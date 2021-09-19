In the News: Delta Variant Leads SBA to Increases EIDL Cap to $2 Million

As cities, states, and countries mull over how to tackle the Delta variant of COVID-19, the SBA has announced it is expanding the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) cap to $2 million. In addition to increasing the cap, the SBA will also implement a deferred payment period, establish a 30-day exclusivity window, expand eligible use of funds, and simplify the affiliation requirements.

In another funding-related matter, Biz2Credit is reporting small business loan approvals are up at banks and non-bank lenders. Facebook on the other hand is taking a different approach to helping small businesses by buying $100 million worth of unpaid invoices from 30,000 women and minority-owned businesses.

In another funding-related matter, Biz2Credit is reporting small business loan approvals are up at banks and non-bank lenders. Facebook on the other hand is taking a different approach to helping small businesses by buying $100 million worth of unpaid invoices from 30,000 women and minority-owned businesses.

Small Business News – September 17, 2021

An Influencer is the second most misunderstood job in the US. According to a report by Business CenturyLink, internet, VoIP and other service providers for small businesses, the role of ‘Influencing’ is widely confused and misinterpreted. Topping the most misunderstood jobs’ listings is an Actuary role, and in third place, after Influencer, is a Data Scientist.

The Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index for August reveals banks and non-bank lenders approved more loans in August. This includes big and small banks as well as institutional and alternative lenders. Only credit unions didn’t see any change, staying the same for the past two months with a 20.5% loan approval rate.

Quora has announced the launch of its new subscription plan Quora +. The offering by the Q&A social media platform grants subscribers access to exclusive content from Quora+ creators and curators. For writers, this means that they would share revenues from subscriptions that come by way of Quora+.

Facebook announced it is buying $100 million of unpaid invoices from 30,000 women and minority-owned businesses. The goal is to buy these outstanding invoices through the Facebook Invoice Fast Track program so these owners can have cash on hand to keep their operations going.

Becoming an Amazon Flex driver is a great way to earn extra cash. You can save for vacations, or pay off student loans. Or you can use the compensation you earn to reach other financial goals. You can choose how much time you devote to the work. Amazon Flex drivers are independent contractors.

You may have thought about the benefits of offering free WiFi to your customers in your business. It makes sense when you consider the fact that consumers spend a great deal of time on their mobile devices. It also makes sense if your revenue depends on traffic through your door.