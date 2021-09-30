Latino Business Owners Can Now Mark Their Google Profiles in New Partnership

In a new partnership with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Google will unveil a new Latino-owned attribute in Search, Maps, and Shopping. This will help identify them to customers that want to patronize businesses owned by Latinos.

Latino Attributes in Google Search, Maps, and Shopping

Whether it is your heritage, gender, or any other identifying trait, you can use it to market your business on Google to reach a larger audience. In the case of Latino business owners, this identification can help customers who don’t speak English or those looking for specific items such as foods, spice, cultural items, and more.

The new partnership with Google is going to help the more than 4.7 million Latino-owned businesses attribute their heritage on Search, Maps, and Shopping. In the coming weeks, Google says these businesses can easily identify as Latino-owned on the platform. This follows the Black-owned, Veteran-owned, and Woman-owned business attributes Google launched recently.

With these attributes in place, it is one more way people can support the diverse businesses in their community that are on Google’s products and platforms.

Google’s Latino Support

The addition of the Latino-owned attribute Google announced is part of its overall support for this community. This includes the recent $15 million expansion focusing on Latino entrepreneurs in the U.S. That funding, in particular, was designed to help students, job seekers, and entrepreneurs with equitable access to funding, training, and support.

Additional support includes providing tools and education for the 4.7 million Latino-owned small businesses as well as a growing network of 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide. The technical assistance along with the online resource hubs in English and in Spanish is responsible for graduating more than 200 Latino-owned small businesses through Google’s accelerator program.

This comes as part of the Grow with Google curriculum which received additional funding to support 40 chambers across the U.S. The result was an impressive 10,000 Latino small businesses trained in digital skills they need to thrive in today’s digital ecosystem. Google is also announcing it is making a $5 million investment in Latino-owned businesses and community organizations to further support this community.

With a 34% growth over the last 10 years, Latino business owners represent the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. Providing resources as well support for this group will ensure these owners can grow to strengthen their community by hiring local workers.