Land a Corporate Client for Your Small Business

If you are a small business looking to get a corporate client, 2021 might be the year. According to Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021, for the first time in nearly three decades, companies are re-thinking, re-imagining, and re-engineering every single aspect of how they do business.
This means there are new opportunities as corporations reassess their methods of operation. The Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 event will teach how to capitalize on this watershed moment.
The event is going to be held on October 4, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Click the red button and register now to get super early bird savings by July 30.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses with Monique Johnson
July 28, 2021, Online
Which social networks are most important for your small business? How do you know what to share and when? Craft a winning strategy using these tips from Virtual Event Producer, Speaker and Business Coach Monique Johnson.
Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021
October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
More Events
- Talent Acquisition Week | VIRTUAL
July 19, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon America 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
July 21, 2021, Online
- 6th Annual Advancing AEC Technology 2021 | July 26-28 | Chicago, IL, USA
July 26, 2021, Chicago, IL
- Thought Leader Liaison Engagement Summit
July 28, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon Ireland 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 11, 2021, Dublin, Ireland
- MoCannBizCon+EXPO2021
August 11, 2021, St. Louis, United States
- Innovation Review on Mapping & Localization
August 12, 2021, Sunnyvale, CA
- DigiMarCon New Zealand 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 18, 2021, Auckland, New Zealand
- DigiMarCon Australia & New Zealand 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 25, 2021, Sydney, Australia
- The Driving Change Conference
September 14, 2021, London, UK
- DigiMarCon Asia Pacific 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
September 15, 2021, Online
- The Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference
September 15, 2021, London, UK
- 2nd Annual – The Print Event
September 21, 2021, Online
- Pitch Please! The Ultimate Women’s Power Pitch Summit
September 27, 2021, Online
- DigiMarCon South Africa 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
September 29, 2021, Johannesburg, South Africa
- DigiMarCon Africa 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
October 7, 2021, Cape Town, South Africa
- TECHSPO Dubai 2021 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)
October 12, 2021, Dubai, UAE
- Real Cannabis Entrepreneur LIVE Conference 2021
October 15, 2021, Newark, NJ
- DigiMarCon EMEA 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
October 20, 2021, Online
