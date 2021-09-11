Fort Lauderdale Event Shares Information on Winning Corporate Clients

Who doesn’t want to grow their business? If you offer professional services and many of your clients are B2B clients, at an upcoming event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, you’ll learn how to get corporate clients.

And that doesn’t mean just one corporate client. They’re talking about scaling your business. That’s multiple clients needing your services on a recurring basis.

You may not be able to afford missing this event, Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021. It’s coming up on Oct. 4 in Fort Lauderdale. And the time to register for it is right now.

If that’s not for you, check out our list of more small business live events and virtual events coming up across the country and around the world:

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Make It Big

September 14, 2021, Online

Hear from industry pioneers like Mark Cuban, Neil Patel, Ann Handley, and more at BigCommerce’s free, two-day virtual conference on September 14-15, 2021. Gain access to exclusive content and actionable takeaways at this can’t-miss event.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

