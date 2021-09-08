SBA Announces National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Event Schedule

The event schedule for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit hosted by the Small Business Administration (SBA) has been announced for September 13-15.

The summit will have the theme of ‘Celebrating Resilience and Renewal’ to honor the more than 30 million small businesses in the United States. As well as placing a spotlight on the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs throughout the pandemic, National Small Business Week also celebrates the renewal of the small business economy.

National Small Business Week Schedule Released

Several events during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) this year will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network with each other and with industry experts. There will be forums to discuss and learn about new business strategies and connect with other business owners.

A lot of the sessions during the event will be focused on business resilience, such as how to make your small business more accessible. There will also be sessions dedicated to learning how to gain capital for women entrepreneurs, while the funders and founders of Black-owned businesses will be sharing their real life stories.

Honoring the Economic Impact of Small Businesses

The SBA’s Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, made the announcement for the event schedule via video message, saying: “As the voice for America’s 30 million small businesses and innovative startups, it is my pleasure to announce the SBA’s annual National Small Business Week Summit. Over the last 16 months, we have seen the incredible determination and ingenuity of small businesses across the nation.

“During NSBW, we will honor and celebrate their impact on our economy and strengthening of communities as we look towards recovery. NSBW is the perfect time for small businesses across the nation to network and learn about the many services and programs at the U.S. Small Business Administration, including our no-cost business counseling and mentoring opportunities available via our district offices and resource partners. We look forward to celebrating with you as we rebuild our economy and help our small businesses build back better.”

NSBW Daily Business Themes

The three-day long virtual summit will focus on different elements of the overall theme each day. On Monday the daily focus will be on ‘Getting Back on Track: Resources to Build Back Better’. Sessions include one on Government incentives to support and retain employees.

On Tuesday, the daily theme will focus on ‘Better Serving Small Businesses and Underserved Communities’. Sessions include one on how small businesses can adapt to the trends transforming the workforce.

The third day’s focus will be on ‘Continuance to Support Resilience and Renewal’, with sessions including one on recovery lessons from the nation’s entrepreneurial coaching networks.

If you are a small business owner who wants to participate in the summit workshops happening during the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, you can visit the SBA website and register there. All the events will also be live-streamed and social media users can follow updates with the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.