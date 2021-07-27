52 Best Project Management Software Tools to Manage Deliverables

Choosing the perfect project management software is equally tricky for both new and experienced small business owners. With hundreds of options and features available, it can be confusing for you to know where to start.

We have created this comprehensive guide, including 50+ popular project management tools. And the guide also explains key features you should consider when you’re buying project management software for your company.

What is Project Management Software?

From project planning to execution, project management software help you manage all your project management requirements.

A good project management software package can help you carry out multiple key functions, which include but are not limited to:

Project planning and task management

Collaboration

Calendar and contact sharing

Bug tracking

Time tracking

In a nutshell, you can use project management software for planning, organizing, and managing projects.

52 Best Project Management Tools

Picking the right project management tool won’t be hard after exploring our list of the #52 best project management tools.

The list includes a variety of project management tools well-suited for businesses of all types. Also, the list ropes in online project management tools, project management apps, and software.

Without further ado, let’s dive in:

1. Trello

Trello is the best project management software if you are looking for a hassle-free project management app.

This project management solution helps you organize different projects using boards. Each board has multiple lists and cards to hold project-related files, and other essential details.

With Trello, you can:

Get an overview of projects

Assign tasks to your employees

Track status of tasks

Automate common actions

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Trello Pricing: The Free plan is good for individuals and small teams. For businesses with large teams, Trello has Business Class and Enterprise plans. To use the Business Class plan of this top project management tool for a month, you will have to pay $10. You can try it for 14 days without spending any money.

2. Asana

Asana helps you manage projects, tasks, and different essential functions. It comes with to-do lists, timeline overview, calendar, and many more features.

Asana helps you:

Build plans for your projects

Create custom workflows

Plan and track campaigns

Get real-time progress and insights

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Asana Pricing: Asana has four plans: Basic (free, for up to 15 users), Premium, Business, and Enterprise. Paid plans start at $10.99 per user, per month. You can also try Asana for free for 30 days.

3. Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is perhaps the best project management software to manage resources and collaborate with your teams. It can integrate with other Zoho apps and third-party apps for a seamless experience.

With Zoho Projects, you can:

Get quick project-related updates

Automate recurring tasks

Record and track the hours worked

Communicate via group chats

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Zoho Projects Pricing: Zoho Projects has three plans: Free (limited to 3 users and 2 projects), Premium, and Enterprise. The paid plans start at $5 monthly for one user (for up to 50 users).

You can try Zoho Projects for free for 10 days.

4. Wrike

Wrike is thought to be the best project management software by many. You can integrate other essential tools to turn it into a full-fledged project control center.

Wrike can help you to:

Improve collaboration across departments

Manage feedback process

Get timely status updates

Visualize team progress in real-time

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Wrike Pricing: Wrike has four plans: Free (with limited features), Professional, Business, and Enterprise. The paid plan starts at $9.80 monthly for one user. You can try Wrike for free for 2 weeks.

5. Teamgantt

Teamgantt is the top project management tool to help you create comprehensive Gantt charts to plan, schedule, and manage different projects.

This project management app can also help you keep your budget and expenses in control.

Teamgantt software package comes with these following features:

Schedule tasks for different teams

Organize files and conversations

Time tracking

Manage project workflow easily

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

Teamgantt Pricing: It has four plans: Free (for individual use), Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise. The Standard plan starts at $24.95 per month for one user. You can try this tool for free for 30 days.

6. Gantt Charts

Gantt Charts are used to show activities displayed against time. And a good thing about Gantt Charts is you can find several tools to make them.

The subscription plans for Gantt chart software vary from one tool to another.

You can find more information about Gantt Charts here.

7. Basecamp

Basecamp is one of the best project management software tools to help you and your teams stay organized and work better.

From message boards to to-dos and document management to file storage, it has everything available in one place. So, it is no surprise that Basecamp is loved by thousands of project management teams.

Basecamp has the following key features to manage complex projects:

Get assignments’ overview at once

Catch up on project-related updates

Interact with everyone directly

Minimize notifications and distractions

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Basecamp Pricing: Basecamp has two plans: Personal (free, with limited features) and Business. Its paid plan is available at $99 per month. You can try Basecamp for free for 30 days.

8. Monday.com

Monday.com helps in achieving effective and productive workflow management. It comes with multiple templates to plan and organize all your team’s work.

With monday.com, you can:

Collaborate over marketing campaigns

Manage your IT operations better

Take care of recruitment and onboarding

Save time on repetitive processes

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Monday.com Pricing: This cloud-based tool has five plans: Individual (Free), Basic, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise. The basic plan starts at $8 monthly for one user. The company also offers a 14-day free trial.

9. ProjectManager.com

ProjectManager is an online platform that provides project planning and scheduling features along with team collaboration tools.

ProjectManager.com has the following key features for managing projects:

Keep track of tasks and budget

Manage to-do lists and team calendar

Track workload and costs

Create customized reports

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices

ProjectManager Pricing: ProjectManager has four plans: Starter (free, for up to 3 users), Team, Business, and Enterprise. For using premium ProjecManager, you have to shell out $14 monthly or more, depending on your package. You can also try it for free for 30days.

10. Deltek WorkBook

Deltek WorkBook is designed for agencies and in-house teams to help streamline their projects, human resource, and finances. It provides full control and flexibility over the processes.

It can help you:

Plan project and allocate resources

Budget costs in advance

Manage tasks with time tracking

Build a transparent relationship with clients

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Deltek WorkBook Pricing: Deltek WorkBook has four packages: Projects, Projects + CRM, Projects + Finance, and Full Suite. You’ve to request a quote from the website to get the price.

11. ClickUp

ClickUp is a project management tool that combines documents, emails, events, time tracking, resource management, and much more in one platform.

It enables you to:

Get an overview of all tasks and sync them with calendar reminders

Communicate with connected teams directly

Create and manage knowledge base docs

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

ClickUp Pricing: It has four plans: Free Forever (with limited features), Unlimited, Business, and Enterprise. The unlimited plan starts at $5 monthly for one user. It doesn’t offer a free trial of its premium plans.

12. Teamwork

Teamwork helps you manage multiple complex projects easily. It comes with time tracking, invoicing, client access, and other important features.

With Teamwork, you can:

View all task lists in one place

Automate your workflow

Keep track of time spent

Optimize your resources better

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Teamwork Pricing: Teamwork has four plans: Free Forever (for individuals), Deliver, Grow, and Enterprise. The paid plans begin at $10 monthly for one user and go upward. You can also try it for free for 30 days.

13. FreedCamp

FreedCamp helps manage different task lists and collaborate with involved teams efficiently. It also has additional features to keep clients updated.

FreedCamp has the following features for managing projects:

Streamline projects, processes, and task lists

Track working hours and raised issues

Manage and edit documents easily

Back up the data on your systems

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

FreedCamp Pricing: It has four plans: Free (with only the essential features), Minimalist, Business, and Enterprise. Paid packages start at $1.49 per user for a month. And you can try it for free for 14 days.

14. Redbooth

Redbooth is an online tool for flexible project management and team communications. It also comes in handy in planning and scheduling.

Here are key highlights of Redbooth:

Keep an eye on all task lists

Delegate responsibilities to concerned employees

Conduct video meetings instantly

Get customized reports

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Redbooth Pricing: It has four plans: Free (with basic features, limited to 2 users), Pro, Business, and Enterprise. The Pro plan starts at $9 per user, per month. A 14-day free trial is also available.

15. Notion

Notion acts as an all-in-one-workspace to keep all notes, tasks, and databases as different content blocks. It is a handy tool to plan projects and stay organized.

Notion has the following features to manage projects and tasks:

Create and manage campaigns

Get a bird’s-eye view of tasks

Handle documentation and templates

Share information with the concerned members easily

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Notion Pricing: Notion has four plans: Personal (free with limited features), Personal Pro, Team, and Enterprise. The Team and Enterprise plans are meant for companies. And its paid plans start at $8 monthly for one user. And you can use it for free for up to 1000 content blocks.

16. Scora

Scoro is designed to help professional service businesses. It is a work management software package to handle projects, quotations, billing, and much more.

Scoro helps you:

Plan and prioritize your work for better work management

Monitor calendar and working hours

Track everything (from project status to company sales)

Automate budgets and finances

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Scora Pricing: Scoro has four plans: Essential, Work Hub, Sales Hub, and Ultimate. The Essential plan starts at $26 monthly (for 5 users). And you can try it free for 14 days.

17. Paymo

Paymo allows you to control your team’s workflow, time, and finances, all through a cloud-based platform. It also supports integrations to automate and improve the processes.

With Paymo, you’re able to do the following and more:

Organize tasks and other activities

Provide feedback in real-time

Manage time-offs and holidays

Invoice your clients directly.

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

Paymo Pricing: Paymo has three plans: Free, Small Office, and Business. The paid plans start at $9.95 monthly for one user. You can try Paymo for free for 15 days.

18. ProofHub

ProofHub is one of the best project management software packages. It can help you plan, organize, and deliver projects while keeping everyone in the loop. You can see all steps of the project in one place.

It can help you:

Get an overview of the timeline

Assign tasks to concerned employees

Bring files and documents in one place

Define custom roles and access rights

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

ProofHub Pricing: ProofHub has two plans: Essential and Ultimate Control. The Essential plan starts at $45 for a month. And you can try it for free for 14 days.

19. nTask

nTask is a powerful online software to simplify project planning, budgeting, and resource allocation. It has Kanban Boards, Gantt Charts, and other tools to help you manage your work.

With nTask, you’ll be able to do the following and more:

Track progress with interactive Gantt charts

Communicate and collaborate with the involved teams

Manage meetings and follow-ups easily

Monitor time spent on different tasks

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

nTask Pricing: It comes with four plans: Basic (free), Premium, Business, and Enterprise. Its paid plans start at $2.99 monthly for one user and go upwards. And you can try it free for 14 days.

20. Workzone

Workzone is a project management tool to help you deliver projects on time, measure, and improve the results. It has to-do lists, document sharing, automated alerts, and many other features.

Workzone allows you to:

See everything in a glance

Review documents with ease

Keep a watch on the project budget

Get detailed reports and team insights

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices.

Workzone Pricing: Workzone has three plans: Team, Professional, and Enterprise. The Team plan begins at $24 monthly for one user (for a team of 15). A free trial is not available, but you can request a demo from its website.

21. Citrix Podio

Citrix Podio is one of the best project management software to make your teams work in sync and communicate effectively. It brings all content, conversations, and processes to one platform.

Citrix Podio can help you:

Automate recurring workflows

Schedule meetings using a shared calendar

Upload and attach files with content

Search all content and conversations

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Citrix Pricing: It has four plans: Free (for up to 5 users), Basic, Plus, and Premium. The Basic plan starts at $7.20 monthly for one user. A product demo is available on request from its website.

22. Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project is an intuitive and simple project management tool to set up and get started with your projects. It is flexible and integrates well with the Microsoft ecosystem.

With Microsoft Project, you can:

View all active projects at once

Generate interactive reports

Manage and optimize resources

Share files and chat with your team

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, and Linux devices.

Microsoft Project Pricing: It comes with three plans, starting with $10 monthly for one user. You can also try it for free for 30 days. Check its website for further details.

23. Kintone

Kintone shared platform helps you with creating low-code apps to automate workflows and processes. You can have apps to manage all tasks across the organization.

Key highlights of Kintone apps include but are not limited to:

Create and manage databases

Prioritize tasks across projects

Set up custom reminders

Communicate with the team easily

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Kintone Pricing: Kintone has two packages for businesses: Professional and Enterprise. These plans start at $24 monthly for one user. A 30-day free trial is also available.

24. Jira

Jira management tool is designed for software teams to plan, build and release software easily. It provides transparency and real-time updates to project workflows.

With Jira, you can:

Distribute tasks across the team members

Be updated with recent changes

Develop and deploy software with agility

Automate your development workflow

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

Jira Pricing: Jira comes with four plans: Free (for up to 10 users), Standard, Premium, and Enterprise. The Standard plan starts at $7 monthly for one user. A 7-day free trial is also available.

25. Smartsheet

Smartsheet platform helps you manage projects, automate workflows and organize all processes to build solutions.

It can help you:

Automate repetitive tasks

Sync data across systems

Distribute assets efficiently

Manage and review in real-time

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Smartsheet Pricing: It has two plans for businesses: Business and Enterprise. You can visit the website to request subscription costs. A 30-day free trial is also available.

26. Nutcache

Nutcache is a management software to track your projects & tasks from start to finish. It can help you visually organize your processes.

Nutcase enables you to:

Manage documents and other resources

Record and track working hours

Invoice projects and get paid easily

Track budgets to control expenses

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Nutcache Pricing: It has three plans for businesses: Free (with limited features), Pro, and Enterprise. The Pro plan starts at $6 monthly for one user. You can also try this tool for free.

27. Hive

Hive helps your team work together with collaborative note-taking, task tracking, and interactive meetings. It comes with powerful proofing and annotation tools.

With Hive, you’ll be able to do the following and more:

Assign tasks from a central dashboard

Get an overview of available resources

Improve performance through analytics

Collect and manage regular feedback

Flexible project views

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Hive Pricing: Hive comes with a base package (with all the essential features) starting at $12 monthly for one user. You can try it for free for 14 days.

28. Workfront

Workfront is an online work management platform by Adobe. It has tools to manage documents, plan workflows, expedite approvals, and much more.

Workfront helps you:

Plan, execute, and review campaigns

Prioritize tasks for better efficiency

Get real-time team and project insights

Create transparent client experience

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Workfront Pricing: Workfront has four packages: Team, Pro, Business, and Enterprise. You can request customized costs of different plans through its website.

29. Kissflow Project

Kissflow Project helps you manage your projects and improve team efficiency. You can visualize and filter the flow of your work with this tool:

With Kissflow Project, you can:

Organize tasks for easy access

Get accurate information on projects

Communicate and share files

Stay ahead of deadlines with alerts

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices

Kissflow Project Pricing: It has four plans: Free (accessible to 3 users to manage 1 project), Starter, Professional, and Enterprise. The paid plans start at $35 for a month. And you can try Kissflow free for 14 days.

30. Clarizen

Clarizen helps you simplify the entire work lifecycle and accomplish your goals. It has different work styles and hybrid methodologies to suit individual project needs.

With Clarizen, you’re able to:

Set up a manageable project workflow

Connect and engage your workforce

Keep all discussions and files together

Minimize delays and improve outcomes

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Clarizen Pricing: It has two plans: Enterprise Edition and Unlimited Edition. You can request customized costs through its website.

31. Airtable

Airtable helps you create customized solutions to manage all the tasks. It is similar to a spreadsheet, but with the power of a database tool.

The best part of using Airtable is you have toggle navigation to look at multiple formats like a spreadsheet, Kanban board, or calendar.

You can use it to:

Distribute resources across teams

Manage budgets and expenses

Automate information sharing

Keep track of all the data

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Airtable Pricing: Airtable has four plans: Free (with limited features), Plus, Pro and Enterprise. They’re available starting at $10 monthly for one user. It also offers a free trial for 14 days.

32. GanttPRO

GanttPRO is an online project management tool based on Gantt charts. It helps in smooth team collaboration while keeping clients in the loop.

With GanttPRO, you’ll be able to do the following and more:

Plan project workflow and budget

Distribute tasks to the involved teams

Track progress on a visual timeline

Manage day-offs and vacations

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices.

GanttPRO Pricing: GanttPRO has two plans for businesses: Team and Enterprise. Its Team plan starts at $8.90 monthly for one user. It also offers a free trial for 14 days.

33. Chanty

Chanty facilitates easy team communication and task management. You can keep in touch with all the team members while being updated on the progress.

You can use Chanty to:

Stay updated via text, voice, or video

Create and manage tasks smartly

Get all tasks, files, and links together

Automate workflow with integrations

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

Chany Pricing: Chanty’s Business plan starts at $3 per user, per month. It also has a free plan, with limited features, for teams with up to 10 users.

34. Timely

Timely is easy-to-use project management software tool. Its key highlights include:

Project tracking

Time tracking

Team tracking

Compatible with: This project management app is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Timely Pricing: Timley has three plans – Starter, Premium, and Unlimited. If billed annually, the Starter package of this project management software will cost you $8 monthly.

35. Yodiz

Yodiz is an Agile Scrum tool to maximize team efficiency and wrap up projects faster. From project planning to customer support, it brings many functions together.

Yodiz can help you to:

Define customer journeys

Screenshot and annotate project issues

Engage with the team in real-time

Get actionable smart analytics

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Yodiz Pricing: It has four plans: Starter (free, for up to 3 users), Issue Tracker, Agile Tool, and Self Hosted. Its paid plan starts at $3 monthly for one user. You can also try it for free for 30 days.

36. Todoist

Todoist enables you to organize tasks easily. It has reminders, task filters, and many other features to help you manage the workload.

Todoist comes handy when you have to:

Delegate tasks to your team

Handle repetitive tasks

Keep an eye on all important tasks

Share files and discuss details

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and wearable devices.

Todoist Pricing: Todoist has three pans – Free, Pro, and Business. The business plan starts at $5 monthly for one user. You can also try it free for 30 days.

37. Forecast

Forecast helps you manage all your projects, resources, and finances in one easy-to-use platform. It provides full data visibility to teams and transparency to clients.

With Forecast, you can:

Plan projects with the help of AI

Reduce time spent on repeat tasks

Allocate resources efficiently

Manage working hours and time-offs

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Forecast Pricing: Forecast has three plans: Lite, Pro, and Plus. The Lite plan starts at €27 monthly for one user. You can try it free for 14 days.

38. Confluence

Confluence is a hassle-free collaboration software package for teams working on critical projects. It is equipped with tools and templates to get started easily and work securely.

Confluence helps you to:

Edit and provide feedback in real-time

Create and manage knowledge base

Get personalized project status feed

Build a culture of open teamwork

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Confluence Pricing: It comes with four plans: Free (for up to 10 users), Standard, Premium, and Enterprise. The Standard plan starts at $5 monthly for one user. You can try it free for seven days.

39. Accelo

Accelo helps service businesses with project planning, execution, and delivery. It handles everything, from time tracking and reporting to billing.

With Accelo, you can:

Build and nurture client relationships

Assign tasks to the team

Automate recurring processes

Manage contracts and retainers effortlessly

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Accelo Pricing: Accelo has four regular plans: Projects, Sales, Retainers, and Service, each available at $39 per month and with a free 14-day trial.

It also offers an all-in-one ServOps plan that will cost you $79 per month.

40. Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a professional services automation tool that brings together project management, resource management, and team collaboration on one platform.

It enables you to:

Manage timelines and budgets

Delegate tasks efficiently

Respond to changes in real-time

Improve client engagements

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices.

Mavenlink Pricing: You have to request customized cost or schedule a demo through its website.

41. Nifty

Nifty enables you to centralize your work operations and keep the tasks and their dependencies in sync. It has tools for communication, scheduling, meeting, and many more functions.

You can use Nifty to:

Manage feedback and deadlines

Streamline time and resources

Store and edit documents together

Have real-time discussions

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Nifty Pricing: Nifty offers four packages: Starter, Pro, Business, and Enterprise. The Starter plan starts at $39 monthly. You can try this tool for free for up to 14 days.

42. Liquid Planner

LiquidPlanner comes with predictive tools to plan projects, schedule tasks, create estimates and do many more things. It is a software package that predicts when work will be done.

With LiquidPlanner, you can:

Organize and manage tasks

Understand how everyone spends time

Optimize and distribute the workload

Make informed decisions with insights

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Liquid Planner Pricing: LiquidPlanner comes with four plans: Free (limited to 10 users and 3 projects), Essentials, Professional and Ultimate. The Essential plan starts at $15 monthly for one user. You can try this tool for free for 14 days.

43. Project.co

Project.co is a handy tool for creative teams to keep projects on the envisioned track. It can help you manage all projects in one place while improving teamwork.

Project.co helps you to:

Keep track of every communication

Manage files, tasks, and other project assets

Track time and payments

Bring clients in sync

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Project.co Pricing: It comes with one ‘Everything Unlimited” plan, which is priced at $10 monthly for one user. After signing up, you can try this tool for free for 14 days.

44. Hitask

Hitask comes with an easy-to-use project management dashboard to organize your tasks and manage teams. It supports multi-platform operations to manage work on the go.

With Hitask, you can:

Share tasks with multiple team members

Track time spent on tasks

Drag and drop files on demand

Exchange messages and track issues

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Hitask Pricing: Hitask offers three plans: Team Free (free, for up to 5 users), Team Business, and Enterprise. Its paid plan starts at $5 per user, per month. The company offers a free trial.

45. Toggl Plan

Toggl Plan helps you plan projects and manage teams with ease. It comes with features like drag-and-drop scheduling, file sharing, reporting, and more.

It enables you to:

Divide projects into milestones

Add files, notes, and checklists to tasks

Share plans and timeline with the team

Comment and provide feedback

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices.

Toggl Plan Pricing: Toggl Plan comes with two packages for businesses: Team and Business. Its subscription cost starts at $8 monthly for one user. You can try this tool for free for 14 days.

46. ActiveCollab

ActiveCollab brings together project management, time tracking, and invoicing under one hood. It helps you organize the entire workflow from start to finish.

With ActiveCollab, you can:

Manage meetings and projects together

Monitor important projects easily

Search for information quickly

Invite and collaborate with clients

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

ActiveCollab Pricing: It has three plans: Free (with limited features), Plus, and Pro. The Pro plan starts at $6.25 monthly for one user. You can try this tool for free for 14 days.

47. Cascade

Cascade helps your plan strategies and make teams work together. It aligns day-to-day work with the goals that really matter to your growth.

It enables you to:

Put objectives, projects, and KPIs together

Build accountability and transparency

Visualize the activity of the entire organization

Translate strategy into execution

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices.

Cascade Pricing: It has two paid plans: Teams and Enterprise. Its paid plan starts at $58 per user for a month. Cascade doesn’t have a free plan. But it offers a free trial to explore the benefits.

48. Agilean

Agilan is a workflow management tool with the sole purpose to make your team more agile. It is a combination of Objectives & Key Results (OKR) and agile software.

With Agilean, you’re able to:

Create and assign tasks to the team

Get clear visibility of project progress

Pause unwanted ongoing work

Find detailed analytics

Compatible with: Windows and Mac devices.

Agilean Pricing: Agilean’s paid plan starts at $5 per user, per month with all features bundled in one package. It also offers a 30-day free trial.

49. Epicflow

Epicflow provides you with all the necessary tools to manage projects and achieve your company’s objectives faster. It has a Gantt chart, predictive what-if analysis, and many more features.

Epicflow allows you to:

Monitor progress of all projects

Analyze team performance

Allocate resources efficiently

Prioritize tasks and assign them

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Epicflow Pricing: You have to request a demo from its website to get the subscription details.

50. Backlog

Backlog helps software developers organize, discuss, and track the overall progress all in one place. It also has essential tools to manage code versions.

With Backlog, you can:

Manage tasks with a task hierarchy

Keep related project files together

Communicate with multiple teams easily

Secure workspace with IP restrictions

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Backlog Pricing: It has five plans: Free (for up to 10 users), Starter, Standard, Premium, and Enterprise. The Starter plan starts at $35 per month. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

51. Flowlu

Flowlu is a project management software package with all the essential tools to run your company. It can help you handle projects, finances, customer relationships, and many more essential things.

It helps you to:

Automate repetitive workflows and tasks

Track time spent across projects

Generate automated invoices and estimates

Improve sales and lead onboarding

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Flowlu Pricing: Flowlu has five plans: Free (for 2 users), Team, Business, Professional, and Enterprise. Its paid plan starts at $29 per month, along with a 14-day free trial.

52. FunctionFox

FunctionFox is a simple online timesheet coupled with project management tools. It can help you keep all your projects on track, on time, and on budget.

With FunctionFox, you can:

Estimate project budgets

Streamline internal communication

Get real-time progress updates

Track time and project expenses

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

FunctionFox Pricing: FunctionFox has three plans: Classic, Premier, and In-house. Its subscription starts at $5 per user, per month. It doesn’t have a free plan, but you can sign up for a 14-day free trial.

What Makes Good Project Management Software?

Not all great project management software packages are created equal. So, it is imperative that you should know the best project management features to pick the best tool that suits your needs.

Here are the key features that your project management tool must have:

Easy to Use

Of course, your team members don’t want to spend hours figuring out how to use the project management tool you just adopted. So, your PM tool must be easy to use. Features such as a project plan template can simplify the process. Additionally, tutorials for how to manage small projects or projects of any size for that matter can also make it easier to use. Trello and Asana are super easy to use.

Time Tracking

The time tracking feature allows you to track time spent completing tasks and use the data to invoice your clients. Mavenlink and Wrike have this feature.

Kanban Board

With Kanban boards, you can easily visualize, organize, and manage tasks. ProofHub, Trello, and Zoho Projects come with this feature.

Task Management

Almost all web-based project management apps come with task management features. So, you will not face any difficulty in finding a PM tool with this feature. Asana and Basecamp have easy task management capability.

Team Collaboration

Your PM software must come with team collaboration because projects often require multiple teams from different departments to work together. Asana, nTask, and Chanty offer hassle-free team collaboration.

Resource Management

Resource management enables you to plan and manage your human and capital resources in a way that ensures smooth, fast project completion. Mavenlink, Monday.com, and Forecast offer easy resource management.

Creation and Management of Project Plans

Creation and management of project plans are a basic part of all PM software packages. So, you should look for a tool that comes with this feature. Asana and nTask are good options here.

Budget Tracking

This feature allows your project manager to monitor how much of your budget has been utilized over time and how much is remaining. As a result, your project manager can easily course correct. Wrike and ProjctManager.com offer easy-to-do budget tracking.

File Sharing

File sharing is an important feature that allows team members to securely share project files with each other. Most project management apps have this feature. You can explore Smartsheet and Trello for their easy-to-use file sharing capability.

Benefits of Project Management Tools

Following are the key benefits of using a project management software tool:

Better planning and scheduling

Improved collaboration

Efficient task delegation

Easy file sharing

Enhance communication among stakeholders

Improved productivity

What’s more, a good project management solution can help you do effective resource management.

What is the best project management software?

The best project management software includes but are not limited to Zoho Projects, Trello, Basecamp, and Asana. If you want a project management tool that costs you a reasonable price and has a simple user interface, you should take Zoho Projects for a spin.

What software do project managers use?

Project managers use Asana, Trello, Basecamp, and other software project management software that fulfill their requirements. As there is no one-fits-all kind of project management tool, you will come across a variety of project management apps used by project managers.

What is the easiest project management software?

The easiest project management software package, in our opinion, is Trello. You can manage various projects with Trello using visual task boards. However, you may find any other project management app easiest. So, it is imperative that you should try several project management solutions before you buy one.

What is the best free project management software?

The best project management software package, in our opinion, is from Asana. It is an easy-to-use tool that allows your teams to know what to do, how to do it, and why it matters. For rich project management features and reporting tools, you can opt for Asana premium.

Does Google have project management software?

No, Google doesn’t have project management software. However, you can use Google Sheet to create project plans and Gantt chart timelines.

What are the 5 stages of project management?

The five stages of project management include:

Initiating

Planning

Executing

Controlling

Closing

(Source: PMI)