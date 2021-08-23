What is Shopify, and How Does it Work?

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Shopify is an e-commerce platform that helps businesses run an online store. It offers a good alternative to opening brick and mortar stores to reach customers on a global level. It helps you increase both your sales and reach without experiencing the growing pains that come with outlet expansion.

What is Shopify?

Shopify is an easy-to-use application for online retailers and also comes with a Point Of Sale (POS) app for payment of goods in physicals locations. It offers merchants the ability to create a multi-channel experience that helps showcase the brand. With this subscription-based platform, you can create a website and use their shopping cart solution to sell, ship, and manage your products.

It comes with a range of tools that helps you to analyze every aspect of your online store. With these tools, users can design customized online experiences for customers and maximize the Return on Investment (ROI) on their marketing spending. The technology also helps cut costs across the board by automating customer relationship management, inventory management, transactions, and more.

Is Shopify Good for Small Businesses?

Shopify comes with a full suite of features that helps you launch and manage your online store. It also doesn’t require any coding for users to start using it and requires no software installation or hosting services. It is also cost-effective with plans ranging from $29 to $299/month, and there are no additional transaction fees if you use Shopify Payments. The basic plan comes with features that include abandoned cart recovery, gift cards, discount creation, fraud analysis, the ability to sell in a whopping 133 currencies, and the ability to assign inventory to retail stores, warehouses, or other locations you store products.

It is best known for its ease of use and modern web design feature. Additional perks include the ability to include unlimited products, a custom domain, its custom Shopify Payment that lets you accept credit cards (in addition to PayPal payments) without setting up a third-party payment gateway, customer support, and more. Additional plans are also available if you need more users and advanced features for growing businesses which is good news if you are experiencing growth. This is all in addition to capabilities to sell on social media such as Facebook, generate reports and analytics, and even mobile access.

How does Shopify Work?

Shopify works using the Software as a service (SaaS) model through a monthly subscription. It is a cloud-based solution, meaning you don’t have to worry about upgrading or maintaining software or web servers. This gives you the flexibility to access and run your business from anywhere with an internet connection. With Shopify, you can customize the look and feel of your online store with the online store builder and themes. Users can own a Shopify store in as little as 15 minutes.

With it, e-commerce businesses can create their website and use an in-built shopping cart solution to sell products. You also have the ability to create and customize an online store; sell in multiple places, including web, mobile, social media, online marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-ups, and manage products, inventory, payments, and shipping. In terms of security, with Shopify, you can keep payment info and business data safe as Shopify Payments is PCI compliant and supports 3D Secure checkouts. Shopify Payments helps eliminate the hassle of setting up a third-party payment provider or merchant account as it is automatically set up to accept all major payment methods as soon as you create your Shopify store.

What Can I Sell on Shopify?

Shopify offers solutions to sell not only physical products but also services, memberships, event tickets, classes, digital cards, and even accept donations. Moreover, there is no limit to the number of products and services that you sell online. If you trade in intangible products Shopify is a great option to sell your products online. If you don’t have any products and services you can opt to start a dropshipping enterprise.

Its dropshipping solution allows you to sell products without actually holding on to any inventory whatsoever. You can purchase products individually from a manufacturer, wholesaler, or other supplier and ship them directly to your customer.

When you decide to sell a product, you simply send an order directly to your chosen supplier who on their part will ship the product for you, process the payment, and then send you the difference between the charge they make for the product and the price you charge.

Pros of Using a Shopify Store for Your Business

Shopify comes with a set of tools that helps ease your e-commerce efforts. Besides creating additional revenue and accessing more customers for your business through online sales, it also offers the following benefits.

Ease of Use

Shopify helps you sell goods or services with a minimal amount of configuration. It comes with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor where you can edit the look of your online store homepage without the need for any coding. It offers a good alternative for those who want a complete solution, with no technicalities related to site development and hosting. If you want more control over the look and feel of your homepage you have the option to edit your site using code as well.

Mobile-Friendly Designs for Your Online Store

The benefits of having an online store are that it allows for a rapid buying/selling process and ease in terms of finding the best product for customers. Online stores operate 24/7, allowing customers to get online any time of the day and buy products and services. This has led to more and more customers moving from the traditional brick-and-mortar store to buying goods and services on the Internet.

Shopify comes with a mobile-friendly design that helps customers use their mobile devices to shop at your e-commerce store. Shopify’s mobile responsive themes help draw more customers to your store from the palm of their hands. By installing the Shopify app, you can log in to your account and start running your store from your mobile device. Shopify’s app runs both on iPhone or Android devices.

Excellent Shopify Support

With Shopify’s e-commerce platform you get round-the-clock customer support. Support comes from experts that are available 24/7 through email, live chat, or phone to help resolve any issues that may arise. Through Shopify Learn you get access to free tutorials, online courses, and webinars to get a better understanding of online sales.

Ability to Use Your Own Domain Name

With Shopify you can use your own domain name, you can connect it to Shopify from your store’s admin. In case you don’t have a domain name, you can either buy a domain name through Shopify or a third-party provider.

Social Media Integration

With Shopify, you can not only sell on the web but through social media, online marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. To boost your marketing and sales you can integrate Shopify with Facebook and Instagram to reach your target audience as well.

Amazing Themes

With Shopify, you can customize or build the look and feel of your store by changing the website theme to suit your branding needs. Shopify’s Theme Store offers a collection of over 70 premium and free e-commerce templates. Among Shopify‘s best selling points is the availability of high-quality visual Shopify themes. Shopify offers diverse shop templates, of which a number of them are available for free. The templates are compatible with products, clothing and fashion, electronics, art, and other types of e-commerce sites.

These themes can be tweaked without requiring HTML or CSS knowledge and allow you to upload logos, change fonts, colors, and more. Users can also customize the layout of their homepage, add banners, slideshows, and more.

Dropshipper Friendly

Shopify touts to provide users with a lower-risk approach for dropshipping. What is Shopify dropshipping? Simply put Shopify dropshipping lets you sell products by using a supplier that holds the inventory and ships the product for you. Through it, you can find a product to sell, find a dropshipping supplier, build your e-commerce store, upload your products onto your site, and launch and start marketing your dropshipping store.

Fantastic Plugins

Shopify offers users the option to extend the online site functionality of their online store through plugins. The Shopify App Store comes with a collection of free and premium plugins that help you to add more specialized features to your e-commerce store.

Built-In Payment Tools

With Shopify, you can enable your customers to make payments in a variety of ways. You can process payments through credit cards by using Shopify Payments or a third-party provider. Other options that allow customers to pay online include PayPal, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You also have the option to accept alternative methods of payment like cryptocurrency.

SEO Marketing Tools

Shopify online stores have SEO built-in with features to help you optimize your content for greater impact. With this tool, some SEO is taken care of automatically as auto-generated canonical tags are added to pages to prevent duplicate content from appearing in search results. Your website’s sitemap.xml and robots.txt files are automatically generated, and themes automatically generate title tags that include your store name. Also, themes are required to have social media linking and sharing options to make it easier for you to market your store. You can also optimize your content using features built into Shopify. For example, you can edit the title tags, meta descriptions, and URLs for blog posts, webpages, products, and collections.

Abandoned Cart Notifications

Shopify comes with built-in abandoned cart tools with some basic features to help you with abandoned cart recovery. You can review abandoned carts one by one, and send an abandoned cart email manually or automatically. You can also send a personalized email to a particular customer about their abandoned cart. From the Abandoned Checkouts screen you just click on the checkout number you want to recover and click Send a cart recovery email. Then just enter whatever message you want and click Review email to review and send your email.

Cons of Using Shopify for Your Business

Like any application, Shopify can fall short on some aspects. For example, Shopify charges a monthly fee to use the platform while open source solutions are free to download, some of the cons of Shopify may include:

Theme Customization Challenges

The most common type of Shopify theme issue is probably compatibility with HTML, CSS, or JavaScript code. Often these issues relate to how different browsers, operating systems, and devices display your Shopify theme’s design and layout.

Transaction Fees

Although most shopping carts have dropped their transaction fees entirely over the years, Shopify has retained its 0.5% to 2.0% fees transaction fees. Users however have the option to have Shopify waive these fees when you accept payments through Shopify Payments.

Expensive Add Ons

Though Shopify offers almost every basic feature, it does lack many advanced features that e-commerce businesses might need. To get these advanced features you will need to purchase add-ons. In some cases, the cost of add-ons can significantly increase your monthly subscription fees.

Content Management Issues

Some issues related to content management when it comes to Shopify include the inability to edit tag pages; duplicate content; duplicate page titles; forced URL structure; and limits on page titles and meta descriptions.

How to Build an Online Store with Shopify

Building your online store might seem daunting. But with Shopify, you can have your online store up and running in as little as 15 minutes.

1. Sign up for Shopify: First, you will need to sign up for an account. Go to the Shopify website, and click on the Get Started button where you will need to fill in your desired email address, password, and store name. It is important to note that you will need to choose a unique name for your store to purchase your unique domain name. If you are not sure you can opt for a 14-day free trial.

2. Add a Product to Your Shopify Store: Once you’ve signed, Shopify will take you directly to the admin screen for your new website. Here you will be able to start customizing your store and upload products that your customers might want to buy from you.

3. Customize the look and feel of your Shopify store: You can go to the dashboard and choose to customize the look of your online store. Here you will be able to select the theme of your store as well as customize your logos, and colors, which include items that appear on the page, incorporate related item functionality, and more.

4. Setup Your Domain: Once you are done with the feel and look of your online store you can then select a domain for your store. Go back to the dashboard and click on ‘Add a Domain’. Here you have the option to transfer a domain or register a new one. Choose the domain you like and walk through the steps to make the purchase. Don’t forget to specify which Shopify payment you’d like to go with. Users have the option to either purchase a domain from Shopify and have it added directly to your store, or you can buy their domain name elsewhere and add it into Shopify.

5. Activate the Payment Processor: Click on the ‘Payments’ tab on the dashboard to select from the payment processors options available. You can also opt to use Shopify’s own payment processor for ease of use. This allows you to accept payments and put those payments in an account.

Top Tips to Grow Your Store

Shopify has you covered when it comes to building your online store, however, having a web presence is only the beginning. You will need to attract customers, promote our products, and offer great customer service to make sure you remain competitive. There’s no single sure formula to guarantee the success of your online store. However, there are some great tips that can raise your chances of success. Here are some tips to grow your online store.

Test Your Mobile Settings

Let’s face it, mobile devices are the new online frontier when it comes to online sales. Devices like tablets and smartphones are now the number one go-to devices for internet browsing and purchasing. If you want to succeed in the online market place make sure your online store is mobile responsive for maximum success.

Optimize for SEO

You will need to optimize your web store for SEO in order to drive more traffic to your store. Your store’s online traffic will mostly come from search engines like Google. As such you will need to rank high among your competition. Ranking high in search engines can get you more daily traffic and is a cheaper form of capturing customers through search engines versus paid advertising.

Create Some Ads

For you to harness the power of online selling you will need to effectively and efficiently reach your target audience. You can run ads on Facebook, Google, Instagram, and other social networks. To be effective however you will need to identify the platform where your audience spends the most time and platforms that are best for your niche. You cannot overlook the benefits of online advertising for your business to deliver relevant, personalized, and timely messages to your customers. You can use paid media to target the right market but watch out for mounting costs.

Add Positive Reviews to Your Site

Social proof comes in handy when customers are on the fence about buying your products. Good reviews and star ratings help shoppers shortcut their research and make decisions faster and with greater confidence. A positive reputation by way of reviews on your products and services positively impacts your sales. Encourage customers to write reviews of your product and services to help garner that much-needed third-party validation. Good reviews can boost sales because consumers actually go through customer reviews—even those written by strangers.

Use Social Media to Give Your Sales a Boost

You can use social media towards creating a relatable brand for customers to support. Social media offer your business the ability to connect with customers that will lead to a direct increase in sales and interactions with your brand. You can integrate your Shopify store with your blog and social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. The key to success is to understand you need to be consistent with social media if you want to gain a bigger online presence. The more you engage your target audience, the more loyal they will be, and the more your followers will grow.

Put Shipping Tracking on Auto

By offering shipping tracking you not only offer real-time updates on the status of the delivery but more importantly peace of mind that your delivery is en route. One of the main advantages of investing in a shipment tracking system is that you can greatly lower your logistics costs. Shipment tracking can help you reduce your expenses, as it allows both you and your customers to gain better insights on the status of a package.

Add Blog Posts

You can add blogs to your online store to provide customers with information and updates on your products and services. Your blog posts can also drive traffic to your site by boosting your store’s SEO, convert visitors into customers and increase customer engagement. Unlike investing in ads that could impact your bottom line with content marketing, you can drive free organic traffic to your store.

Which Shopify Pricing Plan Should I Choose?

Shopify has something to offer for businesses of all stages and sizes. Shopify offers five plans to choose from Shopify Lite, Basic Shopify, Shopify Advanced, Shopify, and Shopify Plus. Though pricing is an important aspect of any service, it is important to consider what solutions you need the most and which might not be applicable to you. The different Shopify plans on offer bring with them different features and abilities. Shopify also offers a 14-day free trial for you to try out and see if Shopify is the right fit for you.

Basic Shopify

This plan starts with a monthly subscription of $29 and is ideal for businesses trying to build an online storefront. It comes with basic e-commerce functionality. With this plan, you get to include two staff accounts, 24/7 support, unlimited products, an online store with a blog, and sales channels. You also get a free SSL certificate, discount codes, manual order creation, and abandoned cart recovery. The downside here is that if your products are expensive there is a pricey 2% transaction fee.

Shopify Lite

This plan comes with a budget-conscious monthly subscription of $9. With this plan, you can turn your website into a money-making business in seconds by incorporating a ‘Buy’ button into your website. Whether you’re on WordPress, Squarespace, Tumblr, or anywhere you can achieve this with just a few clicks. Besides getting the basic e-commerce features you get tools for selling on Facebook, accepting credit card payments, and more. Transaction fees when not using Shopify payments for this plan are also set at 2%.

Shopify Plan

Shopify’s standard pricing plan is available for $79 per month and is touted to offer everything you need for a growing business. It comes with everything you get in your Basic Shopify plan, including gift cards and professional reports, as well as five staff accounts. With this plan, you can create an unlimited amount of products with the abandoned cart recovery tool which is a huge selling point. With the abandoned cart tool you can send out automated emails based on your own preferences. Transaction fees when not using Shopify payments for this plan are set at 1%.

Shopify Plus

Shopify Plus offers you all the tools needed to run a large operation. This plan comes with a whopping $2,000 monthly plan in exchange for whatever additional features you need. Unlike other plans, this plan offers tailored-made solutions to your particular business model. Shopify advertises that you can get up to 18% higher conversion with Shop Pay and a 60% faster checkout. You also get AR, video, and 3D media on product pages along with localized shopping experiences with multiple stores, currencies, and languages, for B2B and direct to customers. Additionally, you can customize your checkout and offer advanced discounts and shipping rates and get unlimited transactions, products, and 99.99% uptime.

Advanced Shopify Plan

The Advanced Shopify Plan is designed for medium to large online businesses for a monthly subscription of $299. This plan comes with shipping, rock-bottom transaction fees, and more advanced reporting. Also available is the ability to create custom reports that include reports on your at-risk and loyal customers. You also get unlimited product uploads and your transaction percentage fees go down a bit when using external payment gateways. You can upload as many products as you want, post as many videos and images as needed, and bring in all the traffic you require. Abandoned cart recovery also comes with this plan, which ensures that you can reach those sales numbers that make the increased plan pricing worthwhile. Transaction fees when not using Shopify payments for this plan are set at 0.5 %.

Taxes

As a business, you might need to charge taxes on your sales, and then report and remit those taxes to the government. Bear in mind that tax laws and regulations can be somewhat complex and can change often. In this regard, Shopify can be set to automatically handle the most common sales tax calculations. You also have the option to set up tax overrides to address unique tax laws and situations. Shopify doesn’t file or remit your sales taxes for you. This means you will need to register your business with your local or federal tax authority to handle your sales tax. The calculations and reports that Shopify provides can help make things easier when it’s time to file and pay your taxes.

Using Shopify

Shopify offers an easy-to-use online store builder that is used by over 1.7 million businesses across the world. If you’re looking to make money by retailing online, Shopify can be the best platform for you. You can also take advantage of the free trial to test it out for yourself to see if it’s the right fit.

Whether you need to get a simple online store up-and-running or you want to go under the hood yourself and build a unique shopping experience, Shopify offers many options. This includes fully hosted, cloud-based solutions that lets you choose and use templates for your online store; sell in multiple places online and in-person; integrated payment processing; offer best-converting checkout on the internet; SEO and marketing tools; and more. When it comes to conversions you can use Shopify to boost them by offering a simplified shopping experience covering the most popular payment methods for smoother checkout experiences.

Check Out Shopify App Store and Integrations

Shopify’s Apps store offers a huge amount of solutions both free and paid for you to build your online store and boost your sales. The best free Shopify apps come out of the large pool of over 2,000 Shopify apps available for businesses large and small. Shopify’s apps come with different functionalities to assist you with everything from email marketing to automated receipts, and many of them are given away for free.

You’ll find literally all forms of apps that include image background removers, shipment trackers, payment, chatting and messaging, customer engagement, product sourcing apps, cart abandonment, marketing automation, Facebook Messenger, sales channel apps, and more. Also, look for integration solution across platforms that helps sync your online store with other platforms to deliver more functionality to your online store.

Customize Your Store with Shopify Themes and Designs

Shopify offers a good selection of themes and designs which you can build or customize to suits your online store’s business model. By logging into Shopify and visiting the Shopify Theme Store you get a good selection of themes to choose from. You have the option to filter themes based on paid or free, industry, pricing, popularity, and features. When you find a theme that you like by clicking on the theme’s sample image you will get more information about the theme, such as whether the theme is responsive, mobile-ready, and more.

Shopify offers both free and paid themes which come with a comprehensive list of modifications that you can make without having to touch a line of code. Premium themes do however offer up more options for modifications and customization compared to free themes. These themes and designs come with their own set of pros and cons so make sure your decisions sway towards functionality rather than look only.

Learn Shipping with Shopify

An important component in e-commerce is that getting orders to customers involves a lot of processes. This includes everything from choosing product packaging to planning your shipping strategy. It is important to remember your priority is to get your order from point A to point B. As such you will need to wisely choose a delivery method, carrier, and shipping services in a manner that balances your customers’ needs and what you can realistically offer.

Explore Add Ons

Shopify’s marketplace comes packed with more than 3,500+ add ons. These come in handy as you will likely need to add integrations like shipping software, reporting, campaign, payment gateways, email marketing, and others. You also have a good option of add ons that can help improve your online store’s look and functionality without costing you anything.

Understand Shopify POS System Payment Processing

Shopify’s POS system offers integration by way of connecting your POS hardware, software, and payments instantly. You can also accept payments anywhere with wireless hardware.

Shopify’s POS Lite, which is included with all Shopify plans offers in-person credit card rates starting at 2.4% + 0¢ USD. This comes with mobile POS and hardware accessories, order and product management, manage customer profiles, and more. While Shopify’s POS Pro comes with an $89 USD monthly plan per location, it also incorporates all Shopify POS features. This includes unlimited store staff; unlimited registers; smart inventory management; omnichannel selling features; staff roles and permissions; and in-store analytics.

Learn How to Create Blog Posts on Shopify

Creating and frequently publishing a blog can be an effective way to build brand awareness, while at the same time providing relevant and useful content to your target audience. Blogging is an inexpensive way to drive traffic to your website, enhance inbound marketing efforts and attract more prospective customers.

Blogging can also be a good way to build trust and establish clout in your industry. By providing content that could be viewed as valuable and offering expert advice helps your potential customers get to see the knowledge and experience that you have gained in your field.

Shopify Alternatives

The most important thing to look for when shopping for an e-commerce website builder or platform is that that it lets you build, customize, and run an online store. Most platforms in the market come with tools to help walk you through the entire process of setting up your e-commerce venture. They will also offer help in navigating through the steps involved such as hosting, design, pricing and payment options, marketing tools, and reports. Below are some of the Shopify alternatives:

Woo Commerce

Woo Commerce is a customizable, open-source eCommerce platform built on WordPress. You can add the WooCommerce plugin to any WordPress site and set up a new store in minutes. You can even add features and extend the functionality of your online store with official extensions from the WooCommerce Marketplace. This online selling platform is easy to use for both vendors and customers. It comes with free features that offer complex coupon campaigns, product and inventory management, order management, sales reports, a customer account area, control over shipping and tax charges, and more. You can also manage your online store on the go through WooComemrce’s mobile app.

Wiz Ecommerce

Wiz eCommerce is a multipurpose WordPress WooCommerce theme. Wiz’s theme is suitable for any kind of eCommerce store, is fully responsive, and is lightweight. You can tweak your landing page to your heart‘s content including the color scheme, social icons, scroll-to-top, custom background, and other features.

Wix

Wix is a cloud-based web development platform that offers lots of flexibility to customize whatever you want to do with your e-commerce store. You can use it to promote your online business or showcase using Wix’s website builder. Its unstructured editor lets you drag and drop elements anywhere you want on a page and packs tools like restaurant ordering, music distribution, appointment scheduling, and more. When it comes to themes you will not run out of options as it offers more than 500 themes.

Squarespace

Squarespace is yet another alternative to Shopify for small businesses. It offer some great templates that can help your business to draw attention to your products, and are also easy to customize. It lets you explore which tools you want to add to your online business —whether it’s setting up an online store, book services, or add third-party extensions. Additional tools under its hood include an inventory system and analytical tools. To market your business it comes with built-in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) features, on-brand email campaigns, and social tools that make it easy to retain customers and grow your audience.

Is Shopify legit?

Yes, Shopify is legit. With Shopify, you can start your e-commerce business and manage it from anywhere, with no coding or design skills needed. With it, you can sell products and services, add customer reviews, improve email marketing, publish your products to Facebook, or get in-depth analytics. It comes with a selection of free themes that can be loaded onto your store automatically where you can start customizing any way you want. You can choose free fonts, or up the color scheme, add your own photos, arrange sections, and more. This makes Shopify ideal for beginners wanting to dive in or play around with the feel and look of their online store.

Shopify doesn’t limit the number of products you can offer in any way. You can sell unlimited products on all Shopify plans. It allows you to sell both online with your own website and/or in-person with its Shopify POS system. Shopify’s online store builder has features for everyone from novices to experts. There’s plenty of functionality that comes with this platform that can help you convert website visitors into buyers and one-time shoppers into loyal customers.

Can I use Shopify on my phone?

Yes, You can use Shopify on your phone. By installing the Shopify app, you can log in to your account and run your online store from your mobile device. Your staff can also log in to the Shopify app but they will have limited access. They can only view the areas of the Shopify app that they have the permissions for. But with the right access, they can review orders, products, and customers.

Can I pause my Shopify subscription?

If you’re the store owner and your store is eligible, then you can use your Shopify admin dashboard to pause your store temporarily or close your store completely. You can pause your store two ways. Pause your store and continue to work on it or pause your store completely and step away from it.

However, to be able to pause your store using either Pause or Pause and Build, your store will need to be on a paid plan and at least 60 days past the free trial period. You can’t pause your store during the free trial.

What is Shopify Plus?

Simply put Shopify Plus is a more robust version of the core Shopify plan and includes:

A dedicated account manager: Unlike getting support through phone, email, and live chat Shopify Plus offers personalized and dedicated support to your store. It assigns what it calls a Launch Engineer to your website to help you navigate any obstacles that may arise during your store’s setup or migration stages. The Launch Engineer is on standby to help you iron out third-party integrations or finding partners to work on projects specifically targeting your business.

More theme customization and access to Liquid: With Shopify’s standard plans you can only customize your Shopify theme using the editor and can be challenging to switch to a completely new theme. However, Shopify Plus comes with a higher degree of flexibility in terms of customization as you can access Shopify’s theme language, Liquid. With Liquid you can make changes at the code level and also have greater control.

Unlimited staff accounts: Shopify’s basic plan only allows a few limited staff accounts while Shopify Plus allows you to add unlimited staff accounts and additional permission settings.

More control over the checkout: Shopify Plus lets you offer clients personalized offers to high-spending customers. You can also customize the checkout experience based on shopping cart values or any other condition.

More API integrations: You also get more Application Programming Interface for your website to facilitate integrations with third-party apps such as GiftCard, User, and Multipass.

Exclusive apps: You also get access to some top-end exclusive Shopify apps that are not available to regular Shopify users.

What is Shopify Lite?

The Shopify Lite plan allows you to create a simple e-commerce store within a few minutes. For just a $9 monthly subscription Shopify Lite can help integrate e-commerce to your website or social media page including a blog and Facebook. You can merge your store with your current Facebook Business page by simply adding a Shop tab on the page while also displaying product galleries along with your own shopping cart inside Facebook. Besides getting an integrated Facebook store, you also get a live chat module powered by the Facebook Messenger app.

In addition to selling on Facebook and blogs, the ‘Shopify Buy button’ is the prominent main draw for Shopify Lite. This plan gives you the ability to provide embeddable modules for products and collections. You can also embed a shopping cart and customize each module for your brand.

Can I choose my own domain name with Shopify?

If you buy a domain through Shopify, your domain will automatically be configured to work with your primary domain. Usually, your primary domain has the format ‘***.myshopify.com’ when you sign up for Shopify. If you want to change the domain that’s displayed to customers while they browse your online store, then you can add a custom URL, such as www.****.com.

Alternatively, if you already own a custom domain from a third-party provider, then you can use a domain that you already own. You can either connect your custom domain to your online store or have the option to transfer management of the domain to Shopify.