19 Thanksgiving Crafts to Sell

As Thanksgiving comes closer, it’s a start of a season where hand-crafted items are always appreciated. With more and more people hosting and attending elaborate Thanksgiving parties and family celebrations, beautifully crafted items make the perfect presents and decor. So if you’re looking to expand your customer base and sell more, creating Thanksgiving-themed crafts is a perfect way to grow your business.

For this post, we’ll look at why Thanksgiving is the perfect time to undertake craft projects and some inspiration to create your own Thanksgiving crafts to sell.

Why Thanksgiving is the Perfect Time to Sell Crafts

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays to expand a craft business. And if you are wondering where to sell crafts online, creating an Etsy store is one of the many options available to you. By crafting unique themed items for the holiday, sellers can make a lot of money while providing customers with something different. In addition, seasonal crafts are always a surefire way to increase earnings and relevancy for small businesses.

As people spend more money on buying items for Thanksgiving, crafting more themed objects can help bolster revenue and attract new customers.

19 Stunning Thanksgiving Craft Ideas to Sell in 2021

So how do you capitalize on the market and craft the best seasonal objects with things to make and sell for profit this holiday? We’ll look at some of the best Thanksgiving craft ideas you can sell in 2021, why they will attract customers and tips on getting started with your new craft ideas.

1. A Thankful Tree Centerpiece

Centerpieces and dinner table decor are always a safe bet for seasonal items, particularly ones like Thanksgiving since there are so many family gatherings.

You can create a thankful tree centerpiece with unique materials and items, and encourage family members to write what they are thankful for as a way to celebrate the holiday and spread gratitude.

2. Unique Thanksgiving Candles

Candles are another beautiful table decor idea and what customers are usually looking for this time of year. You can create fall-inspired and Thanksgiving-themed candles in fun shapes such as leaves and turkeys for unique and eye-catching designs that customers and guests will love.

3. Impressively Decorated Pine Cones

Pine cones are a quintessential fall item that goes well with Thanksgiving decor. You can use materials such as glitter and paint to create gorgeous pine cones in different colors and sizes. Get creative and think of earthy fall tones and add some sparkle for impressive pine cones that guests will love.

4. Personalized Thanksgiving T-Shirts for all the Family

Thanksgiving is an occasion for families to get together for dinner, and what better way to celebrate that than with personalized t-shirts? You can create fun slogans for Thanksgiving for the family, or offer to do more personalized or custom messages to help families create keepsake items they will treasure.

5. Handmade Seasonal Candles

Seasonal candles are another item to celebrate the occasion and can make for a great DIY project that you can sell. You can find materials from a craft store to create seasonal candles in different shapes and blend essential oils together to create unique, fall-inspired scents for an extra touch.

6. Thanksgiving Greeting Cards

A greeting card is always a nice addition to gifts and makes for a great seasonal item to sell. You can create blank greeting cards with Thanksgiving-themed art and have some messages on them around being thankful to appeal to a wider customer base. Creating personalized Thanksgiving messages for businesses is also another great idea.

7. Handcrafted Thanksgiving Games for Children

Keeping kids entertained during dinner is a tough task, so it’s likely that many customers are going to be looking for games and activities they can use. You can create fun thanksgiving crafts for kids, including creative games and DIY kits that families and kids can enjoy together.

8. Novelty Decorations

Who doesn’t love fun decor for the holidays, and Thanksgiving is no different. You can make novelty decorations from various materials. You can also look into creating laser-cut decorations with turkeys, leaves, and other Thanksgiving elements that customers can use for their homes.

9. Activity Boxes for Kids and Toddlers

Activity boxes are another great form of entertainment for young ones, from toddlers to older children. You can include materials for kids’ crafts projects, such as the templates for kids to draw crayon turkeys. The activity boxes can also include other materials such as pipe cleaners, construction paper and more to encourage kids to get creative!

10. DIY Pumpkin Pie Decoration Sets

Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving tradition and another opportunity for some creative fun. You can create pre-packaged pumpkin decoration sets using fun toppings and add-ons to create a dinner-ready dessert that serves as a fun group activity too.

11. A Turkey Windsock

A turkey windsock is an adorable and fun kids’ craft idea that can be a cute way to decorate the home. To create a windsock, you’ll need some basic materials such as a food can, ribbon, glue, and other crafty materials such as googly eyes to get started.

12. Thanksgiving-themed Wreaths

Wreaths are another popular decor item that customers tend to gravitate towards for parties and dinners. There is a lot of opportunity to play with different themes such as fall leaves, branches, cones, and other pieces from nature to create gorgeous and intricate wreaths.

14. Turkey Lanterns

If you’re looking for an eye-catching idea for customer home decor, a turkey lantern might just be the best choice. It’s fun and creative and also allows for some playfulness. Using mason jars, you can stick turkeys made from paper and other fall-themed items on the outside of the jar, and place fairy lights inside the jar to create a beautiful effect.

15. Thanksgiving Stickers

Stickers are always a surefire hit with kids and one of the easiest crafts to get started with. You can design Thanksgiving-inspired stickers with turkeys, food items, autumn leaves, and more with which kids can play and decorate their craft projects.

16. Coloring Pages

Coloring has become a fun activity for families, with both adults and kids joining in on the fun. You can create unique motifs and designs around Thanksgiving that can be colored in and create DIY kits with coloring pencils and crayons for an added touch.

17. Corn Art

Corn art is a very seasonal type of craft that does very well with customers for Thanksgiving. You can use dried popcorn kernels to create corn art and mosaic-style patterns for a truly unique craft project that customers will love.

18. Thanksgiving Inspired Needlework

Needlework such as crochet, embroidery, sewing, macrame, and more can be used to create Thanksgiving crafts if you are still in search of an idea. You can create abstract work using fall colors or create realistic needlework artwork and patterns around Thanksgiving, such as slogans and drawings for a truly handcrafted product that people will really value.

19. Cookie Cutters

Holidays are all about desserts, and Thanksgiving is no different. Cookie cutters are always a popular item, particularly if the shapes are holiday-specific. You can use tin can strips, aluminum foil, and oven liners to create shapes like turkeys and leaves to help customers add a creative touch to their desserts!

How do you make a thankful turkey craft?

Here are the steps to create the best thankful turkey craft you can sell:

Use poster board to cut different parts of the turkey such as legs, arms, etc Decorate with materials such as googly eyes, buttons, yarn, and more to add a personal touch Cut feathers using cardstock (anywhere between 13-15), and you can add some extras for bigger dinners and family parties Add a note encouraging customers to write what they are thankful for and pass feathers on to their guests to add to their thankful turkey.

How do you make corn art?

If you are would like to learn how to create corn art such as corn on the cob crafts you can sell around Thanksgiving, here is what you need:

Gather materials such as a plate, corn, and some paint such as acrylic Choose your surface for painting, such as cardstock paper, muslin, or other Take the husk off the corn and paint the ear of the corn with colors of your choosing Roll the painted ear of the corn onto your chosen surface to create patterns and shapes.