These are the Richest Instagram Influencers in 2021

Do you know Cristiano Ronaldo has over 308 million followers on Instagram? And the followers he has makes him the highest-paid person on Instagram in 2021. He earns an average of $1.6 million per post.

The data comes from the fifth annual Instagram Rich List from HopperHQ, an Instagram planning and scheduling tool. While the amount top Instagram personalities earn is out of reach for small business owners, they can still use the platform to market their brand with local or regional influencers.

Richest Instagram Influencers in 2021

The list of the highest-paid celebrities and Instagram influencers is created by analyzing internal and publicly available data. HopperHQ looks at average engagement, how often they post, industry variables, and the number of followers.

The top earner, Cristiano Ronaldo is a soccer player in Europe for the Italian team Juventus. Ronaldo is one of the most, if not the most, popular soccer players in the world. This, in great part, accounts for the number of followers he has on Instagram.

As impressive as the $1.6 million Ronaldo earns per post is, the growth of the amount from 2020 to 2021 is remarkable. In 2020 he was earning $889,000 per post, which makes the $1.6 million for this year a 54% increase. And this allows him to make more on Instagram than his $31 million salary from Juventus.

The Top 10 Earners on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo – 303 million followers – $1,604,000 per post Dwayne Johnson – 247 million followers – $1,523,000 per post Ariana Grande – 245 million followers – $1,510,000 per post Kylie Jenner – 242 million followers – $1,494,000 per post Selena Gomez – 239 million followers – $1,468,000 per post Kim Kardashian – 230 million followers – $1,419,000 per post Lionel Messi – 220 million followers – $1,169,000 per post Beyonce Knowles – 187 million followers – $1,147,000 per post Justin Bieber – 179 million followers – $1,112,000 per post Kendal Jenner – 170 million followers -$1,053,000 per post

The Top 5 Influencers on Instagram

Eleonora Pons – 44 million followers – $180,000 per post Charli D’Amelio- 42.3 million followers – $ 172,700 per post Addison Rae – 38.2 million followers – $155,800 per post Sommer Ray – 26.5 million followers – $108,300 per post Dixie D’Amelio – 24.4 million followers – $99,800 per post

Small Business Marketing on Instagram

The one thing the report from HopperHQ shows is the value businesses see in advertising on Instagram. And the same can apply to small businesses with local or regional influencers.

The HopperHQ list shows Ronaldo’s $1.6 million rate, as well as the $100 influencer Dehkunle from Nigeria earns. This shows the huge gap between the different people that are on Instagram and the opportunities for small businesses. With the right strategy and budget, you can find influencers in your area to grow your brand and engage with your audience using influencer marketing.