Microwaves provide a level of convenience that makes them the ideal cooking appliance in an office. From warming up drinks and foods to fully cooking snacks and meals, a microwave doesn’t disappoint. So, do you need a new office microwave? Check these out.

The microwaves in this list give you a basic idea of what types of microwaves are available today. From a multifunctional microwave to a medium-duty commercial unit, you can find the right office microwave for you. And best of all microwaves allow you to provide great convenience in a small form factor.

Did you know, the first commercially available microwave came out in 1947? It was almost six feet tall, and it weighed 750lbs. Here is to progress and the small and technically advanced microwaves of today.

Top Office Microwave Ovens

Toshiba Multifunctional Microwave Oven

Top Pick: This Toshiba microwave provides multifunctionality that includes microwave, air fry, and convection. At 1000W and 1.5 cu. ft. it offers ample space and power. Add the cooking features and you have different ways for your office staff to cook their food.

It has 10 power settings with a smart humidity sensor to cook foods like potatoes and frozen vegetables accurately. The air fry menu can cook crisp French fries and chicken tenders, while the auto bake and roast menu will cook pizzas and whole chickens. It has a total of 13 auto menus.

This stainless-steel oven is 21.5 x 21.8 x 13 inches and weighs 48 pounds.

Toshiba Multifunctional Microwave Oven with Healthy Air Fry, Convection Cooking Smart Sensor, Position Memory Turntable

Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave

Runner Up: With 1000W of power and 0.8-cu. ft capacity this heavy-duty commercial Panasonic microwave is a workhorse. Although it is designed for full-service and fast-food restaurants, and convenience stores it is also ideal for an office.

You can use it for everything from warming a cup of coffee to cooking a casserole. It has a touch control keypad with Braille, 10 programmable memory pads, and 20-memory capability.

This stainless-steel oven is 16.56 x 20.12 x 12 inches and weighs 39.8 pounds.

Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven with 10 Programmable Memory, Touch Screen Control and Bottom Energy Feed

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven

Best Value: This Sharp medium-duty commercial microwave oven delivers the best value because of its price and durability. At 1.0 cu. Ft. it has enough space for most use cases. And 1000W is enough power to cook most things.

But as a medium-duty commercial oven, it will keep working much longer than regular consumer microwave ovens. It has a very simple operation with a dial to cook and warm up foods.

This stainless-steel oven is 21 x 16 x 12 inches and weighs 37 pounds.

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven with Dial Timer, Stainless Steel, 1000-Watts, 120-Volts

SAMSUNG Countertop Microwave Oven

The microwave oven from Samsung has a sensor cook element to automatically adjusts the cooking temperature with its 1000W. It has 10 different power levels and seven cooking presets with a triple distribution system to heat food evenly and thoroughly.

The ceramic enamel interior and turntable are scratch-resistant and easy to clean. And the eco mode will conserve energy by turning off the display when you are not using it.

This oven is 21.8 x 18.6 x 12.3 inches, weighs 37.5 pounds, and comes with a 1-year parts and labor warranty and 10-year parts warranty for the Magnetron.

Samsung speed-cooking-microwave-ovens, 1.4 cubic feet, Black

Toshiba Microwave Oven

The inverter technology on this Toshiba microwave provides even heating and defrosting with faster cooking. At 1250 watts and 10 power settings along with the pre-programmed sensor menu you can cook popular foods like pizza, potato, vegetables, and more with a push of a button.

Power-saving Eco mode, sound on/off option, LED cavity light, and 13.6 inches glass turntable are part of the other features.

This stainless-steel oven is 21.77 x 19.2 x 12.99 inches, weighs 28.7 pounds, and Toshiba provides a 1-year limited warranty.

Toshiba Microwave Oven with Origin Inverter Technology, LCD Display and Smart Sensor, 1.6 Cu.ft, Stainless Steel

Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology

The Panasonic Cyclonic Wave Inverter technology circulates heat in 3D waves evenly in this 2.2 cu. ft. 1250W oven. This allows for food to cook evenly and efficiently. And with 20 preset menus along with the Sensor Cook and Reheat functions it takes the guesswork out of cooking.

This oven lets you cook and reheat without setting a timer, defrost quickly, and keep foods warm until you are ready to serve it.

This stainless-steel oven is 19.44 x 23.88 x 14 inches and weighs 36.8 pounds

Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology, 1250W, 2.2 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with Genius Sensor One-Touch Cooking

Emerson 1.2 CU. FT. 1100W Griller Microwave Oven

With 1.2 cu ft of cooking space, this 1100W griller microwave oven from Emerson has 11 power levels. This also includes one pure grill power level. A weight defrost features lets you time your frozen food perfectly.

The nine programmed settings include Popcorn, Potato, Frozen pizza, Frozen vegetables, Beverage, Dinner plate Meat/chicken Meat/beef Meat/pork.

This stainless-steel oven is 20.6 x 17.3 x 12.8 inches and weighs 36 pounds.

Emerson 1.2 CU. FT. 1100W Griller Microwave Oven with Touch Control, Stainless Steel

Features You Need in an Office Microwave

The goal of having an office microwave is to provide convenience for your employees. And you want the microwave to be functional, easy to operate, economical, and long-lasting. Here are some of the features you need to consider.

Size: You want a size that can accommodate a reasonable dish. This eliminates the need for your staff to divide their meals and make a mess. Better to have more space than not.

You want a size that can accommodate a reasonable dish. This eliminates the need for your staff to divide their meals and make a mess. Better to have more space than not. Wattage: A microwave with high wattage can cook faster. Get the highest wattage possible, after all, you can always adjust the cooking temperature.

A microwave with high wattage can cook faster. Get the highest wattage possible, after all, you can always adjust the cooking temperature. Controls: Dials on a microwave provide a quick and simple setup with the benefit being they can last longer. Push-button microwaves have programming options, but they are more expensive.

Dials on a microwave provide a quick and simple setup with the benefit being they can last longer. Push-button microwaves have programming options, but they are more expensive. Cooking programs: An office microwave with a range of presets makes it much easier to use. Just press the warmup coffee button and it is done.

An office microwave with a range of presets makes it much easier to use. Just press the warmup coffee button and it is done. Microwave/convection: Microwaves with this feature allow you to cook as well as brown and crisp your food.

Microwaves with this feature allow you to cook as well as brown and crisp your food. Sensor cooking: This allows the microwave to cook the food by sensing and measuring the moisture released from your food in the oven.

This allows the microwave to cook the food by sensing and measuring the moisture released from your food in the oven. Flatbed or turntable: A flatbed microwave lets you use more of the internal space of the microwave with different types of dishes. A turntable on the other hand needs space to accommodate the rotation. Make sure to also look for a feature that lets you turn off the turntable.

A flatbed microwave lets you use more of the internal space of the microwave with different types of dishes. A turntable on the other hand needs space to accommodate the rotation. Make sure to also look for a feature that lets you turn off the turntable. Option to turn sound off: This might seem trivial, but the constant beep of the buttons can annoy people. Look for a microwave that has the option to turn the sound off.

This might seem trivial, but the constant beep of the buttons can annoy people. Look for a microwave that has the option to turn the sound off. Easy to clean: In addition to performing well when cooking and warming up foods, a microwave should also be easy to clean.

Size

?Microwaves come in several different sizes. And depending on the size of your office and how much space you have; it is good to know the right size. You also must take into consideration the amount of food your staff will cook or warm-up.

Here are the most popular and readily available microwave sizes in the market.

Compact: 0.5 to 0.8 cubic feet

Mid-size: 0.9 to 1.3 cubic feet

Family: 1.4 to 1.6 cubic feet

Full-size: 1.8 to 2.0 cubic feet

Make sure the dishes they bring can fit in the microwave with room to spare. This especially applies to turntable microwaves.

Wattage

The wattage in your office microwave will determine how fast it will cook your food, so wattage does matter. And the question is how much wattage do you need? Consumer use microwaves can go from 600 to 1200 watts. On the commercial side, the wattage can go as high as 3000 watts. The key is finding a microwave that will cook your food without wasting energy.

600-800 Watts: This is the wattage for the cheapest microwaves. You can reheat drinks, heat small foods, and cook instant meals.

This is the wattage for the cheapest microwaves. You can reheat drinks, heat small foods, and cook instant meals. 800-1000 Watts: With this wattage, you can quickly cook your popcorn, boil water, and cook raw foods.

With this wattage, you can quickly cook your popcorn, boil water, and cook raw foods. 1000-1200 Watts: You can cook a range of foods with this amount of power including raw meat.

Microwaves with broil and convection elements can go higher with 1750 watts or more.

So, what does this mean in the real world? Here is how long it takes to boil a cup of water in the different wattage settings.

700 watts – 2 minutes, 30 seconds

800 watts – 2 minutes, 11 seconds

900 watts – 1 minute, 57 seconds

1000 watts – 1 minute, 45 seconds

1200 watts – 1 minute, 20 seconds

1500 watts – 1 minute, 10 seconds

A Place to Recharge

Having a place in your office for snacks or meals provides more than just nourishment. It is a space to socialize, take a break, and recharge. True enough this is not always possible for small business owners. However, you can always find a spot for a fridge and a microwave. And this can make a big difference for your staff when they are thirsty, hungry, or just want to take a break.

