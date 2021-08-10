which printer has the cheapest ink

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Printers are an office staple, but they can also end up being costly the more they are used. In addition, office supplies such as ink can be incredibly expensive, which is why it’s better to go for a printer with cheap printer ink so that you can get more value out of this essential office time.

T0 help you find the printer with the cheapest ink; we’ve put together a definitive guide on business use printers that looks at key features, pros, and cons to help you make the best decision possible.

Best Printers for Business Use with Inexpensive Ink

For printers being used in business settings, it’s incredibly important to choose inexpensive ink options. It helps keep the costs down while ensuring that everyone gets the access (and printed documents!) they need. With so many printer options on the market, it can often be difficult to choose the best printer for your business while ensuring it uses inexpensive ink.

That’s why we’ve looked at some of the best printers available that you can use with cheap ink and the pros and cons of each one.

1. Canon Office and Business MX922 All-In-One Printer

Canon Wireless Office All In One Printer is a multifunctional wireless printer, scanner, and fax best for home use. It offers fast, high-quality printing for documents and photos.

It also comes with a variety of features such as AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, mobile device printing, and USB printing. The auto document feeder is another great feature so that you can copy, scan, and fax documents quickly without having to load each paper individually. It prints 15 pages per minute, with paper sizes going up to 8.5 x 14 inches. Compatible ink costs can range from $10-14 for this printer model.

Pros

Good print quality

Sleek design

Optimal ink consumption level

Easy to use

Cons

Slower to print compared to other models

Noisy

2. Epson Expression Home XP-340 Wireless Color Photo Printer

The Epson Expression is a compact all in one wireless printer with scanning and copying capabilities. Easily print from mobile and computer devices hassle-free with this model, as it’s fast and convenient.

Because of its smaller size, the Epson Expression is best for home use as it won’t take too much space. In addition, it has a 100-sheet paper capacity, with print speeds ranging from Black: 10.0 ISO ppm and Color: 4.5 ISO ppm.

However, Epson printers are not designed to be compatible with third-party ink cartridges, but ink cartridges can be sold separately starting from $16 with multiple colors ranging from $30-60, so ink cost may vary.

Pros

Compact size

Fast printing

Less paper reload needed

Great for home use with cheap ink cartridges available individually

Cons

No third party ink cartridges can be used

Challenging to set up

3. Canon Pixma TS5051

Another multi-functional printer perfect for home use, the Canon Pixma TS5051, is a wireless printer, copier, and scanner all in one. It offers a fast printing speed, coming in at 12 pages per minute. Its wi-fi functionality ensures convenience when printing, and it’s compact and sleek enough to fit in a home office easily. It also has low operating noise, and it’s light and easy to use.

Cloud printing is also available with the Canon Pixma TS5051. It’s one of the best cheap ink printers as Canon, and third-party cartridges can be used, ranging anywhere from $10-60 depending on the brand used.

Pros

High-quality printing

Easy to use

Pairing with other devices and the cloud is simple

Easy installation

Cons

Slower speed than other printers

Ink gets used up quickly compared to other models.

4. Epson EcoTank ET-4760

The EcoTank® ET-4760 offers Cartridge-Free Printing is an innovation in the world of printers since it contains ‘ink tanks’ rather than traditional cartridges. The super-sized ink tanks included are a cost-effective addition for both businesses and home offices since customers can purchase ink bottles at a cheaper rate compared to cartridges – with an average cost of one cent per page printed!

Asides from valuable cheap ink features, the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 is built for wired and wireless printing, includes voice-activated software, and includes a scanner and copier as well. Ink bottles needed for the ink tanks cost around $40 and last up to two years.

Pros

Incredibly cost-effective with one of the cheapest ink options available

Easy setup

It can be used for both office and home

Ink bottles are easy to refill

Cons

Prints slower compared to other options

Less space available for loading paper, leading to more refills needed

5. HP ENVY Photo 7155 All-in-One Printer

HP ENVY Photo 7155 All in One Photo Printer is one of the best printers for photographers seeking crisp, high-quality prints of their shots.

This is one of the best cheap ink printers for printing photos, equating to less than 5 cents per photo. Additionally, this color photo printer also includes a printer, scanner, copier, and an SD card slot for easy access.

The many features available, coupled with the cost factor, make the HP ENVY Photo 7155 All in One Photo Printer an attractive option. It also offers mobile and wireless printing. Additionally, customers can subscribe to HP’s ink cartridge subscription, with 2 months free as part of the trial. After the trial, the subscription costs $0.99 per month and includes shipping and recycling.

Pros

One of the most powerful home printers for photographs and other color documents

Fast printing

Cheap ink with HP subscription

Affordable price

Cons

Difficult setup process and installation

WiFi functionality may not always work

6. HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e All-in-One Wireless Printer

The HP ENVY Photo 7155 is a color inkjet printer, copier, flatbed scanner, and fax machine that’s another excellent option for business use. It prints fasting, up to 24 papers per minute for black ink and up to 20 papers per minute for color documents, making it an effective solution for offices. The printer can also print and scan two-sided automatically, which can be incredibly convenient and saves time.

The HP Instant Ink option is also available for this model with low ink cost, making it a cost-effective solution since HP ink subscriptions cost $0.99 per month, with recycling and shipping included. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e is an inkjet printer that comes with additional features such as scanning to the cloud, email options, as well as document creation from the printer itself.

Pros

Includes many time-saving functionalities

Fast inkjet printer

Cost-effective

Perfect for business use

Cons

A bulkier option than others

Paper jams seem to be more common with this model compared to other HP printers.

7. Brother MFC-J460DW, All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

Inkjet printers tend to be the most popular printers for business use and as a home printer because they are easy to set up and print fast while also including a flatbed scanner and copier. The HP ENVY Photo 7155 is a great example of easy-to-use inkjet printers with cheap ink. It offers multiple connectivity options, including PCs, Macs, USBs, as well as mobile printing using phone or Wifi Direct. Cloud scanning and printing are also available, making this a great budget printer for business and home office use.

The Brother MFC-J460DW also comes with an automatic document feeder with fast printing and an easy ink cartridge refill option. In addition, the printer is enabled with Amazon Dash replenishment. If activated, it can measure ink levels and automatically order from Amazon when running low, making it an incredibly convenient and easy printer to use without incurring high ink cost.

Pros

Easy to use

Fast printing speed

Affordable price

Good connectivity to cloud, mobile, and desktop

Cons

Does not use ink as efficiently as other printers

Requires more maintenace

8. Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer

The HP ENVY Photo 7155 is a laser printer with duplex printing features (i.e., 2-sided printing), making it a great multipurpose printer that can be used for both businesses and home offices. One of the best laser printers available features a duplex auto document feeder, printing up to 27 pages per minute and a reliable option for businesses.

The Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer is a desk-friendly and compact printer with cheap ink options available. It offers great connectivity options, including USB and wifi connections for added convenience.

Pros

Budget-friendly

Fast printing

Affordable ink cartridges

High-quality output

Cons

Some customers have experienced problems with connectivity occasionally

Consumes ink quickly

9. Brother MFC-J995DW

Another all in one inkjet printer, the Brother MFC-J995DW, is a suitable option for offices and as a family printer in a home office since it also utilizes an ink tank. The presence of the ink tank rather than ink cartridges ensures that you can get a lot of value from the printer as the ink can last up to a year.

The Brother MFC-J995DW is one of the best options for printing text documents and also has mobile device printing and duplex printing features. It has a max printing speed of 12 pages per minute for black and white and 10 pages per minute for color.

Pros

Ink tank is a cost-effective solution

Good print quality

Very easy to set up and use

Affordable price point for home offices and business use

Cons

Slower print speed compared to others

Can be loud

10.Canon PIXMA G7020

Canon office printers have been setting the standard for the industry, as they consistently produce printer models with the cheapest ink without sacrificing quality. For example, the Canon PIXMA G7020 is known for its fast printing speed, high-quality output, and of course, its ‘megatank’ ink storage, making it a cost-effective option for home and office use.

This is also a multi-function printer and includes a scanner, copier, and fax, making it multipurpose. Featuring wireless print, AirPrint, and other quick and easy features, the Canon PIXMA G7020 has a low cost per page, as this kind of tank printer has a page yield print of up to 6,000 Black and 7,700 color pages per ink bottle.

Pros

Tank printer with low ink cost

Can do photo prints and text documents

Can use the Canon app to print documents on the go

Fast printing speed

Cons

Difficult to set up

The LCD screen is small and hard to view, making it difficult to confirm what documents are being printed.

11.HP OfficeJet Pro 6968

The HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 is a multifunctional, all in one color inkjet feature with a host of great features and a low ink cost.

Key features of this printer include a copier, scanner, fax, wireless printing, two-sided duplex printing, and an automatic document feeder, among others. It can serve as a home office printer, family printer, or business printer easily.

It also features an Instant Ink capability to ensure that you can order cheap ink cartridges if running low easily with a subscription, including a 1-2 month free trial depending on the printer model. In terms of printing speed, the HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 is one of the faster printers with cheap ink on the market, printing at about 30 pages per minute.

Pros

Easy and convenient cheap ink replenishing options

Fast printing

Great for photo paper printing or text documents

Simple to set up and use

Cons

Uses ink fast

Customer support can be challenging if technical difficulties occur.

What to Look for in a Printer with Inexpensive Ink Cartridges

When it comes to printer recommendations, cheap ink is just one factor when it comes to evaluating which one to buy. Whether it’s for home or business use, there are plenty of considerations that need to be taken into consideration when choosing which printer to buy.

Some of the key features that make for a great printer include fast speeds, automated capabilities to help you save time where possible, as well as high-quality printing and scanning.

Fast Printing Speed

While many printers can offer cheap ink and other features, one of the significant things to look at is how fast the printer actually prints.

Whether at home or the office, documents or photos, no one wants to be standing around for ages waiting for something to print. Most printers offer fast printing speeds, but some of the best ones include the HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 and the Epson Expression Home XP-340 Wireless Color Photo Printer.

An Automatic Document Feeder

An auto document feeder is a really great time-saving feature that most good printers should have. This essentially means that the printer should be able to handle multiple sheets of paper and feed it to the printer one at a time rather than having to put in sheets of paper manually.

Almost any printer with cheap ink should have this feature, including the Canon Office and Business MX922 All-In-One Printer and the Brother MFC-J460DW, All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer.

Excellent Photo Printing Quality

Whether it’s for professional or personal use, having the ability to print out perfect photos is a big plus point. That’s why it’s important to look at whether a printer offers high photo quality when printing and can print out color documents without bleeding or other issues.

It’s also important to look at color accuracy and color reproduction that printers offer, as some are better than others at producing printed photos with color accuracy. Some printer recommendations for photo printers include the Canon Pixma TS5051 and HP ENVY Photo 7155 All-in-One Printer.

Duplex Printing and Duplex Scanning

Duplex printing and scanning refers to two-sided printing and scanning, which is a great feature to save paper and ink without compromising print quality.

Printers with duplex printing can be done automatically or manually, but most printers offer this feature whether it’s for home or business use. Printers that have this feature include Brother MFC-J995DW and the Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer.

High-Quality Text Documents

At its core, a printer is used for text documents for home or office. This tends to be the most important feature that printers need to be able to deliver on, from both the quality itself to the speed of printing. The text should be printed clearly and crisply, without smudging or bleeding.

That’s why cheap ink cartridges are so necessary in this context, as printers should be able to print as many text documents as possible without using too much ink. The best printer for high-quality text documents includes the Epson EcoTank ET-4760, as well as HP OfficeJet Pro 6968

What is the best printer that uses less ink?

The best printer that uses less ink is the Epson® ET-2750 EcoTank Ink Tank. It has many features, including increased ink capacity to ensure that customers can use this all in one printer for high-volume printing without driving up the ink cost.

Which printer is the cheapest to run?

HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e All-in-One Wireless Printer is the cheapest printer to run, as they have cost-effective options available, including a subscription service with a free trial for refilling ink cartridges. Additionally, other factors such as an auto document feeder and high print speeds can make a printer cheaper to run in the long term.

Is Epson ink cheaper than HP?

Epson ink is cheaper than HP, as an ink bottle can cost up to $12, while HP ink cartridges can cost anywhere between $18-20 and upwards. Depending on the model used, Epson ink comes out to a lower cost per page than HP as Epson ink comes in a higher quantity than the HP ink cartridges.