10 Tips for Finding Your Why and Staying Motivated in Your Business

If you want to run a successful business, you need the right motivation. Remembering your reason for starting a business may help. Some go into business for enjoyment, others for financial freedom. There is no wrong answer. But members of the online small business community can help you make the most of yours with these tips.

Reconnect with Your Why

Every entrepreneur has a reason for going into business. But everyone’s is a bit different. Reconnecting to this purpose may help you stay motivated through the difficult stretches. This Future of Business and Tech post features an interview with Melinda Emerson on this subject.

Make Ends Meet While Living on a Tight Budget

Supporting your family is one of the best motivators for running a business. But the early years may still be lean. To support both your business and your life, follow the tips in this Work At Home Woman post by Courtney Stich.

Find Your Non-Negotiables

Lots of business owners put up with less than ideal interactions from clients and/or team members. But firm boundaries are important as well. In this Strella Social Media post, Rachel Strella discusses how to outline and communicate your non-negotiables.

Create a Successful Knowledge-Sharing Culture

Running a small business provides plenty of learning opportunities. If you have a team, there may be even more chances for you all to learn from one another. But you need to facilitate a culture that supports this. Learn more in this Small Biz Daily post by Chris Buttenham.

Follow These Digital Marketing Tips to Grow Your New Business

When you’re just starting out, all the different marketing options may seem overwhelming. But keeping your end goals in mind can help. Bernard M. Miller explores some digital marketing options in this Moss Media post. And the BizSugar community discussed the ideas here.

Chart Your Customer Journey

Serving customers is an excellent motivation for running a business. But to do this successfully, you need to understand their behavior. Charting the customer journey may help. Dorian Travers shares one way to do so in this GrowMap post.

Foster a Positive Work Environment

Lots of entrepreneurs start their own ventures so they can actually enjoy the work they do. As you hire, fostering a positive work environment can help both you and your team with this goal. Read about how to do this in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Choose Between Blogging and Content Marketing

Blogging and content marketing both allow you to share your passions with readers and customers. But there are differences between these two concepts. Understanding each one can help you pick what’s best for your specific goals. Mike Allton of Blogging Brute elaborates here.

Learn About Content Curation

If you do utilize content marketing for your business, get familiar with curation. This strategy becomes much easier when you have a specific vision in mind for your brand. Claudia Bird shares more in this Blogging Wizard post. And BizSugar members elaborated here.

Create a Brand Strategy for Your Goals

Once you understand the motivation and purpose of your business, you need to create a brand to match. This Crowdspring post by Ross Kimbarovsky features a simple guide to help business owners create a brand strategy.

