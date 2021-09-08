Spotlight: Gold Star Logistics Group Helps More Entrepreneurs Enter the Industry

Freight logistics can be a tough industry to enter — especially for underrepresented groups like women. But one woman-owned business, Gold Star Logistics Group, wants to change that. Learn how the company helps more people get started in this week’s small business spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides freight and transport services.

Services include:

Freight dispatch

Transportation compliance

Dispatch training

Trucking coaching

Business Niche

Training new freight dispatchers.

Founder Tawana Randall told Small Business Trends, “We hire new people with no experience and train them to be their own boss and independent freight dispatchers

“Most people want experience. I started out and didn’t know anything or anyone so I wanted to give people the opportunity to learn, grow and train with me. Give them a chance”

How the Business Got Started

After another opportunity fell through.

Randall says, “I started in another transportation business with a partner and that didn’t work out. I had quit my job at Emory University so I had to do something and I was not giving up. SO I started GSL and started over.”

Biggest Win

When team members leave corporate America to dispatch with GSL.

Randall explains, “For me that’s everything because I work harder knowing I have a team depending on me to succeed. To date I have had 5 out of my 19 dispatchers leave their full time jobs to work with GSL full time. That makes my heart smile.”

Biggest Risk

Entering an unpredictable industry.

Randall says, “The transportation industry is so unpredictable. So when you add employees, add services, add expenses and then the market goes back down, like any other business now we trying to figure out what’s next.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Helping more women enter the industry.

Randall adds, “Right now my company has partnership with other businesses to give away “Dispatcher in a Box.” It comes with a Laptop, LLC set up and consultation to get your business started.

“I would use $100K to help more women and give out more laptops and train more women to be their own bosses.”

Favorite Quote

“Life is a theater. Invite your audience carefully, not everyone is spiritually, healthy, and mature enough to have front row seats in our lives.” Unknown.

* * * * *