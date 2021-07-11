List for Sale from GoDaddy Simplifies Selling Unused Domains

If you have domain names you are not using, GoDaddy is making it easy to sell them with List for Sale. This is a tool/service that lets you sell any unused domain names you have easily and quickly as a GoDaddy customer.

GoDaddy Launches List for Sale to Sell Domains

The goal of List for Sale is to simplify the cumbersome process of selling a domain name online. And according to Paul Nicks, Vice President at GoDaddy. “List for Sale gives customers an easy and simple way to earn a profit by selling their domain name for a valuable sum.” And of course, the sum depends on the name of the domain as well as how much someone else wants it.

GoDaddy says the average sale price for a domain name on Afternic is $2,000. Since the beta launch in January, the highest sale for a domain on Afternic through the List for Sale tool is $57,500.

Afternic is a GoDaddy company and the world’s largest domain marketplace. When you are ready to sell, it includes your domain in search results on over 120 top registrars and reseller websites collectively. Being on Afternic gives your domain name exposure through its reseller network. This network has over 75 million monthly search queries from prospective buyers around the world.

Making these domains available in List for Sale has also made it possible for hundreds of thousands of names to enter the domain marketplace. The service supports the most common extensions including .com, .net, .org, .info, .edu, .gov, and many others.

Selling Your Domain Name

Selling your domain involves a three-step process. This includes listing the sales price for the domain, creating a “For Sale” landing page for the domain’s website, and publishing a listing for the domain on Afternic.

If you don’t know just how much your domain name is worth, GoDaddy provides an estimate pricing tool. This will help you set a more accurate price for the listing.

The Fees

There is no fee to list your for-sale domain names on GoDaddy and Afternic. However, there is a sales commission when you sell your domain. This amounts to a 20% commission on sales by Afternic with an adjusting scale after $5,000.

$0 to $5000 — Commission fee: 20% ($15 minimum)

$5,001 to $25,000 — Commission fee: $1,000 plus 15% of amount over $5k

$25,000 and over — Commission fee: $4,000 plus 10% of amount over $25k

Once you sell your domain the Afternic Transaction Assurance process will securely transfer the domain to the buyer. You will then receive your payment.