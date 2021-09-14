Become an Amazon Flex Driver to Earn Cash

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Becoming an Amazon Flex driver is a great way to earn extra cash. You can save for vacations, or pay off student loans. Or you can use the compensation you earn to reach other financial goals.

You can choose how much time you devote to the work. Amazon Flex drivers are independent contractors. They choose delivery “blocks” of time when they are available to pick up packages and deliver them. Delivery blocks can range from 2 hours and more.

What is Amazon Flex?

Amazon Flex is a delivery program that is essentially Amazon freelance. Drivers pick up and deliver packages, using their own vehicles. Packages are picked up at delivery stations.

Flex jobs include more than just products sold via Amazon. Amazon Flex drivers also deliver packages that come from orders on Prime Now (grocery order), Amazon Fresh (household items) and orders from stores.

Drivers must be at least 21 years old, and provide a valid driver’s license and social security number.

How Much Do You Make with Amazon Flex?

For a side hustle, flex jobs give you the opportunity to make more than you’d make in a typical part-time work. You’ll make more than minimum wage.

You are responsible for your own vehicle expenses, including gas. Drivers can deduct expenses when you file taxes as independent contractors.

An Amazon Flex driver typically makes from $18 to $25 per hour. You’ll also be in line to qualify for special perks that give you buying power. More on that later.

How to Become an Amazon Flex Driver and Start Delivering Packages

Before you move further, make sure that Amazon Flex delivery routes are available in your area. Routes are currently available in 13 cities. Amazon is constantly expanding as it recruits drivers.

Check the list at https://www.flex.amazon.com/lets-drive.

9 Crucial Steps

1. Make Sure You Meet the Requirements for Amazon Deliveries

Here’s a basic list to get you started as an independent contractor, Amazon flex driver:

Android or iPhone

Midsized sedan, SUV, truck or van, with all required registration and auto insurance. In some cities, such as New York City, you may need to add commercial vehicle registration and insurance. If you drive a truck, it must have a covered bed. You can use a rental or borrowed vehicle as long as it meets the requirements.

Valid driver’s license

No vehicle? In some areas, an Amazon Flex delivery drivers may use a bicycle. The bicycle must have a basket and the rider must wear a helmet. No motorized bicycles, motorcycles or scooters are allowed.

2. Do You Have the Necessary Equipment to Work for Amazon?

Your Android or iPhone must run 6.0 or higher. You must have at least 2 GB of RAM. Your phone should have a camera with a flash available, and also be able to use GPS navigation.

Vehicle insurance requirements are: liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and comprehensive and collision coverage.

What’s a midsize car? Typically that’s a four-door car. The typical two-door car doesn’t have the packages cargo space needed to make deliveries in a block.

3. Download the Amazon Flex App

The Amazon Flex App is the only source of info for drivers.

Via the App, you plan your delivery jobs. You may get messages via the app while you’re delivering. For example, drivers may get messages about additional deliveries that have become available – especially with Amazon fresh and Prime Now (grocery order).

In the flex program, drivers get their earnings by being paid through the Amazon Flex app. A driver will get direct deposits two times a week to an Amazon Flex debit card.

4. Complete the Amazon Signup Tutorial

After downloading the app, a newbie Amazon flex driver must complete the signup tutorial. If you have trouble downloading the app or navigating the tutorial, call 888-281-6906 from 9 to 9 EST for more information.

Using the app, you can also navigate to a complete menu of short-training video designed to help new workers.

5. Pass a Background Check

Background checks for new Amazon drivers are done by a company called Accurate Background.

Before you’re hired as an independent contractor, Accurate Background will check your driving record, making sure you have had no moving violations. Your criminal record will also be checked for the past 7 years.

The background check typically takes from 2-5 days.

6. Schedule Amazon Delivery Blocks and Availability

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can search for available delivery blocks in your chosen area.

Each block is estimated to take about an hour to complete the deliveries. Blocks are typically offered as a minimum of 2 (Prime Now and Amazon Fresh) or 3 hours.

Prime Now and Amazon Fresh blocks are typically 2-4 hour blocks. Amazon.com blocks are typically 3-6 hour blocks.

Each available delivery block includes an estimate of how long it will take to make deliveries to customers, and how much money a driver will make per hour. Compensation varies per block.

7. Pick Up the Packages from the Amazon Delivery Station

The package pick up location is called a delivery station. The delivery station may be a warehouse.

A driver isn’t making money as he or she travels from the delivery station to the delivery block. Keep this in mind when calculating your earnings and expenses.

8. Deliver Amazon Packages

You’ll complete each block by making deliveries to customers. You’ll use the Amazon app to navigate to the customers.

As the packages are delivered, you’ll snap a pic and download the image to the app. That way there’s a record of deliveries in the block or blocks you’ve completed.

9. Earn Extra Cash and Get Paid

You’ll be paid by direct deposit two times a week. Payment is deposited to an Amazon Flex debit card.

Once you have an Amazon Flex debit card, you’ll have access to discounts. You’ll also “earn” points with each block you deliver.

If you make purchases with the Amazon Flex debit card, you’ll earn cash back. Or you can use the card to get cash.

The Amazon Flex debit card is accepted at more than 19,000 ATMs. You can transfer money from the debit card to your bank account.

How does the Amazon Flex Job Work?

Let’s review:

Make sure you have the right equipment needed by Amazon flex drivers, such as the right kind of phone and car.

Use the Amazon app to find an available block or blocks to deliver. Using the app is like interacting with a supervisor.

Pick up packages at an Amazon delivery station (pickup location) near your location. The station may be a warehouse.

Take images of deliveries, proving packages left at the correct location.

Work with a smile, knowing you are making money as the deliveries are completed.

Navigating the Amazon Flex App

The Amazon app is fairly straightforward. It does have a menu of components.

The main jobs the app performs are: keeping track of items which need to be delivered, recording deliveries by location, and getting money to drivers.

The app is also a great resource, especially for new drivers. There are many tutorials that cover all the factors involved in being a delivery driver. If you have any additional questions, you can reach an Amazon flex associate.

Pros of Working for Amazon Flex

You get a pay twice a week. You start earning money the first week. In addition to your earnings, you can keep tips.

You can choose a schedule that fits for you. There are many options.

You don’t need a big delivery vehicle; you can use your car in most cases, if it’s big enough to hold the packages.

With the Amazon debit card you can get access to special Amazon discounts and earn cash back.

You can get cash from the debit card at ATMs. You can use the card to make a deposit to your bank account.

Your block is your block. You’ll get familiar with the area and the work. Once you’ve claimed the location, it is yours as long as you complete the work.

The app has many menu options. Any and all questions can be answered. If you are in the field, you can get questions answered immediately.

Cons of Amazon Flex

You are not reimbursed for wear and tear on your car.

Your block is your block – although you’re a contractor, you are responsible for availability to do the work on a daily basis.

The work is not available in all cities.

You may have to up your insurance coverage to higher than you currently carry.

The “best” blocks near your best pickup location may already be taken.

You may take a passenger but the passenger may not help with the work.

Amazon Flex Vs. Postmates

Postmates is another company that is part of the gig economy of using many temporary drivers. Here are some comparisons:

With Postmates, there’s no set schedule of jobs. You log on to the site whenever you are available.

Deliveries are assigned a flat fee and a gas mileage rate.

Deliveries can be made by walking, driving a car or bicycling.

With the Postmates company, independent workers typically make from $10 to $18 per hour. You can keep tips in addition to your per hour earnings.

Amazon Flex Vs. Doordash

Doordash deliveries can also be made by walking, bicycling or driving a car. As with Postmates, there is no car size requirement. Obviously, don’t choose the delivery if it won’t fit in your car.

There is no set schedule. You log on to the site when available.

Doordash if most frequently used for grocery orders.

Doordash jobs pay a flat fee, which ranges from $6 to $10 per delivery. Depending on what’s available when you log on to the site, you should make from $10 to $16 per hour. You can keep tips in addition to your per hour pay.

Where is Amazon flex available?

Currently Amazon Flex is available in: Atlanta, New York City (Brooklyn and Manhattan), Portland (Oregon), Virginia Beach, Austin, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles (Irvine and Hawthorne), Orlando and Tampa Bay.

Expansions are in the works for Seattle, Detroit, Worcester (Massachusetts),Boise (Idaho), and additional areas of New York City.

Is working as an Amazon Flex driver a good job?

If you’re a self-disciplined freelance worker who like a schedule, it’s a great way to earn extra money.

You can count on getting a deposit of your pay two times a week, start earning money your first week, and you can keep tips.

Does Amazon Flex pay for gas?

No, Amazon Flex does not pay for gas. But that doesn’t mean fuel costs are money down the drain.

As long as you keep mileage records, you can claim gas costs when you file taxes. You can also claim certain related costs.

So, while you don’t get pay for gas, it is possible to make up the difference when you file taxes.

Do you make your own hours with Amazon Flex?

In a way, yes. You choose the blocks when you are available. And the blocks are typically set for deliveries to be made within a certain time frame.

So, when you choose a block you are choosing the hours that work best for you.

Does Amazon Flex pay include tips?

The money you receive from Amazon through the Flex site doesn’t add on tips. But many customers may add tips to your pay, and you can keep that money.