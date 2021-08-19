53 Ways to Give Your Salon Marketing a Makeover

Whether you own a spa, a hair salon or a nail salon, marketing your business should be on top of your priority list to attract and retain customers.

Wondering how to get started? Here is a definitive guide to the best salon marketing ideas.

Why You Should Look Into New Salon Marketing Strategies

When it comes to beauty services, customers are spoilt for choice. It’s therefore important to give them good reasons to choose you over your competition. This is where a solid salon marketing strategy can help. With the right strategy, you can differentiate your salon and ensure customers keep coming back. This makes sense from a profitability perspective as it costs 6 to 8 times more to gain a new customer. As a growth-driven business owner, you would want to focus on repeat business to get the most out of your investment.

How Do Salons Attract New Clients?

Drawing new clients is critical for a salon to sustain itself. But that’s also the tricky part. To start with, it’s not always easy to catch new clients’ attention. Moreover, clients who are using the same salon for years will not try a new one unless they find something that addresses their needs. Similarly, if you are in the process of learning how to open a hair salon a solid marketing plan can help identify opportunities to attract new clients.

Top 53 Salon Marketing Ideas

Below you will find some cool salon marketing ideas to generate more revenue from your salon. Whether you are starting out and finding out the in and outs of how to open a nail salon or a hair salon or you already have an established salon, these implementable ideas can help you get ahead.

1. Know Your Target Audience – The No.1 Marketing Tactic for Attracting Salon Clients

The first step to winning over customers is to know who they are, what they like and what they are looking for. Make sure you have an in-depth understanding of your target customers and market. The more detailed you are, the easier it is to provide the right services. To do this, you may want to conduct surveys or interview some of your potential clients. You can also use social listening tools to find out what they are discussing online and if there are insights that can help your business.

2. Define Your Brand

Once you have gained clarity about your target market and key customers, you must focus on defining your brand. What differentiates your salon from competition? Why should your customers choose you? These are just some of the questions that will help you create a strong brand identity. Let’s take an example. A hair salon targeting eco-conscious clients will potentially stand out as a cruelty-free brand.

3. Use Consistent Brand Colors

Colors influence the way your target audience perceives your brand. That’s why it’s important to be consistent with your brand colors. If we take the example of an eco-friendly hair salon, shades of green will be useful in communicating the brand identity. Earthy, pastel colors will go well for an alternative healing spa.

4. Keep Up to Date with Salon Trends

As a salon owner, you cannot afford to overlook new trends in the business. You need to stay on top of them to offer the best services to your clients. This, in turn, can help you differentiate your salon. Some salon trends to keep an eye on are eco-friendly solutions, social media influencers and digitalization.

5. Create a Press Release and Do Local Advertising

Press releases and local advertising are the tried-and-true ways of gaining awareness. With a press release, you can leverage local media to spread the word about your salon. If you are hosting special events, prepare a press release that you can send out to the local media. Local advertising is also highly effective to target clients and local communities.

6. Make Your Salon Look Good From the Outside

As a salon owner, you’re in the business of making people look good on the outside. So, it’s only natural for your clients to expect that your salon looks good from the outside as well.

Here are some ideas to give your salon a cool makeover on the outside:

Create a cool logo combining the right typography and color

Make sure the logo is prominent and readable from a distance

Use large glass windows to showcase the interiors

Accessorize with plants and lights

7. Create a Fantastic Front Desk

Your front desk is the first point of contact for clients. Creating a savvy front desk can, therefore, come in handy, especially when you are trying to increase rebooking. An ideal front desk staff knows how to rebook, upsell and cross-sell. By doing so, they play an important role in boosting customer satisfaction and rebooking numbers.

8. Offer Referral Discounts and Encourage Word of Mouth Marketing

Nothing works better than a positive word of mouth for a salon business. That’s why, it’s important you encourage word of mouth marketing when engaging clients. Ask them to leave a good review if they are happy with your salon. You can also offer referral discounts to help spread the word. A good feedback can help you target similar customers.

9. Run a Competition to Attract New Clientele

Hosting a contest is a great way to draw new clients and boost awareness. Be creative when running a competition to attract your target audience’s attention. For example, a free spa session for every new client or a selfie and coffee with a popular Instagrammer for the maximum number of referrals. Make sure you promote these competitions on social media to drive awareness.

10. Leverage Seasonal Events

Create a calendar of events you can target to promote your salon. Apart from regular holidays, can you identify seasonal events that can provide promotional opportunities? Here are some possible seasonal events to consider:

Summer of sustainability

Oktoberfest

Bonfire bash

11. Be Present at Salon Events

Salon events provide networking opportunities to grow your business. Participate in such events to learn from other salons and to know more about upcoming trends. Some events worth joining are International Salon and Spa Expo, America’s Beauty Show, Behind the Chair and CT Barber Expo.

12. Form Partnerships with Other Businesses

When mapping your target audience, you will find other businesses that your potential customers use. By teaming up with these other businesses you can find it easier to reach them. For example, you can partner with a local coffee shop to offer discounts to your prospective clients. You may also host joint events to target your customers.

13. Offer Add-On Services to Leverage Customers’ Disposable Income

Add-on services are a useful tool for upselling and they appeal to most customers. Here’s an example, for an extra $20, clients get a special shampoo treatment along with a haircut of their choice.

14. Partner with Charities

Customers today prefer businesses that care about the society. One way to show your salon is not just focused on revenue is to partner with charities. For example, you can team up with charities working with the homeless to offer a one-time free service. You may also leverage charity events that are conducted all through the year. For example, you can donate a part of your revenue to a cancer charity event.

15. Be Involved in the Local Community

About 80% of disposal income is spent within 20 miles of home. As a small business owner, it makes good sense to engage with the local community and target clients. Participate in local community events and try to connect as a real community member. It’s also a good idea to understand causes that resonate the most with your local community.

16. Be on Yelp

Before they even consider trying your salon, most of your customers will check if your business is rated well online. Yelp is by far the most popular site for business reviews, and it’s important your salon is on it. In addition to reviews, you can leverage Yelp in other ways. For example, you can offer discounts and communicate directly with clients.

17. Manage and Reply to Salon Reviews – Especially Negative ones!

Having an online presence means you should be prepared for reviews – both good and bad ones. Responding to positive reviews is of course easy. For the negative ones, it’s important to acknowledge the issue and use tact instead of getting defensive. Reviews provide reliable feedback to new customers. It’s therefore essential to have an overall positive rating.

18. Put Your Salon Details Everywhere

Is your salon easily reachable? How would a new client book an appointment? Make sure your information is available everywhere. If you have changed location, ensure the details are updated so customers know exactly where to find you.

19. Give Out Business Cards

Even as online channels become popular, you cannot ignore the importance of business cards. Design a creative business card with your information that you can hand out at events.

20. Collect Customer Feedback On-Site

Customers appreciate it when their feedback is sought and used for future improvements. When clients visit your salon, try collecting their feedback in the form of ratings. Avoid asking for a full review that’s better done online for prospective clients to see.

21. Have Loyalty Cards

One way to ensure clients keep coming back is to offer loyalty programs. With the loyalty program, you can offer clients coupons, new products and free merchandize. There are various forms of loyalty programs such as punch cards, points systems and VIP services that can be offered.

22. Offer Salon Specials

Special offers are a great way to get clients interested in your salon. A 2 for 1 haircut, a last minute special or first time specials are commonly offered by many salons.

23. Give Out Coupons

Online, app-based or just instore. You can give out discount coupons in a number of ways. You can also leverage coupon sites.

24. Offer Occupational Based Discounts

Offering occupation-based discounts is useful from a business and branding perspective. It can help you increase revenue and humanize your brand. For example, you can offer special discounts to medical staff who have worked relentlessly during the pandemic.

25. Get an Email Address for As Many Customers as Possible

Make sure you take every customer’s email address when they visit. This can come in handy when you want to send out a newsletter and inform them about new products and services.

26. Consider Offering Birthday Promotions

Birthdays are the perfect occasion for self indulgence and the best time to visit a salon. By offering birthday discounts, you can leverage the occasion.

27. Have an Online Chat

Sometimes, customers may want to have a quick chat before they visit your salon. Engage with clients with an online chat tool. If managed managed well, it can improve customer experience and help you increase sales. Train your staff so they know how to interact with clients online and make sure they answer promptly.

28. Send Out Appointment Confirmations with Salon Software or by other Means

Confirming appointments is a good marketing idea to connect with busy clients. Confirm appointments via emails, text or social media posts. This can be done manually or through a salon software.

29. Offer Discounted Last Minute Appointments

If your appointment book is not completely full, you can offer discounted last minute appointments. This is a common salon marketing idea to get some profit instead of having none.

30. Have Excellent Customer Service

An unhappy customer means no repeat business and poor review. Train your staff so they know how to offer excellent customer service – both instore and online. Not all customers are easy to manage, training your staff on how to handle the difficult ones is therefore particularly helpful.

31. Have an On-Site Selfie Station

Setting up a selfie station is a great way to encourage clients to promote your salon on social media. When setting up the selfie station, make sure there’s adequate light and a good backdrop. This will encourage clients to actually use the station. You should also consider using a hashtag they can add when posting online to help build awareness.

32. Offer Exclusive Products to Drive Retail Sales

One way to ensure clients keep coming back to the salon is to offer exclusive products they won’t easily find elsewhere. If you can tie in some discounts on such exclusive products, you will find it easier to draw your clients to the salon.

33. Give Out Product Samples

When it comes to beauty and haircare, it’s not always easy to get customers to try new products and services. By giving out product samples, you can make it easier for your clients to try new products and buy more later.

34. Sell Gift Cards

With gift cards, you can get clients to spread the word about your salon. You can sell gift cards clients can buy for a friend or a family member. This can be especially useful during the holidays.

35. Host a Workshop or Class

A simple yet effective way to get more people to your salon is by offering a free workshop or class. If planned at the right time, you can use this to increase footfalls. Here’s an example. Is the spring break around the corner? Host a class on how to get the best tan that lasts longer.

36. Have a Team with a Wide Variety of Skillsets

Your salon is only as good as the people running it. That’s why, you must hire a team that has a wide variety of skillsets that can work for different clients. It’s an effective way to ensure clients get all kinds of services at one place and have more reasons to keep coming back.

37. Motivate and Train Salon Staff

Training your salon staff is crucial for building long-term relations with clients. How they interact with clients, sell products and services and address concerns plays a big part in a salon’s business. It’s also important to train them in new trends popular with your target audience.

38. Host Parties at Your Salon

Hosting parties at your salon can help in many different ways. You may host fun parties to entice your target audience. For example, how about an Audrey Hepburn themed party for clients interested in a chic makeover? You can also use parties to network with other small businesses for potential partnerships.

39. Check Out the Competition

No matter how successful you are at winning clients, you must keep a close eye on competition to succeed. To gain a better understanding, try to visit your competitor’s salon in person. Check what they have to offer and how the experience differs from what you offer at your salon. You must also pay attention to how they are using social media to connect with clients.

40. Be Active on Social Media

Creating a business page on social media is not enough to engage your audience. You need to be active on it to connect more closely with your customers. Pictures, hashtags, videos and contests are just some of the ways you can build a strong community of clients through social media. To get the best out of social media, keep your pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter updated at all times. You can encourage your customers to tag your page, so the content reaches more people.

41. Have an Amazing Salon Website and Attract Lots of Website Visitors

Even if you’re active on social media, it pays to have an amazing salon website. That way, you can redirect your audience to your own site and showcase all the great things they can experience at your salon. You can use a host of marketing tactics such as contests, special offers and discounts to convert website visitors. Given its importance, it’s best to hire good website builders who can inspire you and create a unique website.

42. Have a Salon Blog and Write About Anything Salon Related

Blogging is just one of the ways to position yourself as an expert in the salon business. With this powerful tool, you can drive traffic to your site and attract your clientele. If you’re looking for content inspiration, here are some topics to consider: Master the messy bun look in three simple steps, Summer skin care tips, Next big trends in nail art.

43. Create a Salon Video Tour and Other Video Content!

One way to draw your clients’ attention is to share a glimpse of your salon. With video content, you can showcase your business and staff. You can also use video content to share tutorials. You can start hosting your videos on YouTube, Instagram and your website. Another option is to use the Facebook Live feature, which has become quite popular for businesses. You can use it to host live events from your salon.

44. Invest in Google Ads

When customers are searching for products, services and businesses like yours, it’s important they are able to find you. Google ads can help with this. By investing in Google ads and Facebook ads, you will make sure your target audience notices you.

45. Guest Post on the Best Salon Blogs

Popular salon blogs are frequented by clients you are trying to attract. By writing guest posts on these sites, you can amplify your reach. What’s more, it can help you position yourself as an expert in your field. To get started, contact the best salon blogs, understand the type of content customers are most interested in, suggest topics that you can write on and create posts based on their guidance. If you receive comments, make sure you engage with the audience by responding.

46. Learn or Invest in SEO and Climb to the Top of Search Results

As a small business owner, you cannot underestimate the importance of search engine optimization (SEO) to drive traffic. With the right keywords, content strategy and links, you can make sure your website ranks well on Google. This is important because customers don’t typically look beyond the first page when using search engines.

47. Join an Online Reservation System

As a small business owner, you must focus on improving the overall user experience to attract clients. One of the first steps is to offer a hassle-free experience of booking an appointment. You can join an online reservation system to make the process simpler for your clients.

48. Show off Your Best Work with Before and After Pictures and More!

Showcasing before and after pictures is a great way to convince clients to visit your salon. The best part is you can share these images both on social media and in the store. You can get creative with this, too. A makeover series on Instagram, for example, to showcase some of the best makeovers your clients have received at your salon could be engaging content for new clients.

49. Use the Correct Hashtags – Especially on Instagram

Pay special attention to hashtags if you want to leverage social media, especially Instagram. Hashtags make your content easily discoverable. They are also useful in helping you reach your target audience. When it comes to hashtags, it’s good to keep them simple and relevant. Another way to make the most of hashtags is to use the ones that are trending.

50. Be on Google My Business for Better Search Results

With Google My Business, you make it easier for customers to find your salon. This is especially useful when attracting the busy customers. You can use it to offer rewards, respond to questions and connect quickly with your clients.

51. Appear in Online Directories

Despite the growing popularity of search engines and social media, many clients still look up online directories to find salons. Elle, Signature Style and the Best Salon Guide are some of the popular online directories where it helps to be listed.

52. Have Brand Ambassadors and Network with Influencers

Thanks to social media, a large number of influencers have gained prominence in recent years. Many of these influencers draw millions of people who actively follow their channels and seek advice. By partnering with the right influencers, you can reach a huge market. Getting an influencer as your brand ambassador can be especially useful to get the word out. Alternatively, you can choose someone well-known in the local community as your brand ambassador. A Yoga instructor, for example, can be a good brand ambassador for your wellness spa.

53. Run an SMS Campaign

Text marketing is a cost-effective way to draw your clients’ attention. Compared to emails, text marketing provides greater visibility. Not surprisingly, a number of small businesses run SMS campaigns to promote their business. For your salon, you can use it for promotion of new products and services.

What are the best hair salon marketing strategies?

Some of the best hair salon marketing strategies include gaining a clear understanding of the target market and customers, partnering with social media influencers who can amplify visibility, boosting social media presence with video content, leveraging Google and Facebook ads and training staff to cater to customer needs.

What is the target market for a hair salon?

The target market for a hair salon depends on the demographic. For example, the target market for a hair salon in an area close to a college would be young men and women in their early 20s. A hair salon in another part of the town may target eco-conscious, working women in their 30s.

How can a salon increase sales?

There are various things a salon can do to increase sales. For example, a salon can start offering exclusive products not easily found elsewhere, host contests, offer discounts, get involved in the local community and partner with other small businesses.