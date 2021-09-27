 Shop 1-in-5 Relaunches Small Business Directory to Feature Values-Based Businesses

Shop 1-in-5, a movement to support small businesses to potential and essential growth, has relaunched its online small business shopping directory with value-based customizations.

The relaunch comes with just 100 shopping days left before Christmas. The relaunch of the online shopping directory was announced by the founders of Shop 1-in-5, alongside Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep, the duo behind The Product Boss, providers of service-based advice to product entrepreneurs.

Recognizing the importance of supporting small retail businesses and online shops, Snyder and Khounlo-Sithep co-founded the Shop-1-in-5 Pledge. The Pledge is a personal commitment to make one in every five purchases made from a small business, whether it’s online or in-store.

Shop 1-in-5 Small Business Directory

With the relaunching of the initiative, Shop 1-in-5 now offers values-based business categories designed to make every purchase a more conscious-based decision. These categories include black or minority-owned, ethnically produced, made-in-the-USA, veteran-owned, shops with a charitable component, among others.

Designed to make shopping easier than ever this holiday season, the site is easy to navigate, with categories for men, women, home and other specific product types.

Providing Minority-Led Small Businesses with Support

Minority-led small businesses have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Research shows that businesses owned by people of color were hit the hardest by the global health crisis.

It is therefore vital that small businesses led by minority groups have the right resources, help and support at their disposal as we come out of the pandemic and head towards the holiday season.

This is where Shop 1-to-5’s Pledge to support small businesses by understanding the impact consumer sending has on small businesses comes in. The Pledge, coupled with the creation of the Small Business Shopping Directory, which was developed to meet the needs of customers who want to support small businesses but are not sure how to find them, could prove invaluable in helping such businesses navigate these testing times with success.

Making Purchases to Change Lives

Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep explained the ethos behind how the site is designed to help small businesses as the festive season approaches.

““Purchases have the ability to change lives by consciously directing money towards those that need it most. This site is a one-stop destination to discovering, supporting, and shopping at small businesses for holiday gifts and everyday purchases, thereby supporting some of those businesses hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep founded the Shop 1-to-5 Pledge in Fall 2020 to meet the demand for consumers to support small businesses but who didn’t know how to locate them.

Research shows that between February and April 2020, 22% of small businesses in the US closed. Through the Pledge and the shopping destination, The Product Boss is aimed at giving many struggling small businesses the help they need so they can thrive during this holiday season.