PPP Loan Forgiveness Portal Now Open

The PPP Loan Forgiveness Portal is now open. The Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal is a US Small Business Administration (SBA) initiative.

The new application portal streamlines applications for loans that are $150,000 or less for more than 6.5 million businesses. It enables business to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA.

Providing small businesses with financial support has been the SBA’s priority since day one. The Payment Protection Program is backed by the SBA to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the Covid-19 crisis.

The new technology platform will enable more than 6.5 million of the smallest of small businesses to receive loans more quickly and efficiently.

A Streamlined Approach

The initiative will therefore allow PPP borrowers to put their full forgiveness borrowing concerns behind them. Instead, they will be able to concentrate about operating and growing their business.

Isabel Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, commented on the aim of the new portal and how it will assist small businesses in the borrowing process: ““The SBA’s new streamlined application portal will simplify forgiveness for millions of our smallest businesses – including many sole proprietors – who used funds from our Paycheck Protection Program loans to survive the pandemic.

“The vast majority of businesses waiting for forgiveness have loans under $150,000. These entrepreneurs are busy running their businesses and are challenged by an overly complicated forgiveness process. We need to deliver forgiveness more efficiently so they can get back to enlivening our Main Streets, sustaining our neighborhoods and fueling our nation’s economy,” Isabel Casillas Guzman continued.

So far in 2021, the SBA has approved more than 6.5 million loans, totalling over $275 billion. 96% of these loans have gone to businesses with less than 20 employees.

More than 600 banks have opted into the direct forgiveness program, allowing more than 2.17 million borrowers to apply through the portal. This figure represents 30% of loans.

Simplifying Forgiveness

Prior to the launch of the Direct Forgiveness Portal, borrowers would have to submit documentation to lenders. The lenders would submit the information and the forgiveness decision to the SBA. Documentation would include Forms 3508, 3508EZ, or 3508S.

The new process is much more streamlined, as small business borrowers of loans of $150,000 or less, can request forgiveness directly from the SBA. The lender may approve or reject the application. Once approved by the lender, the SBA will review the forgiveness application.

The new PPP Loan Forgiveness Portal began accepting applications from borrowers on August 4, 2021. Lenders can opt-in to the program at the Direct Forgiveness SBA website.

As well as the new streamlined technology, the SBA is running a PPP customer service team to answer questions and assist business with their forgiveness applications.