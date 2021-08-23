What is Facebook Creator Studio and How to Use it for Business

Most businesses these days are on Facebook in one way or another, but not every business uses the Facebook Creator Studio function.

And if you’re among those businesses, you could be missing out on the opportunity to have your content reach a wider audience on Facebook and Instagram. Read on to learn more.

What is Creator Studio for Facebook?

Facebook’s Creator Studio is a dashboard that lets content creators and people engaged in Facebook marketing manage their Facebook pages and/or Instagram content at no cost. And if you manage social media for more than one business, it lets you view all your pages in one place.

It lets creators monetize their online creations and helps facilitate collaborations between brands and influencers, offering creative tools such as scheduling, community management, and social media analytics.

In this guide, we’ll look at how you can get started with using Facebook Creator Studio and explore some of the features that can benefit you and your marketing efforts and/or content creation.

Getting Started with Facebook Creator Studio

If you manage a Facebook page, you can access Creator Studio simply by going to business.facebook.com/CreatorStudio.

According to Facebook, anyone who manages a page is eligible to use Creator Studio. The Facebook pages and Instagram account you’ll have access to will depend on your page role and the accounts linked to the page. In addition, your page role will determine the information you see and the action you can take on that page and its linked Instagram account.

If it seems like you’re missing or can’t access some sections of Creator Studio, it could be because your pages aren’t eligible for you haven’t signed up for certain features. To find out if you’re eligible for features like in-stream ads, Facebook recommends following the instructions in those sections.

Creating a New Post

Creator Studio allows you to compose, post and upload all of your content to Facebook. There are a few different ways to make this happen.

Option 1: Create a post

In this option, you’ll start by selecting “create post.” Once that’s done, you’ll need to choose what to post. “Create post” lets you publish non-video content, “Publish across pages” will cross-post and publish a video, and “Go Live” lets you start a broadcast. From there, you’ll choose a page to post to, compose the post, and choose “Publish.”

Option 2: Post something

Begin by selecting the “Post something” function and picking the account to which you wish to post. Then simply choose the type of post you’re going to publish, compose, and publish.

Option 3: Upload a video

Start by selecting the button to upload a video From there you can choose to upload one video, multiple videos, or post a video across multiple pages. Select your video file or files, choose where you want to post them and add details. This can include things like edit video titles, description, or distribution settings. After that, you’re ready to publish.

Amazing Creator Studio Features that Can Benefit Your Business

Managing just one Facebook page for your business can feel like a juggling act. Add a few other accounts and it’s like you’re juggling knives.

Creator Studio can ease some of that stress, with tools that allow you to bulk upload content, see all your posts in one place, and add music and sound effects to your videos. Read on to learn more about the Creator Studio features that can help your business.

Bulk Upload Multiple Videos

Available on any page where you’re the administrator, this bulk upload feature adds greater efficiency to your job, allowing you to do things such as put your entire back catalog of videos onto your page or add a whole series of videos.

Just choose the “Upload Video” option on the home tab, and pick “Multiple Videos” from the dropdown menu. From then, select the file from the video playlists you want to open and the page to which you want to post them. Once uploaded, you’ll have the option to edit the video and add details before publishing.

Manage Multiple Pages

Are you in charge of managing more than one social media account? The Page Collection in Creator Studio helps you keep track of the information on all your Facebook pages and your Instagram feed.

You can create a Page Collection by clicking the cluster of Pages option in Creator Studio, then clicking “Create Collections.” Give the collection a name, click the pages you wish to add and then save.

You can now find and select your collection at the top of your screen in sections throughout Creator Studio.

Gain Audience Insights and Track Performance of Your Facebook Page

The Insights tab in Creator Studio lets you gain more knowledge about your content, your pages and how much money they are generating.

You can get an overview of how your pages are performing, whether you want to see the metrics on a specific post, gauge your net followers, examine your video performance, or see how much you’re earning from live-stream ads.

Make Use of the Brand Collabs Manager

The Brand Collabs Manager helps you get discovered by companies offering paid partnerships, allowing you to boost your earning potential while on Facebook. You can connect with brands and collaborate with them

To qualify to use this service, you must:

Be an administrator for the page you’re submitting

Be in a country that qualifies for the program

Adhere to the policies for branded Facebook content, which bar thigns like banner ads or roll ads

Meet Facebook’s partner monetization policies

Have 1,000 or more followers and either 15,000 post engagements in the last 60 days, 18,000 minutes viewed in the last 60 days or 30,000 one-minute views for three-minute videos within the last 60 days.

Set-Up Automated Responses on Your Facebook Pages and Instagram Accounts

It can be difficult to respond to every comment on your Facebook page or Instagram comments. This is where automated responses can help.

By setting up this feature through Facebook Messenger, you can save time by greeting people after they first say hello, respond to common questions and create custom messages for people looking for your location or contact info.

Schedule Posts in Bulk

Do you want to wish your customers a Happy New Year without having to be online or scramble to find your mobile device on January 1? Creator Studio can help. Among the Creator Studio Features is the ability to schedule posts in advance.

Just determine the date and time you want to publish content, click the arrow next to “Publish” and hit “Schedule.” You’ll find all your scheduled posts in the “Scheduled” tab inside your content library, along with other post status listings.

You can also reschedule posts if you determine that you’ve set something to be published at a time when your audience won’t be as engaged, and figure out which times to effectively post content.

View Your Content Libary

With the Creator Studio content library, you can see all of your content, both published and scheduled, in a single place, as well as look at insights into each post. There’s a search bar to help you find what you’re looking for quickly, but you can also organize the content library using filters (“archived,” “published,” etc.) or by date.

Not only does this tool help you manage your Facebook content and save posts for later, but you’ll also have a better idea of what posts or types of posts are performing well and what types aren’t connecting with your audience.

Handle Community Management

Whether you’re posting a host of content to one page or trying to manage multiple Facebook pages, it can be tough keeping track of your messaging and the conversations on your pages.

Creator Studio’s inbox helps you ease some of that burden by bringing together messaging, commenting, and other aspects of audience engagement.

You’ll be able to view Facebook and Instagram post comments, along with messages from both apps, all in one place. This can let you spend more time interacting with your audience and focusing on Facebook marketing and less time switching from app to app or page to page.

Download Free Music to Improve Your Posts

Creator Studio’s Sound Collection feature lets you access free, legal music and sound effects that you can add to the video content you post on Facebook. The tracks tab lets you explore musical options, whole the sound effects tab lets you add effects to your video.

This feature is only accessible from computers. It lets you add, mix and edit your downloaded tracks into your videos, letting you make your videos more interesting and vibrant.

Explore the Rights Manager

Rights manager is a great tool for people looking to control when, where, and how their content gets shared on Facebook or their Instagram feed posts.

Once you’ve added your content to a reference library, Rights Manager will hunt for content on Facebook or Instagram that matches yours. If they find a match, you can choose to monitor it, block it, or attribute it to you using an ownership link.

Check Out Other Notable Features

These are just a few of the Facebook Creator Studio features. New features are being added constantly, so it’s hard to list all the tools Creator Studio offers. But some of the more useful ones include:

Inbox+ – The Inbox tab lets you interact with the direct messages you get on your Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. The Inbox keeps all these interactions in a single place and lets you use the dashboard to reply to comments and messages, marking conversations as “done,” “unread,” etc. to help manage your workload.

Insights – This advanced Insights feature is where you’ll find all the details about your Facebook performance. It’s a pretty important tool in the face of the end of Facebook Analytics. The Insights section is divided into four categories — Pages, Stories, Videos, and Instant Articles. From there, you can go deeper to discover advanced insights into things like audience retention.

Monetization – This section includes a wealth of tools for monetization, along with the ability to keep track of your earnings and manage the payout settings. Some monetization tools include instant articles, fan subscriptions, paid online events, and in-stream ads for on-demand.

Facebook Creator Studio vs. Facebook for Creators: Compare and Contrast

Launched in 2017, Facebook for Creators is a one-stop shop for content creators. It allows users to connect with communities by producing videos or live broadcasts. Tools included in this Facebook video creator platform include insights, camera and Facebook stories, a live create kit, and the community tab.

These tools have everything you need to post video and connect with your audience, with analytics tools to let you know how your posts are performing. But it doesn’t contain all of the Creator Studio advanced settings we’ve mentioned, nor does it allow you to manage all your pages or Facebook and Instagram accounts all in one place.

Is Facebook Creator Studio free?

While there are some requirements for accessing Creator Studio, the platform is free to use, and its app is free to download.

How do I get to Creator Studio on Facebook?

Simply visit business.facebook.com/creatorstudio to get started on managing all your pages. You’ll need your own Facebook account, as well as your own page. Administrators can provide access to a page, or you can create pages on your own.

Can I use Creator Studio for Instagram?

In addition to its Facebook-related tools, Creator Studio brings you the ability to manage Instagram posts, Carousel posts and Instagram video with a host of creative tools.

From the Creator Studio homepage, simply click on the Instagram icon at the top of the page to switch from Facebook to Instagram. Once you’ve connected, you can access all of your Instagram content, see how each post is performing, keep on top of fan subscriptions and reach out to your top followers.

If you have more than one Instagram account, Creator Studio can help you manage them from one convenient place.

Is Facebook Creator Studio only for videos?

While there are useful tools for video in Facebook Creator Studio, such as video editing tools like Sound Collection, don’t think of this service as something that’s only for video.

Even if you’re not creating much video content for your business, Creator Studio still offers all the useful tools we’ve mentioned, such as Insights and Monetization, to help publishers manage all their pages in one place. The Creator Studio page includes several helpful links, with new features being added regularly.

Is there a Facebook Creator Studio app?

Facebook Creator Studio does have an app, available on both Apple’s app store, where it is compatible with both iPhones and iPads. There is also a version fo Google users, available on Google’s Play Store.