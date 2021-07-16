In the News: Self-Employment is Best for Mental Health

To say the past 18 months with COVID-19 have been stressful for business owners is a huge understatement, which has shined the impact the pandemic has had on mental health. The 2021 Self-Employed Mental Health Report produced by Freshbooks in partnership with Mind Share Partners, sheds some light on the issue. And according to the report, people that are self-employed have experienced fewer mental health symptoms.

The data is in this week’s lead roundup up article, Self-employed Faring Better Mentally in Pandemic. The survey of 2,000 self-employed individuals also reveals 72% say their mental health is either “good” or “very good.” And a total of 85% of small business owners say self-employment is the best form of employment for mental health. This is despite the many challenges brought on by the pandemic. Only 10% of the small business owners say their mental health was very poor.

Small Business News Roundup – July 16, 2021

As cybersecurity breaches continue to lead the news, McAfee and Visa have announced the formation of a new partnership. In this agreement, McAfee is going to offer internet security solutions to Visa Business cardholders. McAfee and Visa Partnership to Protect Small Businesses The goal of the partnership is to help protect Visa Business cardholders in North America and EMEA.

If you have domain names you are not using, GoDaddy is making it easy to sell them with List for Sale. This is a tool/service that lets you sell any unused domain names you have easily and quickly as a GoDaddy customer. GoDaddy Launches List for Sale to Sell Domains The goal of List for Sale is to simplify the cumbersome process of selling a domain name online.

