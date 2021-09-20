ADP Updates RUN Software with Focus on Small Business

ADP, a technology company that provides Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, has made a significant update in its RUN payroll platform.

Focused on small businesses, the reimaged payroll platform is designed to help small business owners manage their business more seamlessly and accelerate growth.

ADP Run Updated with Small Business Focus

With a streamlined process and powerful technology, RUN Powered by ADP is aimed at making small business payroll quick and easy. The upgraded system includes intelligent search capabilities, a streamlined user interface and a personalized dashboard.

The redesign of the system comes as small businesses continue to rebuild and redefine following the ongoing impact of the pandemic. With an even more streamlined and intelligent approach to unavoidable payroll duties, small businesses can improve business operations, saving them time and effort. With time and energy saved, small businesses can concert greater effort into growing their business and making it more profitable.

ADP leveraged direct feedback from its small business clients using RUN. The company also employed the latest in user design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver a payroll and HR experience to meet current demands for more flawless business operations.

By tailoring its offerings to the different requirements of each induvial business, RUN’s new user experience can help small businesses save time and money.

Smart Technology Flags Up Payroll Errors

Utilizing smart technology, the payroll system reviews the data and flags up any potential payroll errors prior to them occurring. Users are also guided by notifications and tips related to payroll functions, in a push to reduce errors.

By limiting payroll errors, HR functions will be run more efficiently, saving small businesses time, money and stress in the long term.

Resources and Support to Grow

Joe DeSilva, President of Small Business Services at ADP, said: “Anyone who has turned a dream into a business knows that going it alone or with limited support is tough. Small business owners had the courage to bet on themselves and to grow in today’s dynamic environment they need resources and support. The new RUN by ADP is that support system; it gives them the data and agility they need to help them be successful in their journeys, all in a new innovative and streamlined experience.”

The new, advanced features are in addition to the existing components of the system, which include RUN & Dome, designed to help small businesses save time by automating the payroll process. Additionally, RUN can help assist businesses with the managing of payroll deductions for retirement and insurance plans.

The service is also integrated with ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace in the US. The integration enables small businesses to post open positions to over 100 of the internet’s leading job boards with just one click.