Spotlight: How the BloomBridge Founder Turned a Family Promise into a Business

Placing flowers on a loved one’s grave is a sign of love and remembrance. However, it’s not always easy to visit in person, especially for family members who don’t live nearby. However, BloomBridge aims to make it easier for people to honor deceased loved ones with flowers.

Read how the founder transformed a promise to her grandmother into a thriving business in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Deliver flowers to grave sites across seven Southern states.

Founder Kristen Allen told Small Business Trends, “BloomBridge allows you to honor your loved ones and others’ loved ones with a special tribute from anywhere. We deliver flowers to your loved ones’ gravesites.”

Business Niche

Truly caring about customers and their loved ones who have passed.

Allen says, “We believe there is something to be said for remembering your loved ones. Honoring someone after they pass is about respect and loyalty. Flowers in a cemetery represent that life is still there and brings peace of healing to those that are still here. We want to help spread that peace to everyone.

“Our daily lives get busy and sometimes it is impossible to find time to visit the graves of our loved ones, not to mention having to grab the flowers. In the beginning, the thought came from the Concern of our loved ones being forgotten and in that event we would lose a piece of who we are. This concern turned into a vision and this vision turned into an idea, BloomBridge.

“BloomBridge caters to everyone. Whether you are physically unable, not in the locale, cannot find the time, or you are wanting to gift flowers out of respect for a family member, friend, or even a co-worker.”

How the Business Got Started

Because of a promise to her grandmother.

Allen explains, “My late grandmother always said, “when it’s my time, don’t you let me be the only one out there without flowers.” I assured her I would not.”

Biggest Win

Successfully rebranding the business.

Allen adds, “We recently rebranded our name from Flowers to The Grave to BloomBridge. We felt that Flowers to The Grave sounded more like what we do rather than who we are. BloomBridge represents the blooming flowers that bridge the world we are living in and the afterlife. With this new rebranding, Kristen found a group of individuals who helped her transform her concept into a working platform. We recently launched this business in July.”

Biggest Risk

To pause and rebrand the service.

Allen explains, “This took a couple of years and many delays due to COVID but we built the most efficient platform which will enable us to grow.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Explaining the service.

Allen says, “To build an awareness program (online and offline) to educate our market of our category, Our concept is new and unique and we need time to explain.”

Favorite Quote

“To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.” – Thomas Campbell.

* * * * *