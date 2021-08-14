10 Ways to Step Up Your Marketing and Brand Building by Using the Best Tools Available

Many small businesses utilize multiple tools for marketing and brand building, including email, CRM, and social media. But many of these tools can be used in different ways. And you may be overlooking some that could help your business. Here are insights from members of the online small business community for choosing the right platforms and software products.

Find the Right CRM for Your Nonprofit

Customer relationship management is an important concept for both businesses and nonprofits. Even if your goal isn’t to earn tons of revenue, the right tools can make a major impact on your mission. Learn about top CRMs for nonprofits in this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor. ??

Consider Clubhouse for Building Your Brand

Clubhouse is a relatively new social media platform that may interest those looking to position themselves as experts. It recently moved out of invite-only beta. So it’s widely available now. Learn more in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson.

Generate Leads Via Social Media

Lots of small businesses use social media for marketing. But fewer use these platforms to generate targeted leads. To really make the most of these tools, check out this Pixel Productions post by Fahad Khan. Then head over to BizSugar to see what community members are saying.

Build Your Email List with Solo Ads

Solo ads offer paid marketing opportunities for those looking to build their email lists. This tactic isn’t right for every business. But it may benefit certain brands. Get a rundown of this concept to make your own decision in this GetResponse post by Pam Neely.

Automate Marketing Operations Reporting

Reporting is an essential part of any marketing plan, since it shows what works and what doesn’t. But it can also be time consuming for your team. But there are automation tools to ease the process. Oliver Peterson explains in this Process Street post.

Check Out the New Version of WordPress

Tons of small businesses already use WordPress for their websites. But the platform is always adding new features to enhance the experience. In fact, it just added a brand new version. Learn all about it in this MarTech post by Chris Wood.

Get the Right Social Media Apps for Your Smartphone

Social media can be run almost exclusively on mobile devices. Even if you have a team managing accounts in the office, apps let you check while you’re away. This Search Engine Journal post by Brent Csutoras includes 25 for business users to consider.

Make Memes for Your Business

You probably think of memes as silly images you see online. But they can actually be useful tools for certain brands. Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging shares several tools for making your own in this post. And BizSugar members commented here.

Sell Digital Products with These Platforms

If you sell digital products or subscriptions, you need a platform that can facilitate sales and deliver products. This is a specialized but growing field with several options to consider. Christopher Benitez goes over some of them in this Startup Bonsai post.

Get More Efficient with These Marketing Productivity Boosters

Whatever tools you choose for your small business should help you get more done in less time. There are tons of options that span various tasks and departments. Lane Ellis shares several tips and tools for B2B marketers in this TopRank Marketing post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.