Salesforce Launches $1 Million Grant Program for San Francisco Small Businesses

Salesforce, providers of cloud-based software and customer relationship management services, has launched a $1m grant program for small business in San Francisco.

Salesforce Creates $1 Million Grant Fund for San Francisco Small Businesses

The 2021 Salesforce San Francisco Small Business Grant program is designed to support small businesses in the area which continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is focused on assisting small businesses with virtual work and events.

Despite the economy starting to reopen following months of disruption, many small businesses are still struggling in the San Francisco region.

Salesforce Partners with Ureeka

To launch the program, Salesforce has partnered with Ureeka, a community which connects small businesses with the right tools, resources and mentors to help them grow and sustain success. Through the partnership, the grant program will help small businesses overcome hurdles and challenges by providing them with the right resources and assistance to thrive.

Enrique Ortegon, SVP, SMB, Salesforce, commented on the aim of the grant program:

“Small businesses represent the best of us. They have spirit, hustle, creativity, and kindness. And they make our communities feel like home. We’re so glad the Salesforce San Francisco Small Business Grants can help support these wonderful businesses in our own backyard.”

“Our hope is that the grants distributed will help offset some of the reduced business created by a virtual Dreamforce,” Ortegon added.

Salesforce’s Second Grant Program in San Francisco

The 2021 Salesforce San Francisco Small Business Grant program is the second time Salesforce has sponsored a grant program for small businesses in San Francisco. In 2020, the company launched a program to support diverse groups of businesses. 50% of the businesses were owned by women, 22% were Black or African American-owned, 30% Latinx-owned and 13% were owned by LGBTQ+.

Recipients of the 2020 program were from a broad range of businesses, including salons, gyms, retailers, auto repairs, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and more.

Applications for the 2021 Salesforce San Francisco Small Business Grant program are available until October 17, 2021.