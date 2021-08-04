Instagram and Spring Partner on a $1 Billion Creator Fund

The image-sharing social media giant Instagram is expanding its partnership with creator commerce platform Spring, with the launch of the new Creator Commerce Fund.

The partnership investment marks a significant investment for Instagram in creator commerce.

The incentive program will help both established and emerging Spring creators to earn an income on social commerce via shopping tools on Instagram.

Social media integration is an essential tool in helping content creators reach out to audiences and ultimately nurture business success. The ‘industry-first’ Creator Commerce Fund will help creators grow their business via a more engaging, content-rich Instagram shop.

Spring and Instagram’s Partner on $1 Billion Creator Fund

The incentive program is part of Instagram and Facebook’s $1bn Creator Fund. The Creator Fund is aimed at, by the end of 2022, investing over $1 billion in programs that give creators new way to earn money for the content they create on Facebook and Instagram.

The incentive program will help Spring creators develop the social commerce side of their content creation businesses by leveraging Spring’s end-to-end commerce capabilities.

The Creator Commerce Fund will exclusively grant Spring creators up to $50,000 in additional revenue on products sold via shopping tools on Instagram.

Annelies Jansen, Vice President of Commerce Partnerships at Facebook, commented on the extended partnership: “In partnerships with Spring, we’re excited to celebrate and support the next generation of creators that are moving culture forward.

“With our new shopping integration, we hope to help creators establish and grow their business by creating merch powered by Spring and letting their fans browse and purchase products on their Instagram shop,” Jansen continued.

Creating a More Refined Shopping Experience

2020 saw the creator economy surge in growth by 135%. With the creator economy being stronger than ever, it the ideal climate to integrate Spring’s platforms for creators with Instagram to create a more refined shopping experience.

Being designed for creators, the new Creator Commerce Fund will create additional possibilities for creators to generate a reliable revenue stream and profitable career via social commerce.

Building a Socially-Integrated Ecommerce Store

As a result of selling on its platform, Spring has seen more than 30 creators become millionaires. Due to the success of platform social integrations, Spring experienced remarkable growth, attracting more than 450,000 verified creators to sign up to the platform to build their socially integrated ecommerce stores.

By providing creators with the ability to earn more money selling through Spring and Instagram, the launch of the Creator Commerce Fund could prove a “game-changer” for creators, enabling them to successfully monetize content and create and sell products that engage their fans.