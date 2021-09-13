About Us   |   Advertise

How to Use Social Proof to Grow Your Business

Published: Sep 13, 2021 by Small Business Radio Show In Social Media 1
Email this Article

Email this Article
social proof to grow your business

Here are some amazing findings about why online social proof matters for growing your business:

  • According to Dimensions Research, 90% of customers say that positive reviews influence their buying habits.
  • According to Search Engine Land, 72% of people trust online reviews from people they do not know as much as they do personal recommendations.
  • According to Vocus, 68% of customers go to social media to read reviews.

What does this mean for small business owners that are selling their products and service online?

Interview with Shawn Hill on Social Proof for Your Business

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Shawn Hill, who is the Community Director for NiceJob Inc.  discusses how to get more powerful reviews for your business. With more than fifteen years of experience across North America, Shawn is an expert in reputation marketing, community engagement and is passionate about customer driven growth – connecting people and establishing, building, and protecting reputations.

Shawn believes that people are savvier about marketing copy so it reduces its effectiveness. But he adds that customers like “the personal connections that reviews give them to companies; (when purchasing) they are looking for things that are real and genuine that they identify with themselves.”

Shawn thinks small business owners need to be collecting reviews on their website and also showing them in key “first points of contact” on other platforms. He adds that “exposing them early in the buying process to reviews and throughout the cycle will boost sales.”

To get more reviews, Shawn suggests sometimes it’s as simple as asking; “tell customers that you are looking for feedback along the entire customer journey- if possible ask at the peak level of happiness. But have an automated system for following up and asking for it multiple times since they may be distracted when you ask. This will increase your chances of success. “

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show this week.

Image: Shawny Hill

1 Comment ▼
Small Business Radio Show
Small Business Radio Show As a small business expert, Barry Moltz gets owners growing again by unlocking their long forgotten potential. With decades of entrepreneurial experience in his own business ventures as well as consulting countless other entrepreneurs, Barry has discovered the formula to get stuck business owners unstuck and marching forward. As a small business expert, Barry applies simple, strategic steps to facilitate change.
One Reaction
  1. Robert Brady
    September 13, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    100% agree that people are looking at online reviews and they’re influencing purchasing decisions. I do it personally. I see it with ecommerce companies I work with.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2021, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free eBook: Success Tips for Your Holiday Ecommerce Season


No, Thank You

Free Webinar: Preparing Your Ecommerce Sales for Peak Season and Beyond