11 Top Tips Gleaned From Podcasts and How They Can Help Improve Your Business

Podcasts offer a convenient, time-saving way for entrepreneurs to keep up with current events and gain new insights about business and finance. Most business owners likely have a list of go-to podcasts that they tune into regularly to get advice on everything from hiring people to managing a team and other important aspects of running a business efficiently. In order to spread the wealth of knowledge they’ve obtained from their favorite podcasts, a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members answered the following question:

“What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten from a podcast, and why did it have such an impact on you and your business?”

Here are a few of the tips they heard and the lessons they learned as a result.

1. Commit to Your Business to See Results

“The tip I got is that once you commit to your business, that’s when you start seeing results. If you have one foot in and one foot out, the business will never be successful until you commit and create a reality where you have no plan B.” ~ Jean Ginzburg, JeanGinzburg.com

2. Create a Positive and Authentic Business

“The best tip I’ve ever gotten from a podcast was to create an intentional, positive and authentic business. The best way to do this is to plan out your strategy and goals with the intent to serve others in the best way possible. This informs every business action you take.” ~ Andy Pandharikar, Commerce.AI

3. Remember That Success Doesn’t Happen Overnight

“The best piece of advice I’ve gotten through a podcast series isn’t so much a ‘tip,’ as it is more of an ‘experience.’ This would be in the form of listening to successful people tell their stories and journeys of how they got to where they are today. This is simply a reminder that success doesn’t happen overnight, and most people don’t know the real story of what some people went through to get where they are.” ~ Zac Johnson, Blogger

4. Try Many Ideas and Allow Yourself to Fail

“One business podcast emphasized trying many different ideas and allowing yourself to fail during the process. If you’re at the beginning of your entrepreneurship journey and aren’t quite sure where to start, the key is to simply…start. Dive into your ideas with full force and expect to fail as it’s part of the journey to success.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

5. Be Productive by Working Smarter

“The best tip I’ve gotten from a podcast is ‘work smarter, not harder.’ This had such an impact on me and my business because it taught me to be more productive. It’s important to have good judgment and decide what key activities to spend more time and energy on that will have a bigger impact on your business in the long run. We also try to teach this to our clients as well.” ~ Alfredo Atanacio, Uassist.ME

6. Be Able to Sum Up Your Company in Under 100 Words

“The best tip I’ve heard on a podcast is that your elevator pitch should be a summary of your mission statement, who you are, why people should care about your offering and what you can offer all packaged into three sentences. This piece of advice forced me to sum up my company in under 100 words. I use it in our marketing materials, and prospects find it helpful when shopping for a PR partner. ” ~ Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

7. Meditate for 20 Minutes Before Work

“I was listening to a podcast about mindfulness that recommended meditating for 20 minutes every day before starting work. They said that if you don’t have the time to do this, you should meditate for an hour before work instead. This way of thinking helped me prioritize my schedule differently, which has helped make my business far more productive and profitable.” ~ Bryce Welker, Beat The CPA

8. Focus on Doing What You’re Good At

“Listening to several podcasts helped reinforce the idea that it’s critical to focus on doing what you’re good at and not try to build everything from scratch. It makes good sense to partner up with someone who has the skills you don’t or to buy out their business and work on the product they’ve built. When you stop reinventing the wheel, you’ll save time and improve what already exists.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

9. Approach Business With a Hunter Mentality

“One of the best tips I ever got from a podcast was to have a hunter mentality. Focusing on identifying ideal clients and hunting for the prime places to get in front of key decision-makers has made a tremendous difference for my business.” ~ Richard Fong, SeniorStrong.org

10. Hire People With Creativity Over Experience

“One awesome tip I got from a business podcast was to hire more toward creativity than experience, and it changed the game for our company. Although experience is important, not everyone has the creative ability to move the needle and take your business to the next level. Make sure to pay attention to candidates’ creative efforts and capabilities during the hiring process for the best results.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

11. Address Your Business-Related Fears

“The best tip I learned from a podcast early on in my career was to address the fears I had about starting my own business. At first, I was worried about finances, but I had faith in our success, so I implemented steps to alleviate that worry like hiring an accountant and making deals with suppliers. Address your pain points early on so you can get your head in the game and success will follow.” ~ Emily Stallings, Casely, Inc.