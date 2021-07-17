10 Tips to Help Your Small Business Effectively Manage Employees

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The workforce is changing, from adding more remote jobs to changing how employees are evaluated. If you want to keep up, you need to understand the relevant trends. Below, read insights from members of the online small business community to help you manage your own team.

Use These Tools to Manage a Hybrid Workforce

Many businesses are still finding a balance between working in their office and allowing remote work. A hybrid model leaves room for a little of both. If you’re considering this option for your team, consider the tips in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Offer Constructive Writing Feedback

Writing blog posts, social media copy, and client pitches takes skill. If you have team members responsible for writing, you can help them hone their skills with constructive feedback. Moss Clement of Moss Media shares tips for doing so in this post.

Run a Remote-First Company

If you’re thinking about making the jump to a fully remote workforce, your company may need some adjustments. The checklist in this Borderless Mind post by Rishi Khanna includes everything you need to get started.

Consider the Standards of Social Media Professionals

If you’re hiring a social media team or offering social media services to clients, it’s important to have standards to measure success. However, some expectations may be unrealistic. Read this post by Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media for more. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Choose the Right Business Structure

The type of corporation or LLC you choose for your business can impact how you hire and compensate your team. It can also affect many other factors. In this CorpNet post, Nellie Akalp goes over the difference between professional corporations and professional LLCs.

Uncover Tech and Team Difficulties with Remote Work

Remote work isn’t just about giving employees more flexibility. It can also teach entrepreneurs about deficiencies they didn’t notice with in-person work. Ivana Taylor discusses some of the difficulties you might notice in this DIY Marketers post.

Find a Better Employee Onboarding Strategy

Lots of small businesses use Excel to organize information for employee onboarding. But this isn’t actually the most efficient strategy. In this Process Street post, Jane Courtnell offers a better option for businesses.

Keep Up with Sales Statistics

To effectively evaluate your sales team, you need to understand the landscape of the industry. That’s where statistics can come in handy. See updated stats in this Startup Bonsai post by Matt Moran. Then read what members are saying over on BizSugar.

Consider This List of Virtual Assistant Services

If you’re growing a business and just need a bit of extra help, a virtual assistant may come in handy. This post by Angie Nelson on The Work at Home Woman blog lists tons of services VAs can offer. Use it if you’re thinking of becoming a VA, or if you run a business and aren’t sure if a VA may be right for you.

Go from Lone Entrepreneur to Successful Business Owner

Many small business owners start out on their own. But if your goal is to grow your company, it helps to surround yourself with others. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling details how to go from lone entrepreneur to success.

