TikTok Now the Most Popular Mobile Video App

With more than 660 million downloads in 2020, TikTok has emerged as the most popular mobile video platform.

This finding was unveiled by Finbold, providers of opinion and highlights to help people keep their finances in check.

TikTok is the Most Popular Mobile Video App in 2021

Finbold’s research shows that in 2020, TikTok had more than 660.12 million downloads on Apple App Store and Google Play, making it the most popular video app of the year, globally.

Trailing TikTok in the popularity stakes was Signapore’s Likee, which accounted for 270.3 million downloads. SnackVideo ranked third, with 233.57 million downloads. YouTube ranked in fourth position, with 222.7 million downloads in 2020.

Using TikTok to Grow a Business

The surging popularity of the video-sharing app reiterates how valuable TikTok is as a marketing resource for small businesses. TikTok provides businesses of diverse industries the chance to tap into vast numbers of users on the video sharing platform.

TikTok provides small businesses with the opportunity to show a more humorous and creative site of their brand. They can use the likes of music to make videos engaging, especially if they are wanting to reach out to younger audiences.

Pandemic Led to a Surge in TikTok Users

In its report, Finbold describes the factors behind TikTok’s surging popularity, stating: “The app experienced rapid growth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the emerging lockdowns. During the lockdown many people had to stay at home with apps like TikTok keeping people engaged leading to a snowballed effect.”

How TikTok Became the Most Popular Video Sharing App

Finbold’s report looks into how TikTok achieved the accolade as the world’s most popular video sharing app. Factors that TikTok is renowned for, such as creating short videos with music, filters and other captivating features, is helping fuel its popularity.

With its fun, relatable, and easily digestible format, the social media platform has emerged as one of the most addictive video-sharing apps.

Localized Content

TikTok also focuses on localized content, through the likes of contests and challenges. Local trends are captured though local language and hashtags.

This localized nature of TikTok presents huge opportunities for small businesses wanting to reach out to local audiences and grow their business at a more localized level.

The prolific rise of TikTok has come despite the social media platform facing a number of privacy concerns. The US government almost banned the app after the app’s parent company ByteDance, was accused of selling user data to the Chinese government.

According to Finbold’s research, in August 2020, TikTok recorded 44.6 million downloads, surpassing Instagram’s 38.5 million downloads and Facebook’s 22.1 million downloads.

With the prolific rise of this fun, engaging and localized video sharing app, small businesses would be wise to jump on the TikTok bandwagon to reach new audiences and ultimately grow their business.