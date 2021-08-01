Idea Pins are Now Shoppable on Pinterest

Visual discovery engine Pinterest is expanding its partnership with Shopify to introduce new ways for content creators to monetize their work and partner with brands.

Creators on Pinterest can now grow their business and earn money by making their Idea Pins shoppable. They are also able to partner more transparently with brands on sponsored content and even earn commissions through affiliate links.

Shoppable Idea Pins on Pinterest

This is great news for small businesses who will now be able to use Pinterest as another ecommerce outlet for their products. It was already a good promotional platform, but this Shopify partnership makes Pinterest a lot more interesting to businesses who know how to utilize social media to reach their audience.

‘Creators Deserve to be Rewarded’

The Head of Content and Creator Partnerships at Pinterest, Aya Kanai, spoke about the reasons for this latest update, saying: “Pinterest is the place where creators with inspiring and actionable ideas get discovered. With this latest update, we’re empowering Creators to reach millions of shoppers on the platform and monetize their work.

“Creators deserve to be rewarded for the inspiration they deliver to their followers, and the sales they drive for brands. Creators are central to our mission to bring everyone the inspiration to create a life they love, and we’ll continue working with them to build their businesses and find success on Pinterest,” Kanai continued.

Shopify Merchants Need ‘Discoverability’

Lola Oyelayo-Pearson is the Director of UX, Channels and Financial Services at Shopify, and believes ‘discoverability’ to the be the top priority for Shopify sellers.

Oyelayo-Pearson added: “Social commerce has been a driving factor in helping independent businesses build meaningful audiences, particularly throughout this last year when we saw installs of our social commerce channels grow 76%.

“Expanding the Pinterest channel globally will mean that the more than 1.7 million merchants using Shopify can tap into the purchasing power of over 450 million Pinterest users by building thoughtful, targeted marketing campaigns.”

How Shoppable Idea Pins Work

Pinterest was already akin to a massive catalog of products uploaded as Product Pins by retailers, but the partnership with Shopify means consumers will not need to search for the items they want elsewhere after finding them on Pinterest. The new shoppable pins will let them make their purchase right there and then.

Creators will also have the ability to tag specific products in Idea Pins, enabling the consumers to go directly from inspiration to purchase.

Pinterest Brand Partnerships

The shoppable pins along with the potential for brand partnerships open up a lot of opportunities for businesses to join forces with popular Pinterest creators.

It is also now easier for creators with existing brand partnerships to disclose paid relationships when they create and post branded content. The new tool will add a ‘paid partnerships’ label to the Idea Pins. Creators making branded content can also now add the brands directly into their Idea Pins.

The paid partnerships tool is currently live for select creators in North America, Ireland and the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and several other European and South American countries.