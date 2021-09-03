In the News: Billions Still Available in COVID Relief Money for Small Businesses

Small businesses are still struggling because of the multitude of challenges the pandemic has created. So when Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman says there are still billions of dollars available for small businesses, it is a piece of very welcomed news. In this week’s roundup SBA Administrator Says “Billions” Still Available in COVID Relief Money for Small Business article, Guzman says small businesses can still capitalize on the different pandemic stimulus programs the federal government still offers.

Not only are there more funds, but Guzman also wants small businesses to apply for the loan forgiveness program. This will not only alleviate the burden of paying the loan back, but lenders will also have more money to make additional loans. Guzman wants all of the $800 billion PPPs to get back in the marketplace.

On similar topics, this week’s roundup also highlights the SBA’s effort in continuing to provide more resources to small businesses across the country. This includes the articles, SBA Says Supplemental Grants Available for SVOG Recipients and Women’s Business Centers Get $2.7 Million in SBA Grants. On a different note, Restaurants Still Battling a Chicken Shortage in 2021 looks at some other challenges businesses are facing when it comes to supplies.

Small Business News Roundup – September 03, 2021

Here is the rest of the news in this week’s roundup:

The launch of Twitter’s Super Follows is going to allow users with at least 10,000 followers to make money from their content. With this feature, these users can charge people for access to content with a subscription. Make Money with Twitter Super Follows In addition to the 10,000 followers, users must be at least 18 years of age, in the U.S.

The labor market saw a downshift in recovery during August, compared to significant job growth during the first half of 2021. Private sector employment increased by 374,000 jobs from July to August 2021, which includes 86,000 small business gains. That’s according to stats from the ADP August 2021 National Employment Report.

More than half (57%) of small business employees have expressed concern over their mental wellbeing. This was the finding of a report by MetLife, providers of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs.

Poultry is scarce and that has restaurants fighting back against a chicken shortage this year. Record-breaking winter storms in the south-central US are behind the issue. Higher pandemic demand has also dented supply for favorites like chicken wings. Small Business Trends reached out to restaurant owners to find out how they’re coping with the chicken shortage.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) says awards for supplemental funds for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) recipients will begin going out within two weeks. As an awardee of the SVOG, you can now apply for supplemental SVOG funds to alleviate any additional financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

Just as some McDonald’s restaurant franchise owners got to finally re-open their dining rooms to customers for the first time in more than a year, they may be closing again.

It is easy to guess the most popular online marketplace as they have made a few headlines here and there, but the second most popular might not be so obvious. The answer is surprising because it is an eCommerce site that focuses on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued 14 grant awards to organizations across the US in a drive to improve delivery, training and support to women-owned businesses impacted by Covid-19. Each grant awarded equated to up to $200,000.

A shortage on auto chips or silicone microchips necessary for the production of new automobiles has left many dealer lots empty nationwide. Conversely, that auto chip shortage has led to a boom for used car businesses. Small Business Trends contacted one local used car business to find out how they’re dealing with the current situation.

A new survey from CraftJack reveals 38% of remote workers are working from their beds regularly. And while working from bed might have its benefits, the disadvantages far outweigh them. This specific data set shows many remote workers still haven’t put together a proper workspace or home office.