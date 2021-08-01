Getting documents signed for your small business can take days. And you might need to toggle between different software tools to send and save the records. Now there’s an e-signature solution that speeds the process up and reduces handling costs.

Keap announced an integration with HelloSign recently.

“Keap users can now access HelloSign through their Keap app,” says Rajesh Bhatia, CTO at Keap. “ And they can set up automations for sending and receiving eSignatures.”

Keap Cuts E-signature Costs

Using the eSignature solution with Keap’s powerful automation tools pays off. The new product makes getting documents signed 80 percent faster. It also reduces document handling costs by 85 percent according to company handouts.

There are features small business will want to know about.

Documents get sent for signature automatically with a trigger like a quote . Once the document gets signed, automatic notifications, emails and tasks can be created.

User information can be kept in your Keap contact record. There is also an auto fill feature.

“To use the HelloSign integration, Keap users need a standard or premium subscription with HelloSign,” Bhatia says. “ There is no additional cost for them.”

HelloSign is a Dropbox company. They offer electronic fax, digital workflow and e-signature solutions. You can learn more about them here.

Keap is a pioneer in marketing and sales automation software. They have a 20 year history. Visit keap.com.