Creating a unique logo for your business is a step that is sometimes an afterthought falling by the wayside. That’s a big mistake.

A great logo can make a valuable first impression on potential customers for your business.

A logo is important for new businesses. It can also be a key element to rebranding an existing business, by focusing on a service or product.

Getting Started with Creating a Logo

We reached out for tips from an industry leader, the Fiverr Logo Maker team. By using automation to empower professional freelancers, Logo Maker makes it easy for a business to design its own unique, quality logo.

With the right tools, logo design can be simple. For example, Fiverr Logo Maker is a fun process where users answer a few questions and automatically get beautiful logos that match their business and design preference.

“We developed Logo Maker with the goal of bringing business buyers a streamlined logo creation process, allowing them to rapidly personalize and customize original designs created by Fiverr sellers,” said Lior Albeck, director of business management for Fiverr. “All Logo Maker designers are thoroughly vetted, ensuring users receive incredible logos they can explore and customize.”

3 Reasons You Need a Logo for Your Business

Establish Identity

A great logo makes your business marketing efforts a little bit easier.

Your business logo should make a great first impression. It should be easily recognizable, and clearly identify the focus of the business.

No, your logo may not be a deal breaker for them, but a good logo makes a first impression and is the first impression you want your business to make one of an amateur operation?

Think of this: studies have proven that our brains are much better at processing images, compared to processing text. A good logo will be memorable.

Build a Professional Brand Image

Let’s say you’ve opened a new business. After you’ve completed all the legal work, you need to work on branding.

You need business cards, a website, and some signage. And that means you are going to need a logo. But if you’re not a graphic designer, this could be a difficult step. That’s where a tool like Fiverr Logo Maker can help. It matches you with great logos, ready for you to customize and download in seconds and all you have to do is provide some simple information about your new business.

Albeck explained the Logo Maker process, naming the steps in its unique process:

First, users start by filling out a brief for their business. Once this takes place, they are automatically matched with logos that fit the brief. Then, they can choose from superb logos, made by vetted, top-brand designers, that can be edited and customized with advanced and simple-to-use tools. From there, they have the option to use Generated Color Palettes – where they can choose from a wide spectrum of different AI generated coloring options for the selected logo Finally, they can elect to automatically create more than 30 files for social media, website, printing.

A poor or “canned” design doesn’t help convey the image you want. If a potential customer finds your business on a web search, they could potentially pass over your business because of its amateur logo design.

A professional image conveys quality. Logo Maker uses a combination of AI and human design to instantly create impressive, unique logos.

Unite Marketing Efforts and Rebrand

Thinking of a rebrand for your business?

A new logo is a great first step.

Albeck said that many businesses are rebranding, post-pandemic, especially as they build their online presence.

“We know that businesses have shifted their focus to recovery and building back in recent months, and for many, this means rebranding and finding new ways to appeal to their customers, including a fresh new look,” he said. “More new businesses were also started in 2020 than in the past decade, and for many entrepreneurs, the first place they start with their branding is getting a logo.”

“It is one of the first things a customer sees when looking at a business, and Logo Maker can provide them with a new look instantly,” he added. “Logo Maker covers the spectrum of logo needs.”

Are You a Logo Designer?

Fiverr is a freelance marketplace connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories. Fiverr members offer tons of creative talents.

“The automation of the personalization and revision process gives Logo Maker sellers a way to monetize new or unused designs they have in their portfolio,” Albeck said. “This provides freelancers with a regular flow of passive income.”