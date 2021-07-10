10 Online Marketing Tips to Gather and Convert More Leads

All small business owners want to make more sales. Luckily, there are tons of online marketing channels to help you accomplish that goal. From email to social media ads, these tips from the online small business community can help you gather and convert more leads online.

Update Your Cold Email Strategy

Cold emailing involves making contact with a prospect via email for the first time. If they’re not already familiar with your business, this tactic may be challenging. But updating your strategy may help. Brooklin Nash shares thoughts in this GrowMap post.

Generate More Leads with Social Media Automation

Social media isn’t just about communicating with current customers. It can also help you find potential leads. And automation can help you save time while finding relevant users. Learn more in this Startup Bonsai post by Yash Chawlani.

Make Sure Your Marketing Is Effective

Businesses sometimes lose sight of the point of their marketing efforts. Ultimately, they should help you close sales and make more money. Gee Ranasinha offers commentary in this Kexino post. And BizSugar members discussed further here.

Optimize Your Content for B2B Consumers

Content marketing can be an effective way to communicate with potential customers. But your content must be optimized for the type of prospect you want to attract. B2B content marketers can learn from this TopRank Marketing post by Lee Odden.

Optimize Facebook Lead Ads

Facebook is an ideal place to gather small business leads. And ads can make the process more efficient. To optimize your Facebook ads for gathering ideal leads, check out this GetResponse post by George Glover.

Simplify Your YouTube Ad Creation

YouTube ads are becoming an increasingly popular way to gain the attention of potential new customers. But creating ads has been complicated in the past. Luckily, Google recently unveiled new features to make it easier. Read about them in this Search Engine Land post by George Nguyen.

Sell on LinkedIn Without Ads

LinkedIn ads can be helpful for making sales on the platform. But not all businesses have the budget for these paid promotions. Luckily, there are ways to sell without investing extra money. Learn how in this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner.

Utilize Chatbots in Tandem With PPC Ads

PPC ads are effective for attracting leads. And chatbots can help you convert them. But you need to be intentional about your use of these tactics. Neil Patel discusses the combination in this post.

Leverage These Podcast Marketing Tips

Podcasts provide many interesting marketing opportunities for small businesses. You can create your own, be a guest on other shows, or advertise your products and services. The tips in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard can help your efforts take off. Members of the BizSugar community also shared thoughts here.

Grow Your Business with a Competitor Sales Analysis

To optimize sales in your industry, it helps to fully understand your competition. A formal analysis may provide all the necessary data to help you grow. Maura Kautsky elaborates in this SMB CEO post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.