It has been said the U.S. is the land of opportunity, and according to Score’s, The Megaphone of Main Street: Unsung Entrepreneurs, it still holds true. The report in this week’s roundup reveals 20% of All US Business Owners are First-Generation Immigrants. And when you take into account only 13% of the U.S. population are first-generation immigrants, it is impressive.

Another group that dominates business ownership in the U.S. is people over the age of 55. Even though this group makes up 21% of the population, they account for more than half, or 50.9% of business owners. Veterans are also well represented, making up 9% of business owners while representing 7.6% of the U.S. population.

The data from Score provides valuable insights into the business community in the U.S. And it is these insights that allow other businesses, most of whom are small businesses owners, to identify trends and capitalize on opportunities.

The other articles you will find in this week’s roundup look at the national employment report, retail statistics, financial trends in the post-pandemic economy, and more.

Small Business News Roundup – July 9, 2021

Small businesses added 215,000 jobs to the US economy between May and June, according to the latest ADP Small Business Report, released earlier this month. Jobs continue to increase among small businesses as Americans emerge from the COVID pandemic.

Invoice2go, providers of an all-in-one invoicing solution for small businesses, has launched a raft of new features. The new suite of tools is designed to empower small businesses to get paid faster, streamline operations, and generate more work. The six new features include a website builder, designed to allow small businesses to quickly establish an online presence.

The population of the United States is more ambitious than ever. Census data shows that between March and April 2021, the number of new business applications across America increased by almost 9%. So where in the US is harboring the most ambition? A new report by Go.Verizon shows the 15 most business-savvy cities across the United States. Go.

Some 43% of US workers are on the fence in terms of returning back to work amid high levels of productivity from working remotely. This according to the June survey by the Conference Board.

As businesses battle to recover following months of pandemic-induced disruption, the iconic ‘open’ sign they can display at their entrance, has been given a new lease of life. Wells Fargo Re-imagines Open for Business Sign Wells Fargo, a leading financial services company, is pioneering the drive to revitalize ‘open’ signs.

Do you know Cristiano Ronaldo has over 308 million followers on Instagram? And the followers he has makes him the highest-paid person on Instagram in 2021. He earns an average of $1.6 million per post. The data comes from the fifth annual Instagram Rich List from HopperHQ, an Instagram planning and scheduling tool.

What do the latest retail statistics tell us about retailing in 2021? You might be surprised. We have assembled all the numbers you need, including store operations, shopper behaviors, how retailers market their businesses, and much more. If you own a retail store or are considering shop ideas for a new one, take a look at the stats below.

Creating a unique logo for your business is a step that is sometimes an afterthought falling by the wayside. That’s a big mistake. A great logo can make a valuable first impression on potential customers for your business. A logo is important for new businesses. It can also be a key element to rebranding an existing business, by focusing on a service or product.

As a result of the COVID-19 vaccine, customers are starting to buy again through in-person retail and dine out at restaurants. Accelerated consumer spending is now helping small businesses move from survival to growth mode this year. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Brodie Oldham, Sr.

Technology has changed the way businesses make voice calls. WiFi calling can help certain entrepreneurs and offices cut their traditional phone lines, saving money and making the most of the resources they already have. If you’re interested in learning more about WiFi calls, here’s a beginner’s guide.