Land Corporate Clients for Your Small Business With this Event

Companies of all sizes are changing the way they do things because of the pandemic. And for corporations, it means looking for new providers who can deliver with these changes in mind.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021 will teach you not only how to land corporate clients, but also grow your small business as the world reopens for business after the pandemic.

Click the red button and register now to attend this event from October 4 – 6, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021

October 4, 2021, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What if you could rapidly scale your consulting, coaching, professional services, outsourcing, certified diverse company or other corporate supplier business with lucrative B2B clients…clients who buy from you month after month, year after year, with a well that never runs dry. That’s exactly what we’ll show you how to do when you join us!

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

