Etsy Offering Planet-Friendly Packaging to Sellers

Etsy, the global online marketplace for making, selling and buying unique items, has announced the launch of a new Planet-Friendly Packaging initiative.

The packaging is aimed at merchants who want to make greener choices for their business and join Etsy is crafting a more sustainable marketplace.

Etsy Partners with EcoEnclose

Etsy has partnered with EcoEnclose, providers of recycled, recyclable and naturally biodegradable packaging. Through the partnership, Etsy enables US sellers to have access to packaging made from 100% recycled materials that buyers can recycle at home.

Meet Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Shopping

As consumers become more environmentally conscious, it is important that small businesses adapt to growing demands for sustainable products and services. One way to conform to new consumer demands in relation in green products, is through eco-friendly packaging.

By offering green packaging, sellers on Etsy will help meet the quest from consumers to go green, which, in turn, will go a long way in enhancing a small business’s reputation and appeal.

Etsy is Committed to Green Initiatives

Etsy sellers are committed to adapting to green initiatives and running sustainable businesses. According to the 2020 Global Etsy Seller Census, which surveyed 236 sellers on the marketplace globally, the majority of Etsy sellers believe it is extremely or very important to run a socially responsible and environmentally friendly business.

In a blog on the announcement, Chelsea Evans, who leads Etsy’s work on more sustainable packaging and is the company’s environmental policy advocate, acknowledges the demand for sustainable selling practices on Etsy:

“We know our community is up to the task of helping to reduce Etsy’s carbon footprint.

“We also know our buyers care about sustainability, so we hope that Planet-Friendly Packaging, which includes an Etsy-branded option with a recycling prompt, will remind buyers that Etsy is pushing for positive change for people and the planet,” Evans added.

The packaging options will include boxes, padded paper mailers and rigid paper envelopes. Each product will be available in multiple sizes based on those used most frequently by sellers on Etsy.

Competitively Priced

According to Etsy, the Planet-Friendly Packaging is available at competitive prices, in-keeping with the need for sustainable business initiatives to not come with an unfeasible financial expense.

Made from 100% recycled materials or responsibly sourced paper, the packaging buyers will receive, can be put directly into a paper recycling bin or reused immediately, thereby meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly products.