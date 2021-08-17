Colorado Entrepreneurs Can Start in a Commercial Condominium

What if “getting in on the ground floor” involved an actual dirt floor? And you were delighted about that? That’s an option for business owners and entrepreneurs who are buying innovative, flexible commercial condominiums from EnVision Constructors. Envision has just finished a project called Own It Vista in Lafayette, Colorado, about midway between Denver and Boulder.

New owners are snapping up the commercial condos, with the projects expected completion October 2021. They can remodel the interiors to fit their business. The condos range from 2,700 to 25,000 square feet. Own It Vista is a two-story, 50,000 square foot building, with up to 16 individual units of flexible commercial space.

And yes, you can start with a dirt floor.

Company Offering Commercial Condominiums for Colorado Entrepreneurs

“That was a selling point to one of our new owners,” said Barbara Clinard, owner and general contractor at EnVision. “He could set it up as needed before any concrete was poured.”

About EnVision

Clinard credits her father, Jeff Skinner, for the idea behind the concept of the woman-owned EnVision. EnVision designs and builds flexible warehouse condos that are owned, not leased.

“He (Skinner) was involved with leasing personal storage spaces and people seemed to want to run businesses out of them,” she said. “He thought, what if you built a number of units which people could buy, and then give them the control and flexibility to create the space they needed.”

EnVision completed two similar industrial-flex projects prior to Own It Vista in Lafayette and is researching to find the right location for a fourth.

“We build to be as user-friendly and flexible as possible,” Clinard said. “It’s been rewarding to see how the owners have personalized their spaces and adapted them.”

What Kind of Businesses are Allowed?

EnVision handled the building permit and construction process. The owners need to obtain an “improvement” permit and make sure their intended use is permitted.

Clinard said that Layayette officials were helpful and enthusiastic in welcoming the project to their town.

“At the meeting, members of the city council were actually grinning from ear to ear,” Clinard recalled. “They wanted to bring more small businesses into the city and believed that our project would make it easier for them to come.”

What types of businesses can locate in Own It Vista?

“Own It Vista ideally suits a wide variety of business types – from companies in construction, manufacturing, wholesale, printing, and research and development, to art galleries, dental/doctor’s offices, breweries/restaurants and more,” Clinard explained. “Own It Vista enables small to medium business owners to get excited about owning their own space without having to develop an entire piece of land.”

The project received investment support from Tebo Properties.

“This impressive new property offers investors or owner-users the unique opportunity to own commercial space in one of the state’s most desirable locations,” said Stephen Tebo, owner and founder of Tebo Properties and Own It Vista investor. “Own It Vista is a brilliant concept that lowers the barrier to ownership and is significantly less expensive than leasing over the long term.”

Clinard said that Own It Vista is also a “really big win” for other nearby businesses, which will benefit as more people work in the area.

How a Typical Unit Starts

Units will be sold in warm core and shell condition, enabling buyers to customize the space to meet their needs. Each unit has a 14-by-14-foot overhead door (with operator), a 16-by-12-foot glass storefront (ground-level units only), and remotely metered heat, water, gas, and electric.

Tenant improvements are the responsibility of the buyer. Developed in conjunction with EnVision Constructors, Own It Vista is a project by Own It, a father-daughter company that develops personal storage and flex office-warehouse space.

Equipped with high ceilings, second-story windows, mountain views, numerous skylights and interior versatility, Own It Vista offers individual units ranging in size from 2,700 to 25,000 square feet. Additional property benefits of the EnVision commercial condominiums include the following:

Desirable location between Denver and Boulder and 5 minutes from both the new Medtronic campus and Northwest Parkway (Highway 470).

Easy access to the Coal Creek and Rock Creek Trail systems

24-hour service

Class A construction

Energy-efficient units

High-speed fiber and coaxial internet

Large vehicle (14-by-30-feet) parking

EV charging station

Storage space

Corner lot with balcony (select units)

Light industrial zoning in an opportunity zone

For more information or to purchase space in the Own It Vista building, visit ownitflex.com.

About EnVision Constructors

Based in Lafayette, Colorado, EnVision Constructors is a woman-owned general contracting and construction consulting company specializing in pre-engineered metal building construction and commercial tenant finishing. Deeply focused on quality, integrity, safety and teamwork, EnVision Constructors was founded in 2015 and is owned and operated by Barbara Clinard, a 20-plus-year construction industry veteran.