New Keap Ecommerce App Covers Shopify and PayPal Integrations

Running an online business means corralling in costly software tools and platforms. But now you can get everything from payment processors to checkout forms from one app thanks to Keap.

The sales and marketing automation software company recently announced an expansion to its Pro and Max products. Rajesh Bhatia, CTO at Keap, says the idea was to simplify what can be otherwise thorny processes.

“Ecommerce is already complex. Checkout forms, software integrations and links to payment processors can be complicated. It can be challenging and time consuming,” he writes.

The new upgrades streamline work. Highlights include:

Checkout forms covering upsells, subscription payments and promo codes.

A Shopify integration triggers with a purchase. Or when a cart gets abandoned.

QuickBooks integrations, sales reports and payment processors for the likes of PayPal and others.

The upgrades save time so you can grow your business and increase profits.

“The new features allow Keap customers to scale faster with automatic payment timing, new services, and a variety of remittance options,” Bhatia says, “Keap Pro subscriptions start at $159 per month and Keap Max subscriptions start at $199 per month.”

Both include the new features. Click the link for a demo.