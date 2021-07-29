Office Workers Among Those Most Likely to Favor Smart Lockers to Get Packages Securely

According to a new study from Pitney Bowes, office workers are the most likely to favor smart lockers to get packages securely. Millennials and urban dwellers are also part of this group that sees the benefit of using smart lockers.

Office Workers and Smart Lockers

As employers and employees look for ways to optimize the workplace the work/business environment is changing. And one of the ways this change is taking place is by having smart lockers in the workplace.

In the Pitney Bowes study, one in five of the respondents prefer to receive packages in the workplace than at home. The number goes up to one in three for millennials. More than half or 54% say they will use smart lockers for or in-office package or equipment pick-up. And 67% will do so to pick up expensive orders.

The business use doesn’t stop for in-office packages either. Over half (56%) also say they will use smart lockers for business-related packages and documents or equipment (55%). And the same amount (55%) also say they will use smart lockers for everyday online orders.

Another point to consider is the return of workers to the office after the pandemic. AS Kerry Caylor, Vice President, SendTech Parcel and Locker Innovation, Pitney Bowes said in the release, “As restrictions lift and organizations reopen their workplaces, fewer workers will be at home for deliveries. Smart lockers deliver a safe, touch-free experience which is efficient for organizations and enjoyable for users.”

Reasons for Using Smart Lockers

The biggest reason people like smart lockers is for the contactless delivery/pickup at (54%) with 47% saying they like the option of picking up a delivery rather than wait for delivery. And they use it for different reasons, which includes the same reasons as above plus groceries (20%).

While those are good reasons, the safety and security of the packages they buy dominate the reasons. This includes health safety concerns with 56% saying they want contactless shopping because of the pandemic. But the security reasons address stolen packages (53%) and privacy for the packages they order (49%). This issue is so important 30% say they will pay extra for the security of having the package delivered to a smart locker instead of their front door.

Not surprisingly, on the issue of security 73% of urban consumers show a higher propensity for smart lockers. It goes down slightly for suburbanites at 65% and it is at 57% for rural respondents.

Beyond security, millennials address several beneficial use cases for smart lockers. Almost three in four or 73% say they feel good about using it because it helps reduce their carbon footprint. Another 64% say there is less room for human error and 62% add they are more interested if they have to return to the office after the pandemic.

Take a look at the Pitney Bowes infographic for more: