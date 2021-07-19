If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Creating a Shopify store is one thing and making it a success is another. To grow your store fast, you have to start selling products that have a high purchase rate and healthy profit margin. So now comes the million-dollar question: what to sell on Shopify?

We have conducted thorough research to prepare this complete guide on products to sell online. In this guide, you will explore profitable niches and top-selling items in those niches.

Whether you’re to search for trending existing products or new curated product trends, you can refer to this comprehensive guide to get the right products to sell online.

Let’s dive into:

Can You Sell Anything on Shopify?

Shopify is not a marketplace like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy, but a platform that allows businesses to create online stores. So, a question can quickly enter your mind that you can sell anything on Shopify. But it is not the case. You cannot sell everything on Shopify.

You have to follow the Shopify Acceptable Use Policy in order to use the platform to create your online store. And this policy prohibits eCommerce entrepreneurs from selling restricted items.

These restricted items include but are not limited to certain firearms and parts, goods or services that promote self-harm, COVID-19 products that flout the rule for the sale of COVID-19 related products, etc.

You can check the Shopify Acceptable Use Policy for more details about prohibited activities on Shopify.

What are the Best Products to Sell on Shopify?

In order to run a successful Shopify store, you have to know what to sell on your store. As not all the products get sold equally on the Shopify platform, picking the right products can impact the success of your store.

We have listed profitable, trending niche ideas to help you select the best products to sell online on your store.

23 Niche Ideas for an eCommerce Store

So, what is the best item to sell online? And of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is the same thing as Shopify. Shoppers buy from certain niches frequently. If you pick a shoppers’ favorite niche, the chances of your success increase manyfold.

Explore the following 23 niches that customers frequently choose to make purchases.

1. Food Products

Food products are a good niche to sell on your Shopify store. Why? The reason is simple – we all have to eat to live. So, the demand for food items will stay forever with a good growth rate.

According to Grand View Research, the value of the U.S. packaged food market size was $ 996.56 billion in 2020. And it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. What’s more, the online distribution channel is forecasted to gain the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the same period.

Therefore, it will be a smart decision to add food items to your store to sell online. Here are a few products ideas:

Packaged snacks

Coffee and tea

Pickles

Keto food items

Spices

Muffins, bread, cookies

Instant mixes

Chips

2. Business Products

Business products are the things companies sell to help other companies run their businesses. These products are also referred to as b2b products.

Selling business products online has a huge scope. This is because 17% of US b2b sales are projected to be generated digitally in 2023.

There are several categories for business products, including raw materials, processed materials & components, repair supplies, and much more.

However, the following two categories are in huge demand:

Office Products

No office can run without essential office supplies that include but are not limited to blank sheet paper, pre-printed forms, janitorial supplies, merchant supplies, etc.

Laptop Stands

Laptop stands are versatile. People use them for a variety of reasons. Bringing laptop screens to eye level, improving typing ergonomics, preventing overheating laptops are just a few to mention. Selling laptop stands online is an excellent strategy to increase sales.

3. Health and Fitness

There is a growing awareness of staying fit and healthy. This simply means health and fitness products are in great demand. A research report suggests that the U.S. cardiovascular equipment market is expected to grow at more than 11% CAGR through 2027.

Here are the best selling health and fitness products:

Jade Rollers

It is believed that jade rollers reduce swelling, increase blood circulation, help products reach deeper into the skin. Customers are always in search of good-quality jade rollers. So, selling them can eventually increase your sales.

Massage Guns

Health and fitness enthusiasts buy massage guns to fight muscle soreness, reduce injury, and get quick pain relief. Selling massage guns is an excellent way to add to sales numbers.

Yoga Mats

Thanks to the increasing popularity of Yoga among people of all generations, Yoga mats are selling like hotcakes these days.

Matcha Powder

People use Matcha powder in multiple ways – matcha shots, lattes, tea, and even in desserts. So, selling matcha powers is a surefire way to increase sales.

In addition to the above products, aqua training bags, vibration plates, battle ropes, protein powder, and lip balms are in demand.

4. Maternity Products

If your dilemma is to sell or not to sell maternity products, then you should start adding maternity products to your product folio. This is because the maternity care market in North America is projected to cross $3 billion by 2023 with a good compound annual growth rate.

Here are the top selling products in this niche:

Maternity clothes

Belly support band

Body pillow

Supporting bra

Pregnancy books

Comfortable shoes

Hot water bottle

Compression shocks

5. Digital Products

The North American consumer electronics industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2030, reports Goldstein Market Intelligence. This means you have tons of growth opportunities in this niche.

Here are two popular products in this category:

Portable LED Projectors

LED projectors are used in both the settings – home and office. So, they are a superb addition to your product portfolio.

Smartwatches

The North American smartwatch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during 2018-2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. So, selling smartwatches can bring in more sales certainly.

6. E-Cigarettes

E-cigarettes are gaining popularity because of a variety of options in flavor. Also, they are considered a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Should you sell E-cigarettes to grow your sales? Yes, you should. The e-cigarette & vape market in the US is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028, reports Grand View Research.

Therefore, it will be a smart move to add E-cigarettes to your online product offerings.

7. Travel Accessories

Travel accessories are a profitable niche to pick for your Shopify store. In Pre Covid world, there was a huge demand for travel-related products. According to IBISWorld, the market size of the handbag, luggage, accessory store industry in the US was around $15.8 billion in 2019.

The demand for travel accessories plummeted during 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was ragging the US at that time. And the travel industry was one of the worst-hit industries by the pandemic.

However, the demand for travel accessories is shooting up with the coronavirus situation getting better. The IBISWorld reports predicted 9.2% growth for the handbag, luggage & accessory stores industry in 2021.

Two trending products to sell in this niche are:

Neck Pillows

Neck pillows are designed to fully support the wearer’s head, thereby preventing stiff neck and fatigue during a journey. Also, they can reduce sleep apnea and snoring. Due to the benefits neck pillows offers, they get sold like anything.

Travel Belts

Travel money belts keep money and value bale items safe from prying eyes. This is the reason why travel belts are a key accessory for traveling enthusiasts. As travel belts come in multiple designs, you can offer your customers many choices to choose from.

8. Home Improvement

According to a report from the Home Improvement Research Institute, the total home improvement market is expected to grow by a strong 9.9% in 2021 and 5.7% in 2022.

So, selling home improvement products is a wise strategy to grow sales. You can either build a Shopify store to sell home improvement products only or add these products to your existing product line, the choice is yours.

The following are trending home improvement products to sell online:

Air Purifiers

Sometimes, indoor air quality can be more polluted than outdoor air. With more and more people working from home, selling air purifiers can bring in more sales.

Bookends

Bookends come with a wide range of designs. And people buy them not only to organize their books but also to complement their home decor. If you decide to sell home improvement products, do make bookends a part of your product line.

Indoor Plants

People love to buy indoor plans as looking at indoor plants has a therapeutic effect. During the coronavirus pandemic, more and more took indoor gardening as a hobby, fueling the demand for indoor plants.

9. Kitchen Accessories

Lockdowns have rekindled many people’s love for home-cooked meals. Now more people are spending time in the kitchen preparing their favorite dishes.

Statista projected the total retail sales value of kitchen gadgets in the United States to be $17.6 billion in 2021. And this value is expected to touch $19.6 billion by 2024. This simply means you will have ample potential customers for kitchen accessories.

Here are two top selling products in this niche:

Electric Kettles

An electric kettle is a trending product in kitchen accessories. And it is hugely popular among tea and coffee aficionados for the speed and convenience it offers to boil water. You can easily source a wide range of electric kettles for your ecommerce business, making it a superb addition to your product portfolio.

Air Fryers

Air Fryers are gaining momentum, and people are buying them like air-fried hotcakes. Thanks to promises of calorie cutting and quick heating speed, you can expect air fryers to boost sales in your Shopify store.

10. Car Accessories

Most car owners love to personalize their cars. And installing accessories is an easy way to do it. So, there is no surprise that US online sales of auto parts and car accessories are expected to touch $21.4 billion in 2023 with a healthy growth rate.

If you decide to sell car accessories from your store, here are trending products sold online:

Mats

Covers

Fresheners

Blinds and sun shield

Seat covers

Car vacuum cleaners

Tire inflators

Car cleaning supplies

11. Gaming Products

Selling gaming products could be a game-changer for your eCommerce business. Why? The gaming market is showing healthy growth.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the North American gaming market was valued at $42.83 billion in 2020. And the market is forecasted to touch USD 83.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the project period.

Here are a few best selling gaming products to sell online:

Gaming mouses and keyboards

Gaming chairs

Gaming PCs

Gaming laptops

Gaming desks

Video games

Gaming monitors

Gaming headphones

12. Camera Accessories

If you’re already selling electronic items, adding camera accessories can enrich your product portfolio.

Here are a few product ideas for your online store:

Replacement camera straps

Memory-card wallets

Camera cleaning kits

Camera bags

Tripods

Memory card readers

Collapsible Reflectors

Lightweight On-camera microphones

13. Mobile Accessories

Mobile phone accessories are a growing niche. According to Allied Market Research, the U.S. mobile phone accessories market size is expected to touch $75.62 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Following are the top-selling products in this niche:

Car mounts

Selfie sticks

Mobile cases and covers

Screen protectors

USB OGT Flash drives

Headphones

Car chargers

Waterproof mobile pouch

14. Sustainable Products

Consumers are increasingly adopting new habits to reduce their impact on the environment. The sales of sustainable products in the US are expected to touch a value between 142.3 and 150.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, reports Statista.

Are you wondering what to sell on Shopify in this niche?

Here are the high selling items in this niche:

Bamboo toothbrushes

Sustainable packaging materials

Copper water bottle

Artisanal soaps

Biodegradable cleaning sponges

Bamboo straws

Biodegradable garbage bags

Wooden coasters

15. Products Targeting Pet Owners

According to a report published by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Americans spent $103.6 billion on their pets in 2020. And for 2021, APPA estimated that Americans would spend around $109.6 billion.

Whether you target dog owners or cat owners or simply offer mixed pet supplies, you will certainly increase sales of your online store. With 67% of US households having a pet, there is huge growth potential in this segment.

Here are the top selling items in this niche:

Pet Beds

Almost all pet owners buy a pet bed because it offers numerous benefits. Pet beds keep pets warm and support arthritic joints. Also, pet beds can help prevent calluses. Selling pet beds is a good business idea.

Dog Seat Covers

People love to take their furry friends out in their cars. And dog seat covers keep cars’ upholstery safe from dirt, scratches, dander, spills. So, it is no surprise that why a dog seat cover is a trending product in this category.

Pet Clothing

This is another trending product in this niche. All pet owners have to buy clothes for their pets, which means there are tons of sales opportunities in this segment.

Dog Toothbrush

Dog owners brush their dog’s teeth daily to prevent dental health problems. This creates a constant demand for high-quality dog toothbrushes.

Dog Toys

People buy dog toys to play with their dogs. Combining dog toys with the above pet products will offer you a sweet spot in this niche.

16. Kids Toys

The US toy market is growing at a healthy rate. According to a report, the United States toy industry is projected to reach $34.2 billion in 2026. The US toy market size was $33.7 billion in 2020.

Here are popular product ideas in this category:

Toy kitchens

Toothless baby dragons

Girl dolls

Lego toys

Stacking and building blocks toys

Musical toys

Outdoor toys

Rubik’s cubes

17. CBD

There is a growing awareness about the possible health benefits of Cannabidiol. From anxiety to seizures to pain, CBD products are used increasingly. This has led to the rapid growth of CBD products in the US.

According to Statista, the U.S. consumer sales of cannabidiol (CBD) will touch around $ 1.8 billion by 2022. The sales amounted to $535 million in 2018.

Want to sell products based on CBD?

Here are a few top selling products in this niche:

CBD oils and tinctures

Isolate powders

CBD gummies

Cream and lotions

CBD chocolate

18. Jewelry

If you’re still not able to decide what to sell on Shopify, start selling jewelry. Why?

Jewelry items are high selling products. And there are tons of growth opportunities in this niche. The United States jewelry market is forecasted to grow from $42 billion in 2020 to around $60 billion by 2025.

Here are two popular product ideas in this niche:

Personalized Earrings

Personalized earrings are perhaps the best selling product in jewelry items. Thanks to endless designs, customers buy personalized earrings to pair with their different clothes. This is the reason why personalized earrings get sold quickly.

Charm Bracelets

Charm bracelets are again in vogue. Your loyal customer base as well as new customers will buy charm bracelets. So, adding them to your product portfolio is expected to increase your sales

19. Health and Safety Products

The U.S. healthcare personal protective equipment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research.

The ongoing pandemic has made people become more aware of their health. So, the double-digit growth number looks realistic.

Here are a few product ideas for this niche:

Masks and hand sanitizers

Home and office disinfectant

First aid kits

Disposable gloves

Wrist brace

Knee pads

Health supplements

Temperature guns

20. Hobby Products

The market size of the hobby and toy stores industry is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2021, reports IBISWorld.

So, hobby products can be a good option to sell on Shopify. Look at the following hobby product ideas that are hugely popular:

Needlecraft patterns

Different DIY crafts

Drawing supplies

Wood carving kits

Gardening supplies

Paint Your Own Mandala Stones Kit

Paper cup craft kits

Moulding powder

21. Online Products

A good thing about selling online products is you can sell them across the globe without much hassle.

The online products market is growing rapidly. Online content is one of many online products, and the global digital content market is forecasted to reach around $397.39 billion by the end of 2026. The digital content market amounted to $167.370 billion in 2019.

Here are a few best trending product ideas in this niche:

Memberships

You can start selling memberships to access your digital products. For example, you can create a library of premium content and start selling paid subscriptions to access the content. Membership products are popular because of their high profit margin.

Rentals

You can start renting useful videos and films you created. Those who create helpful digital tools can earn a good amount of money renting their tools online.

Experiences

You can create a Shopify store to sell your experience in the form of online coaching, video-on-demand, or step-by-step guides.

Other popular online products include but are not limited to software applications, digital photos, digital art, podcasts, online communities, etc.

22. Clothing and Accessories

The apparel niche is popular among e-commerce store owners. Why shouldn’t it be? The US revenue from online apparel and accessories retail sales was $102.5 billion in 2019. And it is expected to reach $153.6 billion in 2024, according to a report from Statista.

Following are a few best selling product ideas in this category:

Temporary Tattoos

Temporary tattoos are pain-free and allow people to see how the permanent tattoos will look on them. Because of their ease of use, temporary tattoos get sold quickly.

Eye Masks

Eye masks are believed to offer relief from dark circles and tired eyes. We are living in a world where people are sleeping less and having screen time more. As a result, many people develop tired eyes. So, selling eye masks is a good plan to boost sales.

Watches

Watches are never out of style. People often have more time-pieces than one. This is the reason why watches get sold steadily.

Tracksuits

Thanks to increasing awareness of staying fit, people use tracksuits in their everyday life.

Sliders

Sliders are trending slippers during spring and summer. And the best part is they can be worn both – indoors and outdoors. Sliders are a hot-selling product in this niche.

Products from the Shapewear Industry

The North American Shapewear and Compression wear market is projected to grow at 5.1% CAGR during 2018 – 2024. So, it is a wise choice to add products from the shapewear industry to your Shopify store.

Bikinis

Bikinis are a good product to sell on Shopify. As bikinis are available in a wide range of designs, your customers will have ample options to choose from.

Lingerie

There is always a steep demand for stylish lingerie. The growing young population, rise in spending power of women, and the panoply of design options are driving the market.

23. Baby Care and Safety Products

Deciding to sell baby care and safety products on your Shopify store is a profitable idea to increase sales. This is because the market for baby care and safety product marketing is growing at a healthy rate.

In 2015, the market revenue for baby care products amounted to around $4.6 billion. And the market revenue is projected to reach about $11.1 billion by 2025.

The following are the best product ideas to pick in this niche:

Video Monitors

Video monitors are employed to observe the baby’s sleep-time, keep a watch on the nanny when parents are away, and alert the parents when the baby’s movements are not detected. These video monitors are in demand as new parents want to keep a watch over their babies when they’re not in the same room.

Car Seats

Car seats are one of the best selling products in this niche. Why? Baby car seats are essential to protect babies when they’re in a car. None will compromise with the safety of their baby. So, car seats get sold steadily, and adding them to your product folio is a proven way to boost sales.

Baby Carriers

Baby careers are an excellent product to sell on Shopify. The growing need for mobility among parents, ergonomic designs, and innovation in functionality have fueled the growth of baby carriers.

Baby Swaddles

In addition to keeping babies protected against their natural startle reflex, Swaddles also help them sleep better. So, there is no surprise that why baby swaddles get sold like anything.

How to Choose What to Sell on Shopify

Making a decision on what to sell on Shopify should be taken after doing due diligence. You cannot pick products to sell on Shopify just because your competitors are selling those products.

Instead, you should consider the current and the future scope for the products before determining what to sell on Shopify.

Here are a few ways to find best selling products in any niche:

Use Google Trends

Google Trends is a free tool from Google, and it helps you analyze the search interest of a given keyword or topic over time.

Here are simple steps to use Google Trends to find best selling products:

Search term or keyword in Google Trends

Apply filters to know search interest for your term or keyword at specific geographic locations

Compare your keyword or search term with other key phrases in your niche to get a clear picture of search interest for your desired keyword

With the help of Google Trends, you can easily pick the products in which people are taking their interest.

Consider Seasonality

All customers do seasonal shopping. So, you can sell seasonal products when the relevant season approaches. Take the help of Google Trends to explore seasonal trends. It is logical that you should pick the seasonal products that are sold throughout the seasons. That said, you should go for the products that show stable graphs in Google Trends.

Think about Customer Need

Selling products that customers need is a surefire way to increase the sales of your Shopify store. But how will you know what customers need? The answer is to ask your audience.

You can conduct surveys, quizzes, virtual customer meetups to know more about your target audience. Also, taking the help of any independent trend firm that regularly does customer research is a good way to understand your target audience.

Do Keyword Research

Keyword research plays an important role in deciding what to sell on Shopify. Google Keyword Planner, Ubersuggest, and SEMrush are reliable tools to research keywords. You can use any tool you’re comfortable with.

Start searching with common search queries and related keywords in your niche to find popular products to sell on Shopify.

Look at Average Search Volume

When you are researching keywords to know what to sell on Shopify store, you should look at the average search volume. High exact match search volume means people are searching for those products, and picking these products for your Estore can be a profitable strategy.

Find a Particular Industry or Niche for Your Online Store

When you’re going to open your Estore, the first step is to find a niche. Yes, you read it right, you have to pick a particular industry or niche to start your e-commerce business. This is because a niche store allows you to reach a targeted audience more easily and run marketing campaigns.

You can use Google Search, Google Trends, keyword search to find a profitable industry, niche, or product category.

Do Competition and Market Research

Thorough competition and market research go long way. When you look at your competitors and market closely, you learn many valuable things about customer insights and the overall competitive landscape. As a result, you will be able to choose products that’ll have a stable market and steady growth.

You can also look at Google Shopping results for relevant keywords to know more about what strategies your competitors are implementing. This will help you better plan your marketing and reach a more targeted audience.

Look at Google Ads

When you’re searching for the right products to sell on your store, looking at paid ads can give you valuable insights. Google display ads and Google Shopping ads can tell you about what is hot in any product category as business owners are most likely to run paid ads for competitive products. Also, Google ads can tell you what competitors are doing – products pricing, product copywriting, positioning, etc.

Sell Products Related to Your Own Passion

Running a successful Shopify store requires a great deal of effort. Choosing a catchy store name, having the necessary site functionality with advanced security features, finding profitable niche product ideas are just a few of the many tasks you have to complete to secure success.

If you choose to sell products that are not related to your passions, you’re more likely to reach the point of burnout.

Therefore, you should find products based on your passion. It is sometimes not easy to turn your hobby into a profitable business. But going with your hobby will keep you motivated, and you will overcome hurdles enthusiastically.

Consider In-Demand Products that Sell Online

Selling in-demand products online is a proven way to make your e-commerce store successful. But the question is how can you find trending products that sell online?

Scanning leading online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay can give you an idea about what is trending these days. Look for the most popular products based on sales, and you will be ready to find in-demand products for your online store. You can also visit leading popular trend community websites in your niche to know what customers are buying.

Focus on Items Potential Customers Will Buy Repeatedly

There is a problem with fads that often don’t last long. And if you choose to sell products based on fads, your sales are more likely to fluctuate even though you are able to build brand loyalty.

So, it is a no-brainer that selling products that customers buy repeatedly will keep your sales steady. But it doesn’t mean you should not cater to fads at all. Trying to capitalize on trends early will certainly benefit you.

Look at Market Size

You wouldn’t like to be active in an industry where the market is stagnant, and the demand for products is decreasing.

As a business owner who wants to grow, you should pick a market of decent size having healthy growth potential.

Well, it’s not like that you should start your Shopify store only in a multi billion dollar industry. Choosing a market of small to medium size is ok if your chosen market has good prospects of growth.

Research Online Trend Publications

There are several online tools and trend discovery sites that can help you find trending products for your e-commerce store. For example, Retail Dive offers news and analysis related to the retail industry.

You should google for top trend publications in your niche. High chances are you will find a platform that publishes weekly, monthly, or yearly product trends in your niche.

Also, visiting product review sites can help to know about the trending products as product review sites often review products that are in high demand.

Browse Other Shops

Whether you’re going to start a dropshipping business or an online store having products in your warehouse, browsing other shops helps a lot to find trending products.

You should visit other online stores in your niche, analyze top-selling items to check if you can add those items to your store. But before you make the final decision, check Google Trends and conduct keyword search to ensure you’re picking the right products.

Look at Third Party Supplier

Dropshipping business owners depend on third-party suppliers for order fulfillment. If you visit the website of third party suppliers, you can figure out which products are selling fast. Make a list of these products and do your research to find out if it can be a good decision to add these products to your store.

Look for Products that Fit Your Existing Industry or Niche Market

If you’re catering to a particular niche or industry, it is recommended that you should look for products that fit your existing niche/industry.

Visit top stores in your niche and check their product catalogs to see what you’re missing. Do your research (Google Trends, Keyword search, Market Size, etc.) to ascertain if adding those products will grow the sales of your store.

How do I start a dropshipping business on Shopify successfully?

Here are a few simple steps to start a dropshipping business on Shopify successfully:

Decide a niche

Find the top-selling products in that niche

Search for the right suppliers

Build your Shopify store

Promote your business

Oberlo is a good tool that can help you easily find products from a trusted global network of wholesalers to sell online. You can also review Oberlo’s trending products to explore best-selling products in your niche.

Is selling on Shopify worth it?

Selling on Shopify is absolutely worth it if you’re planning to run a multi-product online store with marketing tools and the capability to record customer records. However, if you are planning a sell a single digital product, adding an eCommerce plugin to your WordPress site could be a better idea.

So, Shopify’s worth depends on what you’re planning to sell.

Does Shopify give you products to sell?

No, Shopify doesn’t give you products to sell. Shopify is a platform that enables you to create an online store. The company offers business owners a suite of services to start, manage, and grow online businesses. Shopify’s product Oberlo allows you to find and add products, which you can start selling immediately, to Your Shopify store.

How much does it cost to sell on Shopify?

The cost to sell on Shopify depends on your subscription plan. Basic Shopify Plan starts at $29 per month, then comes Shopify Plan costing $79 per month. And the next in line is Advanced Shopify Plan that costs $299 per month.

For high-volume merchants and large businesses who want enterprise-grade solutions, Shopify Plus is the right option. Shopify Plus starts at $2000 per month or a variable fee for higher volume businesses.

If you just want to add a buy button to your existing site, you may explore Shopify Lite that will cost you $9 per month.

Is it better to sell on Etsy or Shopify?

Though both platforms Etsy and Shopify are online sales channels, both of them fundamentally work different ways. Etsy is an online marketplace that focuses on handmade and craft supplies. And Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows you to build your Estore. Research Etsy and Shopify thoroughly, and see which platform aligns better with your business goals and resources.

Is Shopify better than Amazon?

Shopify is better than Amazon if you believe in building a brand. However, Amazon will be a better choice if you want higher chances of getting more traffic early on. Shopify and Amazon work differently. Amazon is an online marketplace, and Shopify is an e-commerce platform that helps you create your own store. Study both the platforms well and sell which one aligns best with your business goals.

Do I need a business license to sell on Shopify?

No, you don’t always need a business license to sell on Shopify unless you want to use Shopify payment gateway or you’re active in regulated industries, such as CBD, health & wellness, food & beverages, etc. It is also recommended to check with the law in your state or province to be sure if you need a business license to start your online business.

Do I need inventory to sell on Shopify?

You don’t always need inventory to sell on Shopify. If you want to do dropshipping or sell print-on-demand products, you won’t need inventory to sell on Shopify. Leaving those business types, you will require to maintain inventory to sell on Shopify.

What are the most successful Shopify stores?

The most successful Shopify stores include:

(Source: ShopiStores)