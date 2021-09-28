Office Chair Have a Broken Wheel? Check Out These Replacement Casters

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you work in an office safety and comfort are important for your workforce to remain productive. Very often one might need to coast from one desk to another to grab a file or hold discussions with coworkers. However, most chair casters might not withstand the constant work demands of a busy workplace and through time will become wobbly and start squeaking.

Other times the caster that comes with your office chair might not be compatible with your office floor surface and might start creating skid marks or eat into the carpeting. And this will require replacing them.

A caster is a wheeled device that is mounted to the bottom of each chair leg that allows the chair to easily move and roll around the floor. The basic components of a caster include the mount the stem, and the wheel. casters are often durable and so you won’t have to replace them as often. Most casters come with twin wheels that often swivel and roll allowing users to easily change directions.

If you are shopping for an office chair you may have realized that there are lots of options to choose from. To help you decide on choosing replacement casters for your office chairs here are some of our top picks.

Office Owl Caster Wheels

Top Pick: This is a versatile and universal caster wheel that can fit perfectly in all the stem-size chairs and even tables. These are touted to last long and can withstand heavy-duty use while easily gliding on most surfaces. Thanks to its soft texture it functions without any hitches on short carpets, wood floors, and tiles without causing damage.

However, they are not recommended for tall or thick carpeting. Users can easily change their caster wheels with one single motion without the need to use tools. These units are made from industrial-grade steel, weigh ?2.6 pounds, and can safely support up to 650 pounds. Each caster wheel comes in ?a 3 x 4.5 x 6 inches.

Office Oasis Caster Wheels

Runner Up: Manufactured by the company that introduced rollerblade style wheels for office chairs, Office Oasis’ caster wheels are a good option for replacement casters. Made with soft polyurethane material they provide smooth motion without leaving any scratches on your floors and function well on tile, floor, concrete, mat, or even vinyl.

This unit weighs ?2.6 pounds and is sturdy enough to hold up to 650 pounds of weight. It has versatile applications as it is compatible with 95% of all office chairs on the market. With a stem size of 7/16″ in diameter and 7/8″ in length it can be used for desks and tables as well.

Lifelong Office Replacement Casters

Best Value: Lifelong Office’s replacement rubber casters are made from industrial-grade steel include precision ball bearing, durable polyurethane, and alloy steel chair casters. This caster does not scratch, smudge, or damage wood, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile, and carpet floors.

Weighing ?2.88 pounds, it comes with a rim size of three inches, with a stem size of 7/16″ x 7/8″ and can fit 98% of all chairs excluding IKEA chairs. The wheels are ?6 x 3 x 4.5 inches and are rated for over 500 pounds.

Slipstick CB690 Chair Caster Wheel

This caster features a standard size 7/16-inch x 7/8-inch diameter and a stem length of two-inch twin caster rubber wheels. Made with rubber this caster can glide on hardwood, laminate, tile, slate, and all other hard floor surfaces.

This caster is rated for up to 330 pounds, weighs 3.2 pounds, and comes with a five-year replacement guarantee. Installing these casters comes easy. You simply pull off the old caster and snap in the new one without any tools.

STEALTHO Replacement Caster Wheel

STEALTHO’s office chair swivel wheels are safe for any kind of hardwood floors, parquet, laminate, linoleum, tiles, and carpets. The refined geometry of its heavy-duty casters prevents axial run-out bearing of the rubber roller wheels. The combination of elastic polyurethane and industrial-grade steel makes this unit durable.

The inclusion of luminophore makes the wheel glow in the dark and is even sturdy enough to roll over cables. It comes in 7/16×7/8-inch dimensions, weighs 3.36 pounds and the wheels are fitted with two additional thrust ball bearings in the cage that prevents them from falling out. These wheels have a U.S. utility patent and they can support up to 660 pounds.

Clever Productions Universal Fit Caster

These caster wheels by Clever production won’t damage your flooring be they carpet, title, office floors, wood, hardwood, laminate, or vinyl. Made from polyurethane they won’t scratch or leave any markings on wooden or carpeted floors. Thanks to their rollerblade design they make for an extremely smooth rolling experience.

Weighing about 2.6 pounds they fit 95% of all standard stem five-wheel office chairs each measuring three inches. When it comes to installation all you have to do is just take your old casters out and push your new ones in, and you are done. This unit comes in ?at 8.1 x 5.2 x 3.8 inches and can support up to 500 pounds.

Hivexagon RGB Color Changing Caster Wheel

This RGB color-changing caster wheel can automatically display the RGB light while it is rolling. It comes with shockproof technology offering super quiet and smooth-rolling and can rotate 360 degrees.

Weighing about 2.5 pounds, it is made with high carbon steel and can hold a combined load of 385 pounds. Made with polyurethane material it helps protect hard floors, tiles, slate, and other surfaces without leaving any marks or scratches. This replacement caster comes with three-inch wheel sizes with 8.1 x 5 x 3.7-inch dimensions.

What to Look for in a Caster

Caster wheels are one of the most overlooked components when shopping for a new office chair. Besides offering you comfort and easy mobility, good replacement caster wheels help prevent scratches on your flooring. Some replacement casters in the market can also be applied to desks and other furniture.

Things to look for while buying casters include:

Weight capacity: You must check the weight capacity of your casters. Those with a lightweight capacity risk getting damaged. Look for those with a high weight threshold that can tolerate even more weight.

You must check the weight capacity of your casters. Those with a lightweight capacity risk getting damaged. Look for those with a high weight threshold that can tolerate even more weight. Type of flooring: Most casters can work on most floor types. Some however will not work on specific surfaces. You will need to check which surfaces are compatible with your casters.

Most casters can work on most floor types. Some however will not work on specific surfaces. You will need to check which surfaces are compatible with your casters. Wheel size: Smaller wheels usually experience more stress during use and can be difficult to roll. While larger wheels are better for frequent use and high pile carpets. Wheel diameters often range from 3 inches to 10 inches.

Smaller wheels usually experience more stress during use and can be difficult to roll. While larger wheels are better for frequent use and high pile carpets. Wheel diameters often range from 3 inches to 10 inches. Material: Casters can be made of elastomers nylon, steel, and other materials. Most office chairs typically feature a plastic or rubber material while more industrial heavy-duty casters are made from metal materials.

Casters can be made of elastomers nylon, steel, and other materials. Most office chairs typically feature a plastic or rubber material while more industrial heavy-duty casters are made from metal materials. Ease of assembly: Some replacement casters come with a lot of components that will need to be put together. The ideal replacement caster comes ready to assemble and does not require you to dedicate a whole day towards assembling it.

Some replacement casters come with a lot of components that will need to be put together. The ideal replacement caster comes ready to assemble and does not require you to dedicate a whole day towards assembling it. Type of mount: Caster wheels come in three mount types- plate, weld, and stem. When shopping getting a stem caster wheels replacement, you will need to make sure the stem is the same as your current ones. When it comes to plate mounts, the dimensions of the plates should match and the pattern for the bolt holes should be the same.

