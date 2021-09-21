Small Business Group to Sue Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate

President Biden’s vaccine mandates are placing yet another regulation on small businesses that are trying to overcome this pandemic. To challenge this decree, the small business advocacy group, Job Creators Network (JCN), just announced a plan to sue the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates on small businesses.

Small Business Group to Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandates

According to JCN, it is filling the lawsuit along with some of its small business members, which will be supported by the newly created Job Creators Network Foundation’s Legal Action Fund. The goal of the fund is to help defend small businesses from issues that hurt or limit their ability to succeed. And forcing small businesses to carry out the Biden national vaccine mandate can interfere with their operations, thus hurting their ability to succeed.

The CEO and President, Job Creators Network, Alfredo Ortiz, put it this way, “President Biden’s vaccine mandate on small businesses is unconstitutional and a dramatic overreach of federal authority.”

To that end, JCN is filing the lawsuit to block the implementation of this order. Ortiz goes on to address the challenges small businesses are already facing with historic labor shortages as well other issues they were facing before the pandemic. Adding, “… This order will add expensive new barriers to finding and keeping employees, causing significant harm at the worst possible time.”

Last and but definitely not least, Ortiz says, “The federal government doesn’t have the power to require small businesses to carry out its de facto national vaccine mandate. JCN’s lawsuit intends to block this federal power grab.”

The creation of the Legal Action Fund will go a long way in protecting small businesses that want to exercise their right to run their business as they see fit. Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation, echoed this sentiment by saying, “This strong defense is especially needed now as governments continue to expand their attacks on small businesses. President Biden’s small business vaccine mandate is a great example where the JCNF Legal Action Fund can make a meaningful difference in successfully defending small businesses.”

More Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits

Whether at the Federal or local level, small business owners are suing their respective appointed leaders that are mandating vaccines/passports. A group of New York restaurants filed a lawsuit against the city with the New York State Supreme Court on September 17, 2021. This comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order requiring proof of vaccination for certain indoor activities.

The enforcement of the order started on September 13. City inspectors have been prowling the city asking for proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The enforcement is going to affect patrons that are 12 years of age and older.

The Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue along with other restaurants and gyms is also seeking an injunction against the executive order.