The Top TikTok Influencers of 2021

Since its launch in 2016, the social media platform TikTok has seen explosive growth. The go-to social media platform for short-form videos spanning from fifteen seconds to three minutes has garnered over a billion users and downloaded over 200 million times in the US alone. The appeal of TikTok is that it lets users use the platform to create and share popular videos that include dancing, comedy, education, and more. The popularity of TikTok makes it possible not only to advertise but piggyback on the fame of influencers to promote their brand and products. Small businesses too are also tapping into the power of TikTok because it is extremely mobile-first and focuses on authenticity and creativity, rather than dwelling on boring curated messaging that appeals to a larger audience.

Why Your Brand Should Partner with a TikTok Social Media Personality

A TikTok media personality or influencer, due to the sheer social proof and through their following, can create some great buzz around your brand or products. If your business particularly targets Generation Zs (between 6 and 24 years old ), Influencers can help market your products if you are in the fashion, cosmetics, and fitness industries. Brands on TikTok have succeeded in creating a trendy vibe about them that appeals to the ‘cool kid’ image. In addition, TikTok videos will be liked and shared and could go viral exponentially increasing your reach.

TikTok influencers’ appeal comes from the fact that they often inspire, encourage, and motivate their audience. They often encourage their followers to display their skills and motivate them to perform better in different areas of life. Tiktok can offer a relatively quick and high-impact alternative to promote your business, reinforce your image, and strengthen connections to your most impassioned clients.

101 Top TikTok Influencers

Many influencers today are finding out that TikTok is a platform for them to grow their social media presence and connect with new people. TikTok also lets them link their user bios to other channels such as YouTube channels and Instagram accounts to further amplify their persona.

As a business owner today, knowing what’s an influencer is a must, which includes knowing all available platforms. You have to learn how to navigate this ecosystem. From Instagram to YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter it is very important to know how you can use them to increase the presence of your brand. For each available platform, you have to ask what they are and what they can do. For example, what is Cameo and can you use it for celebrity influencers? In addition to influencers, Cameo also has celebrities you can use to advertise your business.

That is why it might be worth your while to explore influencer marketing for your company on TikTok and other platforms. Over the years TikTok has garnered significant traction in the marketing world. What initially began as a platform for music and dance video has today grown into a global marketing channel for adults, brands, and businesses. Businesses are now capitalizing on the huge opportunities the platform offers in terms of gaining rapid popularity and the ability to create authentic connections with audiences. Here’s our list of 101 TikTok’s biggest stars with the largest number of followers.

1. Loren Gray (@lorengray) 53.6 million

Considered among the top TikTok influencers Loren Gray is an American TikTok influencer and singer. She uses TikTok to share dance videos and lip-sync videos to amass a huge following. Because of her huge following, she was featured in Taylor Swift’s music video ‘The Man’ and was even able to land on partnership deals with Revlon, Skechers, Hyundai, and Burger King.

2. Rodrigo Contreras (@elrodcontreras) 34.5 million

Rodrigo Contreras is a Mexican TikTok star who posts mostly dance and lip-sync videos. Born in Aruba the influencer was even nominated for Favorite TikToker at the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards in México. He endorses various brands and collaborates with various TikTok influencers.

3. Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio) 122 million

Charli D’Amelio made headlines in November 2020, when just at 16 years of age he became the first TikTok star to hit over 100 million followers. is officially TikTok’s biggest star. After launching her channel in June 2019, D’Amelio rocketed to the top of TikTok in just a matter of months through choreographed dances to music videos. Since then the American social media personality has succeeded in getting a spot in Hype House, a cameo appearance in a Super Bowl commercial, and a contract with a premier talent agency.

4 . Taylor Cassidy J (@taylorcassidyj) 2.1 million

Taylor Cassidy J has built a huge following thanks to her videos on positivity and self-love, particularly related to black history and social justice. Her videos have regularly topped millions of views and she was even honored at the 2020 Streamy Awards.

5. Naim Darrechi (@naimdarrechi) 26.8 million

Naim Darrechi has built a significant following through his TikTok videos on dance, lip-sync, and comedy. Darrechi is a member of the creator collective Privé Crew and has even released his single ‘Escápate’.

6. Sameeksha Sud (@sameeksha_sud) 24.5 million

Sameeksha Sud is a former Indian TV actress turned TikTok influencer who became popular for doing comedic sketches, short dance covers, and lip sync videos of popular movies and music videos.

7. Savannah LaBrant (@savv.labrant) 28.3 million

Savannah Labrant is a photographer, fashion influencer, YouTuber, and often documents her family life on social media. She produces TikTok that includes her dancing and lip-syncing videos particularly with her daughter Everleigh.

8. Gil Croes (@gilmhercroes) 33.6 million

Gil Croes and his brother Jayden make up the popular Croes Brothers. The wildly popular Croes brothers are known for their lip-sync videos and have partnered with Bang Energy Drink and Cash App.

9. Kyle Thomas (@kylethomas) 29 million

Kyle Thomas is a British TikTok best known for sharing informative videos and fun facts about his wide variety of rescue animals that include dogs, meerkats, and hedgehogs. Upon becoming popular on TikTok, Kyle has launched his line of merchandise featuring hoodies and t-shirts.

10. Garima Chaurasia (@gima_ashi) 21.3 million

Garima Chaurasia is an Indian model and influencer who is popular for creating physical comedy skits, dance, and lip-sync TikTok videos.

11. Brent Rivera (@brentrivera) 40.1 million

Brent Rivera is a TikTok influencer and YouTuber that makes prank, interviews, and skits videos. His popularity has attracted sponsors like NYX Cosmetics and Softsoap. In 2020, he won the Creator Honor Award at the 10th Annual Streamy Awards.

12. Baby Ariel (@babyariel) 35.5 million

Baby Ariel is a singer and actress that has made good use of TikTok to launch her anti-bullying campaign that Baby Ariel called #ArielMovement and to support the #HackHarassment campaign to stop internet harassment and negativity. Her popularity has even helped her snag a starring role in the movie, ZOMBIES 2.

13. Spencer X (@spencerx) 54.2 million

Spencer X is a beatboxer who uses TikTok to showcase talents. Through his popularity, he has collaborated with Hip Hop artist Russ and even landed partnerships with brands like Oreo, Uno, and Sony.

14. Holly H (@hollyh) 16.3 million

Holly H is a British social media personality who posts videos with both serious and humorous content. On TikTok, she uploads dance videos, lip sync videos, and comedy skits. Thanks to her dedication towards growing her following she works with brands like Disney and PrettyLittleThing.

15. Christian Collins (@weeklychris) 5 million

Christian Collins is a Youtuber turned Tiktok star. The Canadian TikToker through his triple threat of acting, singing, and business has created popular viral video clips.

16. Zach King (@zachking) 63.4 million

Zach King is among the most popular social media entertainers thanks to his nifty cleverly edited videos of magic tricks. Because of his talent brands like Chipotle, BMW, KIND, Jumanji have partnered with him.

17. Dixie D’Amelio (dixiedamelio) 54.7 million

Dixie D’Amelio is the big sister of TikTok’s biggest star, Charli D’Amelio, and creates videos with her as part of Hype House. She makes dance videos clips while Charli distinguishes herself as a singer, releasing the single “Happy” in July 2020. The two sisters are brand ambassadors for the cosmetics line Morphe.

18. Avani Gregg (@avani) 36.1 million

Avani Gregg gained popularity through posting videos related to beauty and makeup. She gained overnight popularity through her viral TikTok video that saw her transform into a Harley Quinn. She also won the Shorty Award for Tiktoker of the Year in 2019.

19. Burak Özdemir (@cznburak) 46.8 million

Burak Özdemir is a famous Turkish TikToker and chef. His TikTok videos show him make lavish Turkish meals with his face featuring a seemingly permanent, unmoving smile.

20. JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) 36.2 million

JoJo Siwa is a dancer, singer, actress, and influencer that got her big breakthrough in the reality show Dance Moms. Her booming career has led her to make appearances on The Masked Singer, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and has even been named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

21. Khabane Lame (@khaby.lame) 108.5 million

Khabane is an Italian TikToker that has garnered popularity through making skits and hilarious video reactions. He also collaborates with other TikTokers to entertain his following.

22. Addison Rae (@addisonre) 83.5 million

Addison Rae is a popular TikToker that makes dancing and lip-sync videos on TikTok. Through her success in TikTok she was able to sign into a contract with talent agency WME, sponsorships deal with American Eagle and other brands, and has her exclusive Spotify podcast “Mama Knows Best’

23. Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) 49 million

Jason Derulo is a TikTok influencer who already established his credentials as a singer, songwriter, and dancer. Derulo’s videos are mostly dance covers, challenges, comedy skits, pranks that he produced with several TikTok stars like Zach King, the Lopez brothers, Michael Le, and Will Smith.

24. Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) 80.4 million

Bella Poarch is an American-Filipino Tiktok influencer who makes videos on lip-syncing, dancing, singing, fashion, and video games.

25. Will Smit (@willsmith) 61.2 million

Superstar Will Smith uses TikTok as a medium to share his motivational talks, funny and adventure videos, and much more.

26. Michael Le (@justmaiko) 50 million

Michael Le is a Florida-based TikToker who posts dance content. His passion for choreography let him choreograph a routine for ‘Came To Do’, a Chris Brown song.

27. Kimberly Loaiza (@kimberly.loaiza) 49.8 million

Kimberly Loaiza is a Mexican singer and TikTok influencer who is one of the most-followed Spanish-speaking TikTok personalities. She has also released original songs like ‘No Seas Celoso’, ‘Enamorarme’ and ‘Me Perdiste’.

28. Riyaz Afreen (riyaz.14) 44.3 million

Riyaz Afreen is one of India’s biggest TikTok stars and posts mainly lip-sync videos and often features other popular TikTok stars on his accounts.

29. Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) 24 million

Rolf Jacob Sartorius is an 18-year-old all-around entertainer, musician, actor, and TikTok influencer. On TikTok, he is best known for his lip-syncing videos.

30. Liza Koshy (@lizzza) 28.1 million

Liza Koshy first kick-started her brand on YouTube and transitioned to TikTok by posting short, comedic, lip-syncing, and dance videos.

31. Jordi Koalitic (@jordi.koalitic) 19.8 million

Jordi Koalitic is a Barcelona-based creative photographer and a TikTok influencer who is best known for using camera tricks to create breath-taking photos. He shares not only the finished photo but also behind-the-scenes footage on how he came up with the shots.

32. Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) 24.4 million

Hannah Stocking, is an American TikTok personality made famous because of her lip-sync videos and comedy sketches. She has partnered with ATTN media to create content on societal topics and also won the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Award in 2019 at the United Nations.

33. Rebecca Zamolo (@rebeccazamolo) 16 million

Rebecca Zamolo is a TikTok star, content creator, actress, activist, and entrepreneur.. A professional gymnast for over ten years Zamolo’s video content is often aimed at a younger audience consisting of funny clips and lip-syncing videos.

34. Cash Baker (@cashbaker) 17.6 million

Cash Baker is a TikToker who is also a singer-songwriter that is best known for posting lip-sync and comedy videos.

35. James Charles (@jamescharles) 35.8 million

James Charles is a TikToker who creates video content on make-up tutorials and cosmetics. Throughout the years he has received numerous awards for his work, such as the People’s Choice Awards, Streamy Awards, Shorty Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

36. Dominik Lipa (@domelipa) 39.5 million

Dominik Lipa uses TikTop as an outlet for self-expression, so she began regularly posting videos on TikTok in 2018. This Mexican TikToker’s videos include choreographed dances, challenges and lip-syncs.

37. Arishfa Khan (@_arishfakhan_) 28.6 million

Arishfa Khan is an Indian actor and social media star. On TikTok she posts dancing, fashion, and lip-sync videos. Khan is also a fashion blogger.

38. Awez Darbar (@awezdarbar) 26.1 million

Awez Darbar has millions of followers TikTok and is based in Mumbai, India. He is a choreographer, dancer, and social media influencer. This social media influencer is known for his dancing videos.

39. Nisha Guragain (@nishaguragain) 28.1 million

Nisha Guragain is an Indian social media influencer and singer best known for her lip-sync and fashion videos on TikTok.

40. Kody Antle (@kodyantle) 27.4 million

Kody Antle is widely known as a ‘real-life Tarzan’ and has become one of TikTok’s most popular influencer by posting videos from the Myrtle Beach Safari that features tigers, chimpanzees and other animals.

41. WigoFellas (@wigofellas) 29.2 million

WigoFellas is an American TikTok personality best known for his prank videos. He has become popular on TikTok for the crazy pranks he pulls off on his mom, sister, and girlfriend.

42. Lucas and Marcus Dobre (@dobretwins) 30.4 million

Twin brothers Lucas and Marcus Dobre TikTok videos comprise comedic skits, pranks, gymnastics, and challenges.

43. Joe Albanese (@joealbanese) 34.6 million

Joe Albanese is TikTok star that rose to fame with his breakdance skills and colorful wigs. He publishes videos that frequently feature members of his family and focus on dance and comedy. In 2020, Joe became part of the TikTok collaborative social group Sway House.

44. Alan and Alex Stokes (@stokestwins) 31.3 million

Twin TikTok stars Alan and Alex Stokes do everything together they dance in-sync, dress in-sync, and know even pull off pranks in-sync

45. Jason Coffee (@jasoncoffee) 21.2 million

Jason Coffee is A TikTok star who loves to get his family involved in making videos. The Coffee crew initially started on Vine and now has transitioned to TikTok to take on challenges, do duets, and generally have fun on TikTok.

47. Mackenzie Ziegler (@mackenzieziegler) 21.4 million

TikTok star Mackenzie Ziegler originally appeared on Dance Mom’s with her sibling Maddie. Her TikTok account is filled with mostly dance videos while also succeeded in singing, acting, and modeling. She has released two albums, made appearances on several TV shows including Dancing with the Stars, and has partnered with the Polo Ralph Lauren brand.

48. Zoe LaVerne(@zoelaverne) 21 million

Zoe Laverne is a popular TikTok star from Indiana who posts lip-sync and dance videos. She also regularly interacts with her followers by answering fan questions in the comment sections of her videos.

49. Josh Richards (@joshrichards) 25.5 million

Josh Richards is a Canadian TikTok star who has gained quick fame for his dance singing and lip-syncing videos on TikTok. He has also co-founded his own talent management company TalentX. According to Forbes in 2020, Richards made $ 1.5 million in 2019 from sponsorship deals.

50. Topper Guild (@topperguild) 25.2 million

Topper Guild is a TikTok influencer that has gained notoriety for crashing iPhones to later replace them, terrorizes his parents, and generally causes good-humored mayhem with his TikTok pranks.

51. Jon Klaasen (@jonklaasen) 17 million

Jon Klaasen first started as a singer competing on X-Factor. Now he has some 17 million followers who follow his pranks and comedy videos. He is a member of the Shluv House and films impromptu beatboxing battles with fellow TikTok influencer Spencer X.

52. Sebastian Bails (@sebastianbails) 12.8 million

Sebastian Bails is a TikTok star, YouTuber, and prankster that has over 12 million followers. He makes videos often practical jokes on his girlfriend Lauren Godwin.

53. The Cheeky Boyos (@cheekyboyos) 10.4 million

Coy and Brian represent the TikTok duo known as the Cheeky Boyos. They are known for making pranks, comedy, and travel videos. The duo is often seen visiting US states in their custom Cheeky Boyos van.

54. Demi Bagby (@demibagby) 14.2 million

Demi Bagby is a fitness guru and TikTok star. She regularly posts exercise videos, stunts, parkour, and other physical feats. Her social media work has attracted sponsors like Sony Pictures and Gymshark.

55. Keemokazi (@keemokazi) 21.2 million

Keemokazi is a famous TikTok influencer popular and hip-hop artist. He is known for creating prank videos on TikTok often targeting his mother.

56. Glitterandlazers (@glitterandlazers) 8 million

Anna OBrien is a fashion influencer behind TikTok’s channel ‘Glitter and Lazers’. She uses humor when posting fun and funny clothing haul videos and comedic duets.

57. The Navarose (@the.navarose) 5.4 million

Alexa Jade first started a YouTube channel in 2013, to quickly build a steady following. She built that success to TikTok to become a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and fashion influencer. Her popularity also helped her to appear on the Ellen show.

58. Letícia Gomes (@leticiafgomes) 6.7 million

Leticia Gomes is a TikTok influencer that combines makeup transformations with the lip-syncing trend. Among her popular posts is her celebrity makeup transformations.

59. Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm8) 6.1 million

Wisdom Kaye is a fashion icon on the rise with 6.1 million followers. He posts videos where he breaks down his outfits piece by piece, including brand names and prices so followers can match his looks. His expertise has prompted Vogue to call him the ‘Best-Dressed Guy on TikTok’.

60. Juwan Gutierrez (@misocolorful) 7.2 million

Juwan Gutierrez is a TikTok star that posts videos on fashion, makeup, and fun on her TikTok channel MisoColorful. Gutierrez is considered one of the popular TikTok stars in the Philippines and has also collaborated with several commercials.

61. Mia Faithe (@miafaithe) 7 million

Mia Faithe is a young TikToker from Oahu who loves to show off her makeup and hair skills with her little sister. Most of her videos feature her sister as a model to inspire parents to get some great ideas for their kids’ hair too.

62. Chase Hudson (@lilhuddy) 31.9 million

Cole Chase Hudson is known for his TikTok handle Lil Huddy and co-founded the Hype House with other well-known TikTok influencers. Lil Huddy besides being a singer is also an actor starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in Downfalls High, the film adaptation of Machine Gun Kelly’s album Tickets to My Downfall.

63. Evan The Card Guy (@thecardguy) 6.2 million

Evan the Card Guy is a street magician who gained widespread recognition through TikTok. He is known for posting videos of mind-blowing magic tricks and illusions.

64. Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) 17.7 million

Cameron Alexander Dallas is a TikTok star, musician, actor, and model. His rise as an internet personality has led him to star in two films in 2014 and 2015, and even help him start his Netflix reality show Chasing Cameron in 2016.

65. Tayler Holder (@itstaylerholder) 20.3 million

Tayler Holder is a Los Angeles-based actor, singer, and TikTok influencer. He is best known for his dance, lip-sync, and comedic videos which he posts. In 2020, Holder joined the TikTok collaborative The Hype House and became one of its most-followed members.

66. Newton Nguyen (@newt) 7.5 million

Newton Nguyen is one of the biggest chef influencers on TikTok. Newt has built a reputation for creating lighthearted and humorous recipe videos that are simple and easy to follow, inspiring users to exercise culinary skills.

67. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) 35.3 million

Kylie Jenner is a media personality, businesswoman, and model best known for her appearances on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. She uses her TikTok to promote her Kylie Cosmetics and clothing line.

68. Joshua Weissman (@flakeysalt) 5.7 million

Joshua Weissman is a TikYoker, professional chef, and cookbook author. He often posts 60-second videos that are fast-paced and packed with information.

69. Noah Beck (@noahbeck) 30 million

Noah Beck is best known for his posting comedic, sports, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. In 2020, he became a member of the up-and-coming TikTok collective the Sway House which features fellow content creators like Josh Richards, Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, and others.

70. Nikita Dragun (@nikitadragun) 14.2 million

Nikita Dragun is a model and TikTok star. Like several other social media influencers, she uses the platform to promote her own cosmetics line, Dragun Beauty.

71. Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock) 12.8 million

Bretman Rock is a Filipino-American social media personality who focuses on creating beauty-related content. Before joining TikTok we created comedy and memes on YouTube and starred in Instant Influencer, the YouTube Originals series by James Charles.

72. Sienna Mae Gomez (@siennamae) 13.9 million

Sienna Mae Gomez is a competitive dancer and among the top TikTok influencers on TikTok. Thanks to her massive following on TikTok, she. She creates body-positive content and has even has entered into a partnership with Maybelline because of her massive following.

73. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (@therock) 39.2 million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a professional wrestler and actor. On TikTok he actively posts short videos of himself working out, trying out new challenges, spending time with family, and sharing his daily life with fans.

74. Twin Melody (@twinmelody) 16.8 million

Paula and Aitana Etxeberria are the Spanish talented singing twins behind the TikTok handle, Twin Melody. The duo has released their album titled ‘Twin Melody’, which contains several singles.

75. Brittany Broski (@brittany_broski) 6.3 million

Brittany who is a social media personality and comedian first went viral with her dramatic reaction to a kombucha drink since then she expanded her reach towards TikTok. Since then she hasn’t looked back as she amassed a 6.3 million following; scored sponsorship deals with Kroger and Chipotle, and even starred in a Super Bowl commercial.

76. Sofia Wylie (@sofiawylie) 9.2 million

Sofia Wylie first made a name for herself through Disney’s Andi Mack and High School Musical Series. Today she takes on the latest dance challenges on TikTok, racked some 9.2 million in followers, and has partnered with Safeguard for their #SafeguardSplash handwashing campaign garnering 1.4B billion views.

77. Montana Tucker (@montanatucker) 7.5 million

Montana Tucker is a singer and dancer that often collaborates with her famous friends to make dance videos. Due to her success brands such as Walmart, Dorito’s, and Bounty have partnered with her in their campaign.

78. Fitness Freak (@imkavy) 8.4 million

Kavy is TikTok Star and Youtuber from India. This popular fitness expert besides making modeling shoots also upload interactive videos regarding fitness for all ages. Her focus is on building strength and promoting weight loss.

80. BTS (@bts_official_bighit) 40.4 million

BTS is a Popular South Korean brand that has garnered international fame. The TikTok handle of the band offers its 40.4 million followers uploads of interviews, funny footage, and choreographies.

81. Samuel Lopez (@samuellopez_) 18.5 million

Is a Spanish TikTok and Instagram influencer and professional dancer. His videos mostly include sensual dance steps, comedy and lip-sync content.

82. JD Pantoja (@jdpantoja) 21.4 million

Pantoja is a Mexican singer, Youtuber and TikToker. On TikTok, he uploads dance, Storytime, and funny videos.

83. DonaldDucc (@donaldducc) 20 million

This TikTok star rose to fame by sharing his adventures with his trusty Donald Duck puppet. This TikToker through the use of voice impressions of Donald Duck and others creates funny videos for his 20 million followers.

84. Gordon Ramsay (@gordonramsayofficial) 26.2 million

Celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay is considered the UK’s biggest food influencer with a following of 42.8 million across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. On his TikTok channel, his fans are entertained with videos of the Chef’s creations or when he is criticizing other chefs.

85. Daniel LaBelle (@daniel.labelle) 22.1 million

Daniel LaBelle is a professional wedding and brand photographer who later became a TikTok star. He creates short video content that is funny and entertaining for both on TikTok and YouTube.

86. Kris HC (@kallmekris) 34.7 million

Kris Collins is a Canadian Tiktok Star, model, and Instagram Star. She is famous for her comedic video clips, dancing videos, and also performs lip-syncs on TikTok.

87. Kevin Hart (@imkevinhart) 25.5 million

Kevin Hart is an American actor, producer, comedian, and TikTok star. Through his TikTok channel, Hart uploads comedy, dance, prank, and Lip-sync videos.

90. Huda Beauty (@hudabeauty) 5.7 million

Huda Kattan is also known as Huda Beauty is a TikTok influencer, makeup artist, and businesswoman. She is also the founder of Huda Beauty & Wishful., her brand is recognized for its false eyelashes and collection of lipsticks.

91. Jiffpom (@jiffpom) 20.8 million

This TikTok star features content about a Pomeranian dog that has become famous for appearing in Katty Perry’s music video ‘Dark Horse’. Jiffpom is arguably the most famous animal in the world with over 30 million followers across all social media channels. A three-time Guinness World Record holder, Jiffpom holds the record for most Instagram followers by an animal with 9.7 million and counting.

92. Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) 6.9 million

Hailey Bieber is a model, wife of singer Justin Beiber. Her TikTok content includes challenges, dances, and videos of her work.

93. Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp) 19.3 million

Noah Schnapp is an American actor who has appeared in several movies and series including Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things. On TikTok, he posts content that includes dances and funny videos

94. Emma Norton (@emmanortss) 8.3 million

Emma Norton is a TikTok personality that has a following of over 8 million. She often posts content that includes lip syncs, comedy, and beauty videos on the platform.

95. ONDREAZ (@ondreazlopez) 21.3 million

ONDREAZ is an American TikTok star who primarily posts dance and lip-sync videos. He is a member of the TikTok collective Hype House and where he often collaborates with fellow TikTok influencers.

96. Tevin Musara (@superherointraining) 8.6 million

Tevin Musara is a social media personality who mostly uplands comedy skits and reaction videos.

97. Evie Meg (@thistrippyhippie) 13.6 million

Evie Meg is a Tik Tok star who is popular for being successful despite suffering from Tourette Syndrome. She is a lip Sync artist, YouTuber, and Social Media Influencer.

98. The Mannii Show (@the_mannii) 10.8 million

This TikToker is famous for his funny videos and moments with his family.

99. Peyton Coffee (@peytoncoffee) 14.3 million

Peyton Coffee is a social media star best known for her appearances on her father Jason Coffee’s social media channels as well as her comedic videos on her social media channels. She first made her online debut as a part of her father’s YouTube videos and social media videos. Since her debut on her family’s channel, Peyton has started making her content focusing on funny and comedic social media videos as well as her lifestyle.

100. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 33.3 million

Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her work in various Disney Channel series and movies. She has a popular social media following she has more than 258 million followers on Instagram, 65 million followers on Twitter, 85 million followers on Facebook, 33.3 million followers on TikTok, and 29.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

101. Quinton Griggs (@quintongriggs) 6.9 million

Quinton Griggs is a TikTok star best known for his lip-sync, dance, and POV videos on TikTok. He joined TikTok in 2019 and has since acquired millions of followers.

Who is the top TikTok influencer?

Charli D’Amelio is a social media personality and dancer. With more than 123.6 million followers, her sister Dixie is also a popular TikTok star. The 17-year old joined TikTok in 2019 and quickly rose to fame by posting dance videos to popular songs with her friends and creates choreographed dances to songs that often go viral.

How do I promote my business on TikTok?

TikTok comes with lots of opportunities to expand the reach of your brand and products especially if you are targeting demographics of 13- 24-year-olds. You can use TikTok to promote your business in the following ways:

Create your unique content: With TikTok, you can create fun, creative content of your own. If you’re considering using TikTok as a marketing tool you can start by creating a small business account and start creating.

Start a hashtag challenge: By starting a hashtag challenge you can encourage TikTok users to create or recreate content and add your branded hashtag to it.

Work with TikTok influencers: Working with TikTok influencers can help you make a connection with users. To get results from TikTok influencer marketing you will need to however make sure the influencer’s audience matches your target audience.

Advertise on TikTok: TikTok can help you promote your brand through advertising opportunities.

Should I create TikTok videos for my business?

If you’re considering using TikTok to promote your business, you will need to first understand TikTok before you commit to anything. You will also need to first look around and see what other brands and the competition are doing with TikTok. Most importantly you will need to make sure your target audience is on TikTok.

What does TikTok for business do?

How to use TikTok for business is a common question as the platform continues its meteoric rise. Through video advertisements, you can use TikTok to market your businesses. TikTok For Business helps you to create ads, and you have a choice of five different formats: TopView Ads; In-Feed Ads; Branded Hashtag; Brand Takeovers; and Branded Effects.

How much should I pay for TikTok influencers?

If you want to advertise on social media platforms, you might consider working with influencers to reach your target audience. The amount you pay for partnering with an influencer will be determined on: the influencers reach and engagement; the influencer’s niche; the channel they use; how many posts you want and if they include things like images, videos, and audio; and where the ad will be promoted or cross-posted across several platforms.