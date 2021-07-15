McAfee and Visa Form Partnership

As cybersecurity breaches continue to lead the news, McAfee and Visa have announced the formation of a new partnership. In this agreement McAfee is going to offer internet security solutions to Visa Business cardholders.

McAfee and Visa Partnership to Protect Small Businesses

The goal of the partnership is to help protect Visa Business cardholders in North America and EMEA. As part of this agreement, Visa Business cardholders will be able to save up to 40% on a two-year subscription.

This is a comprehensive McAfee solution that will safeguard devices from malware and the latest online threats. Additionally, it will also protect sensitive data via email, provide web and firewall protection, and offer mobile VPN.

For small business owners with limited resources, cybersecurity isn’t always a top priority, but it should be. As for Visa Business cardholders who think they have enough protection, it is not always enough with today’s digital threat environment.

Gloria Colgan, global head of card products and platforms, Visa Business Solutions, puts it best in the press release. Colgan says, “With Visa’s Payment Fraud Disruption capabilities inherently protecting all Visa Business cardholders behind the scenes, offering McAfee Total Protection provides an additional layer of security that can help further prevent fraud, which can have an outsized impact on small businesses.”

McAfee will provide protection for several PCs, Macs, iOS, and Android devices to fit specific business sizes and needs. There is also an upgrade offer for Visa Infinite Business cardholders in the U.S. They will be able to save up to 63% and receive access to flexible licensing options, including a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection for 5/10/25 devices. They will have different levels of TechMaster call support.

The rest of the U.S., Canada, and EMEA cardholders will have access to two-year licensing options for McAfee Total Protection for 5/10/25 devices.

The offerings are now available to eligible cardholders in North America (U.S. and Canada) and EMEA (England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Poland, and the Czech Republic).

Timely Alliance

This is a timely alliance that comes as businesses are experiencing increasing ransomware and other forms of cyberattacks. Considering the average cost of a cyberattack on a small business is more than $25K, every available security protocol should be implemented.

Investing in a robust security solution would be much cheaper than the alternative. But beyond buying a solution, small businesses have to establish a culture of cybersecurity awareness. Without having everyone in your company aboard, the best solution can’t protect your company from hackers.

A security protocol with strong and strict governance is absolutely essential. Once you have this in place, you can better prevent and recover from a cyberattack.