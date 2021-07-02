In the News: Are Too Many Meetings Affecting Your Productivity?

There is something to be said for a good productive meeting. However, there are many meetings in which almost nothing gets accomplished. Furthermore, said meetings also keep people from being productive and affect job performance. And according to the 2021 State of Meetings Report from Doodle, it does have an impact.

In this week’s roundup, 56% of Employees Believe Too Many Meetings Affecting Job Performance is an article that looks at the Doodle report and the data in it. And what stands out is the growth of virtual meetings in the past year, a whopping 1,230% in 1:1 meetings. This is not surprising considering the pandemic, but in-person meetings still made up more than half of the meetings. The takeaway from the report is virtual meetings are here to stay even post-pandemic. And for small businesses looking to save on business trips, the trend is very much welcomed.

A couple of other articles in the roundup also address the issue of remote work and virtual events. “GoTo has a New Virtual Events Solution” and “These are the Best Cities for Remote Workers in 2021” look at the current state of remote work and solutions that are in the market to address the technology they need.

For small businesses looking to remain competitive, it means staying informed about the technologies and workforce trends that are taking place today. Small Business Trends provides this content so you can stay ahead of the curve and keep your business thriving.

Small Business News Roundup – July 2, 2021

Stay informed with the rest of this week’s roundup.

Nimble, a global leader in providing simple and smart CRM for small business teams, has announced a new CRM integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration is designed to power Nimble customers’ virtual business engagements. Nimble Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams Nimble recognizes that customer data is at the heart of every business.

GoTo’s new virtual events solution addresses a pressing need for businesses to reach a larger audience. Whether you want to reach local, national, or international audiences, GoTo can bring them together under one platform. GoTo Virtual Events Solution The biggest key to virtual event adoption is simplifying the technology so any business can use it.

According to the Best Cities for Remote Workers 2021 survey, Provo is the number one city for remote workers. The infrastructure, amenities, and affordability make Provo a destination worth looking at. And as more companies offer full-time remote work, people are going to be looking for cities that are cheaper while providing the amenities they need to make their lives comfortable.

Based on U.S. Census Bureau data for business applications, new business formation is on the uptick. The pandemic forced many business closures, but this data show the entrepreneurial spirit will not be stifled. If you’re thinking of starting a business now, recognize that it may be costly to get started and sometime before you begin to bring in revenue.

As a restaurant owner, it is crucial to identify opportunities that can help your business gain exposure, and help new customers learn about your restaurant. One of the ways to accomplish this is by participating in events such as Restaurant Week. In this article, we’ll break down everything you need to know to have a successful Restaurant Week.

A customer relationship management (CRM) manages your small business interactions with clients. The right CRM has the tools and features that include lead tracking, contact management, and other items. What is a CRM System? This software for your business guides prospects through the sales pipeline. There are different plans and packages to choose from.

With the rise of social media, live video, podcasting, and other digital marketing trends, it’s easy to feel as if blogging has lagged behind. But even in a world where there are “sexier” options, blogging still has a place at the table. The Benefits of Blogging Blogging has been around since the dawn of the internet.

Forming a limited liability company can be the perfect strategy for a business. There’s a reason that it’s been the most common business entity in the US for the past 20 years. One of the main reasons that a business or a group of people, form LLCs is to protect personal assets. Just as it sounds, there’s limited liability for owners of the business.

There are several types of fishing farming businesses. You can grow fish to be eaten as, to be stocked for anglers, or to supply aquariums. Fish farming doesn’t always require a large body of water. For many species, fish farms can be located indoors or outdoors. Getting started raising farmed fish does require a significant financial outlay.

Talk to any entrepreneur or small business owner, and you’ll quickly learn that starting a business requires a lot of work. An idea doesn’t become a business without effort. Some budding entrepreneurs understand the effort necessary to create a business, but they might not be familiar with the many steps required to launch a business venture.