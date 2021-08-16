Smartpress and Canva Partner to Benefit Designers and Small Business

A partnership between one of North America’s premium online printers and the world’s fastest growing online design platform is about to make professional business marketing more accessible than ever before.

Smartpress and Canva are joining forces, meaning businesses will now be able to design their own projects on the Smartpress website. The online design option is available wherever you see the Canva logo alongside a Smartpress product.

Smartpress and Canva Form Partnership

This is great news for small businesses as it allows non-professionals to design and print what they need for their business marketing purposes. It takes just a few clicks on the Smartpress website. You don’t need any design experience, as the Canva design elements can be easily used by everyone, from business owners to personal consumers.

Canva provide numerous pre-made graphic design templates and tools so there is no need to start from scratch when designing. Once the design is complete, you can print it out using the high-quality materials provided by Smartpress.

‘Create Brilliant Print’ with Smartpress and Canva

The Vice-President of Smartpress, Matt Chapman, said of the partnership with Canva: “Canva is a natural extension of our website and provides anyone with the tools to ‘create brilliant print’ with us.”

Chapman also stated that the goal of Smartpress is to provide their customers with world class customer service and the best possible online buying experience.

Intuitive and Environmentally Friendly Design

Previously, Smartpress was mostly used by professional designers, but the partnership with Canva now opens up their high quality printing services to clients who don’t have professional design skills.

The Smartpress and Canva design process uses an intuitive drag-and-drop format. Business owners also gain access to millions of free, customizable elements. These elements include stock photography, font libraries, illustrations, graphics, templates, icons and graph styles.

Each product’s editor includes fun tutorials, walk-throughs and guides to help even the least experienced design newbie create something impressive and unique.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility

Businesses concerned about their environmental impact will also be impressed with this partnership. The foundational principles that drive Smartpress revolve around providing the ability to create premium-quality print supported by world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Their environmental certifications include EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and boast one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world. Canva also share this carbon neutral, sustainable approach to business.

These principles have helped the Smartpress team establish themselves as the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers and marketing professionals across the United States and Canada.