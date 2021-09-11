10 Ways to Take Better Care of Yourself and Your Business

Entrepreneurs are always taking care of their businesses. But some forget to do the little things to take care of themselves. Sometimes, entrepreneurial self-care can just mean doing things in a simpler or easier way to free up time or limit stress. Here are tips from members of the online small business community for entrepreneurs interested in self-care.

Sleep Better at Night

A good night’s sleep is important for all humans, but especially for entrepreneurs that want to improve energy and brain power. Lisa Sicard offers tips for improving sleep to optimize entrepreneurial output in this Small Biz Tipster post. And BizSugar members shared additional thoughts in the community.

Find the Best Times to Send Emails

No entrepreneur wants to waste time on inefficient communication. If you send a lot of business emails, you want them read and responded to right away. For the best times to accomplish this goal, read this Respona post by Payman Taei.

Consider Integrating AI into Your Company

Technology can free up a lot of time for small biz owners. But you need to use the right tools to reap the benefits without taking on extra risk. AI provides tons of opportunities, which Emily Johnson details in this MyTechMag post.

Support Neurodiversity in the Workplace

Diverse workplaces bring tons of new ideas and can help people from all backgrounds feel comfortable at work. Neurodiversity means welcoming people with neurological differences. Read about this concept and how it benefits businesses in this GoCo post by Nikhil Bendre.

Learn from These Marketing YouTube Channels

Business owners should always keep learning. Marketing concepts constantly evolve. So it’s important to find sources for information that are current and full of new ideas. This 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya includes 15 marketing YouTube channels to check out.

Speak with No Fear

It’s normal to feel a bit nervous when you speak to a crowd. However, you don’t want to feel tons of stress every time you talk about your business. Learning to speak with no fear can make life much simpler. Learn how in this Duct Tape Marketing post by Sara Nay.

Break Through Writer’s Block with These Technologies

Writer’s block can be frustrating for bloggers and entrepreneurs. However, there are tools that can help you break through. Anthony Gaenzle lists some in this Moss Media post. And BizSugar members shared additional thoughts here.

Read These Books to Improve Your Marketing

Reading can be an ideal way to relax, while still learning something that may help your business. If you want to get better at marketing, read this Einstein Marketer post by Josh Barney that includes several books to help.

Improve Your Business with Website Traffic

Growing a business with limited web traffic can be incredibly stressful. Once you get people coming to your site daily, it becomes easier to relax and focus on other things. In this SmallBizTechnology post, Becca Williams explains why web traffic is so important.

Become a Better Remote Leader

Remote work is here to stay for many organizations. This can improve work life balance for entrepreneurs and their team — but only if done correctly. Jace Valerie details how to adapt your leadership style to this type of work in this Workast post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.