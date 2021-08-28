10 Expert Tips for Taking Your Business’s Blog to the Next Level

Blogging can be a marketing strategy, a revenue source, or a way to improve your personal brand. However you use it, you likely want to optimize your site’s impact and reach. These tips from members of the online small business community can help.

Help Other Bloggers to Help Yourself

Guest posting can be an effective way to bring more readers to your blog. But you need to really provide value to get people interested. This can benefit both you and the other blogger, as Ryan Biddulph discusses in this Cori Writer post. After reading, head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Build Social Proof for Your Business Blog

Social proof is important to give legitimacy to all businesses — even blogs. So how can you build this added element of trust? Khris Steven elaborates on the concept in this Moss Media post.

Plan SEO Content That Actually Ranks

SEO is tough to predict. You can put lots of work into your site and blog and still not have them rank right away. But there are some things you can do to improve your chances. Read more in this Search Engine Land post by Carolyn Lynden.

Consider These Marketing Strategies

Blogging can be a marketing strategy for some businesses. But for others, it’s a pillar of the company itself. If that’s the case for your business, you need to actually market your blog. Read the tips in this Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya to find the strategies that work for you.

Use Data Driven Content for Link Building

Providing data-driven content to readers is a powerful way to add value. It can also help with link building. Learn more about this powerful strategy in this Pixel Productions post by Sujana Marie. ??

Practice Proper Guest Blogging Etiquette

When posting on someone else’s blog, remember that you’re representing their brand as well as your own. That’s why etiquette is so important. This Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles offers etiquette tips for guest bloggers.

Use These Powerful Blogging Tools

Running a blog is about more than just writing content. You need to curate ideas, optimize content, and market it to readers. So you may use some third party tools to increase your reach and impact. Mike Allton shares some in this Blogging Brute post.

Register a Domain and Update DNS

A domain is an essential element of any website – including blogs. It may not be the most exciting, but Lyn Wildwood of Blogging Wizard walks you through the process here. And BizSugar members also shared thoughts on the post.

Improve Your Website with Video Content

Text isn’t the only way to add valuable content to your website. Video can also make a major impact. In this Lion Blogger post, Lahaul Seth dives into the difference videos can make to a website.

Use the Google My Business Website

Google is such a big part of the online experience; businesses basically need to use these tools to be found online. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald goes over the features of the Google My Business website that online business owners should know.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.