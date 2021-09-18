The average U.S. small business worker is estimated to work over 50 hours a week. That’s nearly 14 hours more than the average American worker, and 14 hours likely that these SMBs wish they could save in their weekly efforts.

But how can they achieve this?

Fortunately, retailers and SMBs who face difficulties with limited time and budget do not have to settle on these realities anymore. Using Alibaba.com, there is a lot to offer SMBs, beginning with saving time and while spending less. Curious how this works? Explore below.

Money Making Opportunities

Buy low and sell high. This is the very core concept for making money on items you sell as a small and medium online retailer. With Alibaba.com you can source directly from anywhere in the world. This means you are not limited by your geographical location. More than 190 countries, 40 industries, and 5,900 categories are at your disposal in 16 translated languages.

Alibaba.com brings its 20 years of experience helping business-to-business (B2B) companies with millions of products from hundreds of thousands of suppliers for you to choose from. And one of the best ways it makes these products available to small and medium online retailers like you is by offering drop shipping.

Spending less on Alibaba.com means really spending less. Via the Alibaba.com Dropshipping Center, there are 40 categories providing over 1 million – and growing – trendy products from more than 7,000 pre-vetted high-quality manufacturers. So, you are probably asking how much less will you be spending with one of these dropshippers, right?

Within the Alibaba.com Dropshipping Center, 72% of available products are under $15. And if you make your purchase during Super September (Sept 1- 30, 2021), you get an additional 10%-off.

Dropshipping Support from Alibaba.com

If discovering products that are easy to have drop shipped has been a challenge, look no further than Alibaba.com. Fulfillment becomes easy when using Alibaba.com, with the following details further supporting their users:

Over 1 million products and counting across 40 categories.

One-click product import to add new products quickly and easily to your online store.

Full supply chain transparency with an automated payment processing and shipment tracking for your drop shipping online retail store and your customers.

Automated processes of payments and order fulfillment.

You can also automate store connection, product listing, order processing and shipment tracking by accessing Alibaba.com Dropshipping Solutions through platform integrations from Shopify, WooCommerce, Syncee, Spocket, Dropified, and Modalyst with others on the way.

With Alibaba.com you also get ready-to-ship supplies, flexible customization, low Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) in ready-to-ship, and Request for Quotation (RFQ).

Travel Less … Or Not at All

Let’s face it, travel takes time and money. Yet as a small online retailer, this is not always readily available. Yet it’s important to explore inventory you want to consider for your business, which is why Alibaba.com offers four features that are designed to address this very issue.

#1: Virtual Reality Showroom

With more than 8,000 immersive virtual reality showrooms, you can browse and examine products through Virtual Reality technology. Beyond the short videos of True View lets you control how you see the product in an immersive environment. With a 360° detailed image of the product, you can examine it from every angle.

#2: True View

Another way you can see a product is with True View. This is yet another tool suppliers use to showcase their products with a short video to quickly highlight key features. With videos of up to one minute, suppliers show everything from how the product is used to features such as strength, colors, sizes and more.

#3: LIVE

After watching the product on the Virtual Reality Showroom and True View, you can then move on to a live stream with the supplier. This lets you talk one-on-one with a live person so you can ask additional questions about your choice. The live chats will give you insights into the business, facilities capabilities, and products of the supplier.

While this is not exactly an in-person meeting, it is the next best thing for a small online retailer as well as avoiding pandemic restrictions.

#4: Less Worry

Once you are ready to order the products you want, the last thing you need is to worry about getting them to you and your customers on time. And for small and medium online retailers, logistics is hard to manage and can be a time consuming and expensive task. The lack of certainty, transparency, and availability can make running your business more stressful than it has to be.

Under post-COVID circumstances, Elite Partner Event helps connect global buyers and sellers, and build trust with one another. It provides buyers with select verified suppliers with solid brand, production and supply chain capability that can facilitate buyer and seller communication without the need for costly travel and in-person visits. Further, EPE brings the products you need, provides information on the latest technology, and provides minimized risk and reassurance.

Alibaba.com logistics has On-Time Delivery Service* with Ready-To-Ship products along with accurate end-to-end delivery time estimates. This includes additional compensation for delivery delays. Currently there are more than 19 million Ready-To-Ship products with quick dispatch time.

Another service available to you is Delivered Duty Paid. This is a one-stop, door-to-door logistics solution to better manage your budget and logistics with end-to-end total costs. The products in the DDP Pavilion are eligible for one-stop logistics services. With these purchases you get the quote for the total cost. The seller is going to handle everything from shipping and customs clearance at the destination port, to last-mile delivery at your address.

Last but not least, prioritizes trade routes for more stable logistics services to 169 countries and regions around the world. You can access global logistics partners with some of the leading shippers in the world. You can guarantee shipment capacity and space by using the showrooms of ZIM, De Well, and Wenyao directly on Alibaba.com.

If you want to get your small online retail business up and running without the pain points, Alibaba.com makes it happen for you. Start building your online business by taking advantage of Alibaba.com’s Super September up to 40% off promotion. It’s their biggest sale of the year!

Spend less and sell more online by taking advantage of the discounts and specials taking place right now on Super September.

* On-Time Delivery Service is applicable on select products only and subject to Terms & Conditions.